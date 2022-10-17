Three-play sequence in fourth quarter helped swing lead away from New Orleans Saints against Cincinnati in 30-26 defeat

Read full article on original website
Saints Make Four Moves Including Designating CB Alontae Taylor To Return
The Saints also signed QB Jake Luton and DE Jabari Zuniga to their practice squad and released DL Christian Ringo from the unit. Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Andy Dalton News
Andy Dalton has started the last three games to the New Orleans Saints due to Jameis Winston missing time with a back injury. Unfortunately, Dalton himself injured his back during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Both he and Winston would have been listed as "limited" if the Saints had held an official practice on Monday.
New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals: Here is how much a ticket is going for
NEW ORLEANS — Anyone heading to watch the New Orleans Saints play the Arizona Cardinals Thursday night will have a few options for ticket prices. Depending on the ticket purchasing website fans use, tickets range anywhere from $25 to $600. The cheapest seats are found almost exclusively at the...
Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans
The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
Saints Get Concerning Injury News On Monday
The New Orleans Saints will not be at full strength when they play the Arizona Cardinals this Thursday evening. The NFC South franchise, coming off a crushing 30-26 loss to the Bengals of Cincinnati, will likely be down few key players vs. the Cardinals. According to a report, the ...
Dennis Allen hints at harsh reality of Michael Thomas’ health status
The New Orleans Saints are dealing with a bunch of injured bodies which is making it much more difficult for them to win games. Among the key Saints players injured at the moment is wide receiver Michael Thomas, who missed his third game in a row when he did not suit up in New Orleans’ 30-26 home loss Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals.
New Orleans Saints Rashid Shaheed could be next UDFA rookie gem
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed showed his explosive ability with his 44-yard touchdown run. Could he bet he next UDFA gem on the Saints roster?
Saints estimated 14 players on Monday's injury report without practice; Cardinals had 13
A combined 27 players were listed on Monday's initial injury report from the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals prior to their Week 7 matchup scheduled for Thursday night. The Saints did not practice Monday but estimated 14 impacted players. Six were said to have not practiced. Eight were limited.
Saints receiver Olave expects to play against Cardinals
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints leading receiver Chris Olave said he expects to play in Arizona on Thursday night after missing last Sunday's game because of a recent concussion. “I'm ready to get back to it,” Olave, who was drafted 11th overall last spring, said after practice...
Bengals Film Breakdown: Communication Along O-Line Improving in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow
After four weeks, fans and media started to question whether the Bengals actually fixed anything with their offensive line additions this offseason. Especially after the first two weeks when Joe Burrow took a combined 13 sacks. It looked pretty similar to 2021 when that area of the team was a major weakness.
NFL Rebels: How did Ole Miss Alumni Perform in Week 6?
Which former Rebels left their mark in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season?
Saints Waive WR Kawaan Baker
Baker, 23, was a seventh-round pick by the Saints back in 2021 out of South Alabama. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in June of 2021 and later re-signed on a futures deal in January of 2022. In 2021, Baker appeared in two games for the Saints...
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998
For the first time since 1998, Tulane University has a Top 25-ranked college football team. The Associated Press and USA Today coaches' poll has the Green Wave ranked 25th, after beating South Florida 45-31 last Saturday.
New Orleans Pelicans announce 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. The Pelicans will tip-off the regular season Wednesday, October 19 in Brooklyn against the Nets.
