National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha Starr
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
RBTL holds lottery for free tickets to ‘Hamilton’
These tickets are for the performances of Hamilton scheduled on November 1 through November 6 at RBTL.
visitrochester.com
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This November
There are so many things to see, do, and experience when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this November. Check out this roundup of special events and activities happening in the area. Whatever you choose to do, share your adventures in Rochester with us using #VisitROC!. Festive Fun. November...
gvpennysaver.com
Meet Spencerport's Simon Devenish: Director of the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum
Health & life insurance broker, financial advisor, and Rotarian Simon Devenish is the Director of the Spencerport Depot & Canal Museum (SDCM) which also serves as a welcome center for Canal visitors. Like several towns along the Erie Canal, Spencerport was heavily influenced by the advent of the Canal, its economic possibilities, and the greater ease of travel which impacted development along its banks. Having been clandestinely drawn to Spencerport, Devenish is committed to showcasing its rich history.
These Are The Best Cities For Single Moms In Upstate New York
Motherhood, although incredibly rewarding, can be tough - especially if you’re going at it without a partner. If you’re a single mom, a huge chunk (or sometimes all) of the responsibility of raising your kid lies on you. Without a supportive family, friends, and/or community network, it can feel impossible to do it alone.
These New York Towns Have Best Chance For White Christmas
It seems that Halloween starts earlier and earlier every year. Is it the love of pumpkin spice that gets people excited or is it the fact that once Halloween is over, it is time to think Christmas!? While we wait for the candy to be handed out to ghosts and goblins some are already planning for the Holidays!
WUHF
School of the Arts student actors talk about "Almost, Maine"
Lavender Ashley and Jolie Farrell joined Good Day Rochester to talk about a new show in which they are acting to kick off the 2022-23 performance season at School of the Arts. Almost, Maine will be performed in the Black Box Theatre at School of the Arts for the next two weekends. Dates and times are listed below.
WUHF
Halloween Ends' "Michael Myers" on Good Day Rochester
James Jude Courtney joined us on Good Day Rochester; he can currently be seen in the country's #1 movie "Halloween Ends" as "The Shape" aka Michael Myers. For tickets check your nearest theaters for showing times and more. For more information about the movie visit www.halloweenmovie.com.
rochesteralist.com
Delicious Food and More Reasons Good Smoke BBQ is Awesome
Good Smoke BBQ ♥ 135 West Commercial Street, East Rochester, NY (585) 203-1576. If you’re like me, good food is often on your mind. You have a list in your head of restaurants you like to go, and places you want to check out next. If it is not already there, Good Smoke BBQ should be on your list. Catapulting to the top of the list of reasons is the food is delicious. I’m talking absolutely delicious. The grill masters have won over 600 awards in bbq competitions across the country. So let’s start with their award winning delicious food.
Massive Pirate Town Takes Over New York Lawn for Disney Quality Halloween Display
How do you top two massive pirate ship displays for Halloween? You build an entire pirate town that rivals anything you'd see at Disney. Tony DeMatteo started by building a half ship on his front lawn in Rochester, New York for Halloween. The next year it was a 60-foot ship. Then it was 2 ships in 2021. With no idea how to top that, DeMatteo found himself with a full pirate town called Port Royal this year.
This Amazing Lake Is the Shallowest of New York’s Finger Lakes
If the thought of being in the middle of a lake with a seemingly never-ending bottom sends chills down your spine and fear into your heart, great news - this is not one of them!. If you much prefer the idea of a lake that you can see the bottom...
AdWeek
Rochester Morning Anchor Leaves WHEC to Be Full Time Dad
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WHEC morning anchor Brennan Somers signed off of the Rochester, N.Y. NBC affiliate on Friday after working at the station for five years.
Kucko’s Camera: Mount Hope Cemetery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his cherished camera to Mount Hope Cemetery for a look at the fall colors emerging in October.
BevNET.com
Exclusive Release of RARE Farmer’s Rye Whiskey by Iron Smoke Distillery
FAIRPORT, N.Y.— When nostalgia, tradition and history all come together at Iron Smoke Distillery, you know it’s going to be something truly memorable. Introducing their very first batch of Rye Whiskey with a combination of smoothness and spiciness that is sure to make your ears wiggle. “Spice it...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE KIRK ASHTON VERDICT IS IN
The Kirk Ashton verdict is in. Every adult in that school ought to be locked up. Every adult should be locked up and the building should be bulldozed into a pile and left as a reminder of what happens when people don’t do their duty. Kirk Ashton was the...
Kucko’s Camera: Sonnenberg Gardens
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8’s John Kucko took his camera to Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua Monday morning.
websterontheweb.com
It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween
A few readers have responded to my call to let me know about especially nice Halloween and autumn decorations, and I’ve snapped a few photos of my own as I’ve walked through the village neighborhoods. I’d love to highlight many more displays in the next week or so, but here’s a sampling of what I’ve gotten so far.
westsidenewsny.com
OFC’s Old Farm Cafe offers Immersive Theatrical Dining experience
Looking for an innovative Dinner Theatre experience? In August 2022, OFC Creations Theatre Center opened their Old Farm Cafe, 3450 Winton Place, Rochester, 14623. The Old Farm Cafe is open to the public for breakfast, lunch and later, and provides a one-of-a-kind adventure in dining and theatre. The Old Farm...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Spirit Airlines services launched out of Rochester
Monroe County officials are celebrating the launch of Spirit Airlines out of the Frederick Douglass - Greater Rochester International Airport this week. Spirit becomes the eighth airline to service customers out of Rochester and will offer non-stop flights to one of the area's top destinations -- Orlando, F.L. This brings...
hackaday.com
Kodak Film Factory Revealed
Anybody born before the mid 1990s will likely remember film cameras being used to document their early years. Although the convenience of digital cameras took over and were then themselves largely usurped by mobile phones, there is still a surprising variety of photographic film being produced. Despite the long pedigree, how many of us really know what goes into making what is a surprisingly complex and exacting product? [Destin] from SmarterEveryDay has been to Rochester, NY to find out for himself and you can see the second in a series of three hour-long videos shedding light on what is normally the strictly lights-out operation of film-coating.
thestylus.org
From Rochester to Brockport: public transportation is inefficient
College students, whether 17 or 21, shouldn’t be expected to own a vehicle and pay to keep it on campus. Simple as that. But how are students supposed to travel from place to place, get groceries, attend internships or go downtown on the weekend? They’re not walking, that’s for sure.
