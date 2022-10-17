ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

visitrochester.com

Things To Do in Rochester, NY This November

There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this November. Check out this roundup of special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC!. Festive Fun. November...
ROCHESTER, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Meet Spencerport's Simon Devenish: Director of the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum

Health & life insurance broker, financial advisor, and Rotarian Simon Devenish is the Director of the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum (SDCM) which also serves as a welcome center for Canal visitors. Like several towns along the Erie Canal, Spencerport was heavily influenced by the advent of the Canal, its economic possibilities, and the greater ease of travel which impacted development along its banks. Having been clandestinely drawn to Spencerport, Devenish is committed to showcasing its rich history.
SPENCERPORT, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas

It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
BUFFALO, NY
WUHF

School of the Arts student actors talk about "Almost, Maine"

Lavender Ashley and Jolie Farrell joined Good Day Rochester to talk about a new show in which they are acting to kick off the 2022-23 performance season at School of the Arts. Almost, Maine will be performed in the Black Box Theatre at School of the Arts for the next two weekends. Dates and times are listed below.
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Halloween Ends' "Michael Myers" on Good Day Rochester

James Jude Courtney joined us on Good Day Rochester; he can currently be seen in the country's #1 movie "Halloween Ends" as "The Shape" aka Michael Myers. For tickets check your nearest theaters for showing times and more. For more information about the movie visit www.halloweenmovie.com.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesteralist.com

Delicious Food and More Reasons Good Smoke BBQ is Awesome

Good Smoke BBQ ♥ 135 West Commercial Street, East Rochester, NY (585) 203-1576. If you’re like me, good food is often on your mind. You have a list in your head of restaurants you like to go, and places you want to check out next. If it is not already there, Good Smoke BBQ should be on your list. Catapulting to the top of the list of reasons is the food is delicious. I’m talking absolutely delicious. The grill masters have won over 600 awards in bbq competitions across the country. So let’s start with their award winning delicious food.
EAST ROCHESTER, NY
Big Frog 104

Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display

How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
ROCHESTER, NY
AdWeek

Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
ROCHESTER, NY
BevNET.com

Exclusive Release of RARE Farmer’s Rye Whiskey by Iron Smoke Distillery

FAIRPORT, N.Y.— When nostalgia, tradition and history all come together at Iron Smoke Distillery, you know it’s going to be something truly memorable. Introducing their very first batch of Rye Whiskey with a combination of smoothness and spiciness that is sure to make your ears wiggle. “Spice it...
FAIRPORT, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN

The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
HILTON, NY
websterontheweb.com

It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween

A few readers have responded to my call to let me know about especially nice Halloween and autumn decorations, and I’ve snapped a few photos of my own as I’ve walked through the village neighborhoods. I’d love to highlight many more displays in the next week or so, but here’s a sampling of what I’ve gotten so far.
WEBSTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

OFC’s Old Farm Cafe offers Immersive Theatrical Dining experience

Looking for an innovative Dinner Theatre experience? In August 2022, OFC Creations Theatre Center opened their Old Farm Cafe, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, 14623. The Old Farm Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and later, and provides a one-of-a-kind adventure in dining and theatre. The Old Farm...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Spirit Airlines services launched out of Rochester

Monroe County officials are celebrating the launch of Spirit Airlines out of the Frederick Douglass - Greater Rochester International Airport this week. Spirit becomes the eighth airline to service customers out of Rochester and will offer non-stop flights to one of the area's top destinations -- Orlando, F.L. This brings...
ROCHESTER, NY
hackaday.com

Kodak Film Factory Revealed

Anybody born before the mid 1990s will likely remember film cameras being used to document their early years. Although the convenience of digital cameras took over and were then themselves largely usurped by mobile phones, there is still a surprising variety of photographic film being produced. Despite the long pedigree, how many of us really know what goes into making what is a surprisingly complex and exacting product? [Destin] from SmarterEveryDay has been to Rochester, NY to find out for himself and you can see the second in a series of three hour-long videos shedding light on what is normally the strictly lights-out operation of film-coating.
ROCHESTER, NY
thestylus.org

From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient

College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
ROCHESTER, NY

