Midland, MI

Fun n Games
2d ago

Not all people can see or witness paranormal activities, they just don’t have it in them, but once they experience a haunting they’ll never forget it. They need to go and sit by the cemetery, I’d bet they’d see things that they never expected. I’ve 2 encounters with dead people and I’ll never forget either one. One tried to muffle my screams and I told him to leave me alone! I never slept on that bed again.

Matthew Gullifor
2d ago

The Dice Rd cemetery is haunted.. I've helped Harry on Dice Rd so he'd no longer have us kids bothering him.. The Golden Eagle was taken and moved the trees got trimmed&red,white,blue fenceposts were painted just white.. We no longer could find Harry and I've ask for forgiveness for bothering him in 80's-up.

Mary Norris
2d ago

Can someone PLEASE shut this rumor down???!?!?! The road is NOT haunted. The cemetery is NOT haunted. The claimed house and grocery store, those places are NOT haunted. I live around the corner from Dice Road. I have made DOZENS of trips at ALL times of the day, and all the hype is completely lies. I swear anywhere that Steve Shippy goes, everyone assumes it’s legit. Well it’s not. I’ve followed him for years, gone to the same places numerous times only to find out nothing. And let me add, that i have a sixth sense, i have the ability to see and communicate with spirits. So everyone that reads this article and my comment, don’t waste your time. It’s a joke.

