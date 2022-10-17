Read full article on original website
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USA
Joe Biden, the vice president of the United States, expressed his sorrow at the recent shootings in Raleigh, North Carolina, which left five people dead and two more injured, on Friday.
Crowd Can’t Stifle Laughter When Ted Cruz Accuses Biden of Giving ‘Unhealthiest’ Presidential Speech
A festival audience just couldn’t hold their laughter when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) had the audacity to claim President Joe Biden gave the unhealthiest presidential speech he’s ever seen. “Listen, we saw Joe Biden stand up in Pennsylvania and give a speech—bathed in red light like Emperor Palpatine, that was bizarre—where he called half the country fascist, or I guess semi-fascist was the term he uses,” Cruz told the crowd at the Texas Tribune Festival, where he was being interviewed by the Washington Examiner’s David Drucker. “That’s not healthy,” Cruz added. “I’ve never seen a president give a speech like...
President Joe Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq' Despite Passing Away From Brain Cancer In Maryland
President Joe Biden falsely told an audience in Colorado this week that his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The questionable claim took place on Wednesday as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief gave a speech at Camp Hale – a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado.
Psaki says Democrats know they’re doomed if midterms are a vote about Biden
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said Democrats know that if the 2022 midterm election is about President Joe Biden’s record, they will lose.Ms Psaki, who left the Biden administration earlier this year, is now a contributor to NBC and will soon be a host for MSNBC. Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, she said that Democrats feel that if the election is about who is more extreme, then they can win, specifically citing Republican Representativer Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia. “If it is a referendum on the president, they will lose and they know that,”...
'What Planet Is This Guy On?': President Joe Biden Blasted Over Inflation Comments Attacking Republicans
Another day, another comment from President Joe Biden. People are upset over the politician's later comments in which he attacked Republications following a September inflation report. Biden made some remarks while in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, October 13, explaining that if Republicans retake Congress in 2022, inflation could be worse. "Today’s reports, though, show some progress. Overall, inflation was 2 percent over the last three months. That’s down from 11 percent over the prior three months. That's progress, but a lot of it has resulted from getting the cost of living at the gas pump down, now even in...
Good News Network
President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Cannabis Possession Under Federal Law
On Thursday, President Biden announced in a video statement he was pardoning thousands of people convicted in federal courts for the possession of cannabis. Speaking-specifically, he issued full pardons to anyone charged in a federal court under the sentencing guidelines for the simple possession of the Schedule 1 drug nationwide and D.C.
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
GOP oversight chief says a full-blown investigation into Hunter Biden is unavoidable if Republicans retake the House this fall: 'We believe he's compromised Joe Biden'
Examining Hunter Biden's entire existence isn't something Rep. James Comer said the GOP relishes, but it's also something they just can't drop.
GOP face ‘pressure’ to impeach Biden following midterms, claims Republican congresswoman
Republicans may vote to impeach Joe Biden if they take the House in November, a South Carolina congresswoman revealed on Sunday. Nancy Mace said as much during an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, evoking a “wow” from a surprised Chuck Todd. “I believe there’s a lot...
Biden’s pot pardons: High time to end Alabama’s war on marijuana
President Biden’s step towards decriminalization of marijuana is more than an artful midterm election move. It’s crucial for racial justice. Kay Ivey and Alabama should get on board. It’s high time this state ended its war on marijuana. From my colleague Savannah Tryens-Fernandes’ report: “Pardons for Alabamians...
Most Democrats don’t want Biden to run in 2024, poll finds. Who do they want instead?
Democrats are divided over who should replace Biden on the ballot, according to several polls.
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
'A good move in the right direction': Some hopeful for legalization after Biden's marijuana possession pardons
MACON, Ga. — Marijuana and whether it should be legal has always been a burning topic. People are reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that he's pardoning thousands convicted in federal courts for simple marijuana possession. You've heard songs about it, you've seen it in legislation, but for...
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to hide counterculture revolution from angry voters
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to cover for failures on economy, crime and border and hide counterculture revolution from angry voters.
Biden Counting On Midterm Wins to Shape Legacy for 2024 and Beyond
The midterms will shape the rest of President Joe Biden's first term in office, and set the next election cycle in motion.
President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple...
North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
