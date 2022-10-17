OXFORD − LSU coach Brian Kelly might be new to the SEC, but he's no stranger to rivalry games against Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin. Kiffin and the No. 7 Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC) visit Kelly and his LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1) at Tiger Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). This will be the first time Kelly and Kiffin face off in the Magnolia Bowl, but their fourth meeting overall. The coaches faced off for the Jeweled Shillelagh trophy three times as the head coaches at Notre Dame and Southern California from 2010-12, with Kelly's Fighting Irish winning twice and Kiffin's Trojans winning once.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO