Are Flex Points Fair?
While campus dining halls offer a vast assortment of foods, when a friend suggests getting Chick-fil-A for lunch or dinner instead, it is a difficult proposition to resist. I pull out my handy Grubhub app and add my meal to the cart, perfecting every detail (Chick-fil-A sauce is a must). I carefully review my order but am hesitant to continue to checkout. Being the mindful, broke college student that I am, I check my Flex Points balance and see if a Chick-fil-A dinner is in the budget. I painfully pull up the payment options and select the Irish Card icon. It seems to load forever, but I don’t mind because I don’t want to be confronted with what I know is in store for me.
A Never-Ending Food Evolution: Two Perspectives on the Notre Dame Food Scene
The closing of Recker’s after the first semester of my freshman year was momentous for several reasons. It forced us to find a new late-night food spot, sure, and deprived my friends and I — living in McGlinn, a short walk to the rear of South Dining Hall and the chicken tenders and fries it held — of a convenient post-going out gathering place. But more than that, though we did not yet know it, it was indicative of the years to come and the changes that would befall campus, and particularly, its eateries.
"Doing the Right Thing"
Annice Carter rests her elbow on the bin she’s pushed for the last two hours. The trash bags she’s collected on the second floor of the Duncan Student Center are piled up to her head. It’s shortly after midnight, and she and Oretha Hill — who both have worked at Notre Dame for about six years — are almost a quarter of the way through their eight-and-a-half hour shift.
The Dorm Lottery
It’s a sunny, Friday afternoon in September — the sun glistening high in the sky, sunlight filtering through the various shades of green leaves still attached to their beloved trees. Soon, they will litter the ground, all varying shades of reds, oranges and yellows. Gentle breezes hint of fall’s arrival, but students ignore them for now. No one can fathom dragging out their big coats just yet … It’s still September. School is just beginning, our backs are still a little sweaty from the combination of humidity and heavy backpacks. Yes, tests, homework and essays are beginning. But also, football is starting. This is no usual Friday afternoon. It’s Friday, Sept. 9, the day before the second home game of the season. Parents, alumni and kids litter South Quad, throwing footballs and taking dome pictures, revisiting their glory days.
Beginning School, Again
Chaos ensues across the Notre Dame campus. Clusters of parents carry bags and boxes filled with belongings under the summer sun, helping their children settle into their new home. Freshmen sit cautiously as they meet their roommates for the first time, attempting to maintain a confident facade through the stress and tension brought about by the new environment. And despite the cacophony of confusion and emotion, as a second year, I leisurely arrange my room and furniture, unaffected by the frenzy surrounding me.
Gender Relations and Disability Advocacy Get to Work in the Fall Semester
As the Student Government reconvenes this fall, junior Lane Obringer, director of Gender Relations, Title IX and Women’s Initiatives, and sophomore Jill Maudin, director of Disability Advocacy, are working towards making campus a safer and more inclusive place for Notre Dame students. New initiatives like Safety After Parietals and the Accessibility Leadership Fellows mentorships are being implemented and spurring change across campus.
Fighting to End Corruption: Undergraduates in Notre Dame’s Washington Program investigate crimes and build a case for international sanctions
At Notre Dame, students in a course called the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act Clinic have drafted dossiers to the U.S. government to request sanctions against the perpetrators of those crimes. Led by faculty member Thomas Kellenberg, the practicum course is framed around the Global Magnitsky Act, a federal...
Football weekend events: Notre Dame vs. UNLV
The University of Notre Dame football team will host the University of Nevada Las Vegas at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Oct. 22) at Notre Dame Stadium. Visitors to campus for the game can enjoy a variety of events and traditions, from lectures and tours to musical performances. For more information, visit experiencesandevents.nd.edu/gameday.
Notre Dame Religious Liberty Clinic contests expansive interpretation of state-action doctrine that threatens religious organizations
Notre Dame, IN — Religious social service organizations in many states—from adoption agencies to food pantries—may be faced with the choice of secularizing or giving up their funding and closing as a result of a recent decision regarding privately operated charter schools in North Carolina. The Notre...
ND Hydro project team honored with Presidential Team Irish Award
The University of Notre Dame, led by a team of dedicated colleagues in collaboration with community leaders, now operates a 2.5-megawatt hydroelectric facility along the St. Joseph River in downtown South Bend. Situated along the riverbed beneath Seitz Park, ND Hydro started generating power for the University in May. As...
Gone but Not Forgotten: The University's Defunct Dorms
Nestled on the bank of St. Mary’s Lake near Carroll Hall, there appears to be what looks like a headstone. Unlike most graves, it doesn’t mark where a person is buried; instead, it designates the place where hundreds of students lived, slept, and studied during their four years at the University. The grave is for Holy Cross Hall, one of four dorms that have been shut down over the past 30 years. Likewise, Grace Hall and Flanner Hall, the two imposing high-rises on Mod Quad, used to house 1,100 men between them at any given time. Now they house offices and seminar rooms.
The future of...
In the wake of political polarization, a global pandemic, emerging technologies, misinformation and a rapidly changing climate, humanity faces extraordinary challenges on an unprecedented scale. We’ve witnessed dramatic shifts in views on work/life balance, education, health care and faith. Students and faculty at the University of Notre Dame meet these...
