Read full article on original website
Related
postsouth.com
Tips from public lead to arrest in Belle Rose fatal hit-and-run crash
Information provided from members of the public assisted Louisiana State Police Troop C in the arrest of a St. Gabriel man suspected of hitting and killing a White Castle man who was walking on a road in Belle Rose. According to a news release, troopers arrested 34-year-old James Landry in...
postsouth.com
Community meeting urges unity against youth violence
Residents, clergy and law enforcement agree that it will take a united effort for the Plaquemine area to curb youth crimes, and they acknowledge that the solution will not come easy. Approximately 200 residents who gathered for the “Senseless! Restoring Unity in the Community” forum Sunday night at Plymouth Rock...
postsouth.com
Plaquemine mayor says Police Chief Kenny Payne isn't resigning
Plaqueilne police Chief Kenny Payne is not resigning from his post, despite TV reports that said he would step down, Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves said Tuesday morning. Reeves made the statement to Post/South after Payne’s attorney Chuck Ward told a Baton Rouge TV station Monday evening that Payne will resign to avoid criminal charges.
postsouth.com
DOTD roadwork set throughout area prompts detours, closures
Motorists should expect detours and road closures as part of three projects set to get underway this week according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. In St. Gabriel, work is set to begin Monday along La. 75 (Martin Luther King Parkway), which will require removal of a bridge...
postsouth.com
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.
postsouth.com
Art Alert reception Wednesday at Plaquemine Bank and Trust
The 34th annual Art Alert art show is 4 p.m. Wednesday in the lobby of Plaquemine Bank and Trust, 24025 Eden St. in Plaquemine. Art Alert is a community-wide art show open to professionals and non-professionals of all ages. Entries have been on display in the bank’s lobby since Oct. 3.
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters to decide on constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Voters on back-to-back election cycles will decide the fate of constitutional amendments on issues ranging from tax exemptions for disabled veterans to municipal water fees. Three additional proposals will be decided on the Dec. 10 ballot. Here’s a look at the proposed amendments, as explained by the Public Affairs Research...
postsouth.com
Parish rivalry highlights Week 8 football action
Another chapter will be added to the longtime rivalry between two Iberville Parish football programs, while two other squads take to the road for Week 8 football action. The St. John Eagles celebrate homecoming against perennial rival White Castle, while East Iberville travels to Gonzales for action against Ascension Christian.
postsouth.com
Tim Temple announces bid for insurance commissioner as state mired in crisis
Republican Tim Temple, a wealthy insurance executive from Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 with the state mired in a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple posed a strong challenge to Donelon in 2019 by spending $2 million of his own...
postsouth.com
Louisiana EV battery industry footprint expanding with infrastructure bill funding
Louisiana has secured $320 million from the 2021 Infrastructure Act to boost lithium-ion battery related production at the Syrah Technologies facility in Vidalia and the Koura facility in St. Gabriel that will elevate the state's footprint in the electric vehicle supply chain as well as other consumer electronics, the White House announced Wednesday.
postsouth.com
Mitchell’s seven TDs ignite Plaquemine in victory against Belaire
Plaquemine’s homecoming game against Belaire gave Green Devil fans much of what they have seen in nearly every game this season. The Green Devil offense proved unstoppable, and defense allowed virtually nothing in a 60-0 rout Homecoming night against the Bengals in District 6-4A action Friday at Andrew Canova Green Devil Stadium.
postsouth.com
Jayden Daniels to Kayshon Boutte: How LSU football's QB and his star WR gelled vs. Florida
BATON ROUGE – It looked like LSU football was getting off to another slow start Saturday at Florida, but that was before Jayden Daniels and Kayshon Boutte had anything to say about it. Trailing 7-0 early in the first quarter and facing third-and-8 at their own 27-yard line, the...
postsouth.com
Ole Miss football's perfect start has one flaw, and LSU has the player to expose it
OXFORD − Don't be surprised if the outcome of Ole Miss football's road game against LSU this weekend comes down how well the Rebels can prevent scrambles from hurting them. No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) visits LSU (5-2, 3-1) in Baton Rouge on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). One month into the season, Ole Miss' defense looked like it could be among the nation's best. But three games into SEC play, opponents are finding ways to crack the Rebels' foundation. The most effective way has been with a mobile, hard-to-corral quarterback.
postsouth.com
St. John Eagles tame Ascension Christian Lions, 39-7, in district fare
GONZALES -- One week after a loss to an Ascension football team, the St. John Eagles took out their frustrations on another team from that parish. The Eagle defense held Ascension Christian to 58 yards total offense in a 39-7 rout last Thursday, one week after SJHS suffered a loss against Class 1A powerhouse Ascension Catholic in Donaldsonville.
postsouth.com
How 3 past matchups between Lane Kiffin, Brian Kelly played out, ahead of Ole Miss football vs. LSU
OXFORD − LSU coach Brian Kelly might be new to the SEC, but he's no stranger to rivalry games against Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin and the No. 7 Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) visit Kelly and his LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). This will be the first time Kelly and Kiffin face off in the Magnolia Bowl, but their fourth meeting overall. The coaches faced off for the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy three times as the head coaches at Notre Dame and Southern California from 2010-12, with Kelly's Fighting Irish winning twice and Kiffin's Trojans winning once.
Comments / 0