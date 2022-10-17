Read full article on original website
Related
Here’s what happened at the Georgia Secretary of State debate
Georgia’s secretary of state candidates each sought to portray themselves Tuesday as the best protectors of democracy and elections – past, present, and future – during a debate in Atlanta. The three candidates emphasized their strong support for free and fair elections but disagreed over details. “I’ve...
Atlanta Daily World
Thousands Show Up To Georgia Polls Breaking Records For Early Voting
The midterm elections has inspired Georgians to get out in vote. On Oct. 17, early voting began in the state leading to record turnouts. Over 134,000 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting, smashing previous records. On Tuesday, more voters let their voices be heard pushing the two-day voting total to 268,000. Over 40 percent of early voters came from the metro Atlanta area.
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possibly fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Georgia sets early voting record for midterm elections
ATLANTA — Georgia is already shattering the state record when it comes to early voting this election cycle. The Secretary of State's office said more than 125,000 people have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm race. That's a more than 70% increase from the previous midterm record...
Hispanic, Latin Georgians split down the middle on party lines, new poll shows
ATLANTA — A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be...
Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches new poll worker security tool
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is taking extra precautions to make sure the election and poll workers are safe and secure. Monday marked the busiest first day of early voting that the state of Georgia has ever seen. More than 133,000 ballots were cast in-person across the state, smashing the previous record of 71,000 from the 2018 midterm elections.
Georgia smashes record for early voting
Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms. On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
WJCL
Early Voting: Some Savannah voters kept in line for 2 hours. Here's what officials say to avoid that
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thousands of people showed up Monday to vote in Georgia, specifically in Chatham County, setting a new early-voting record, but also causing delays. “We had what I would characterize as historic numbers,” said Colin McRae, chairman for the Chatham County Board of Registrars. He says...
Georgia Voters Have Already Smashed Turnout Records on Day One of Early Voting
Georgia voters will determine the fate of two hotly contested races: a U.S. Senate seat and governor Monday marked day one of early voting in Georgia, where two hotly contested races for governor and for a Senate seat will be decided next month. Already, voter turnout in the state has smashed previous records. Georgia's WSV-TV reports that, according to the the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 100,000 Georgians had cast their ballots early as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday. "This blows away the previous midterm first-day record...
As Georgians get set to vote, here’s how one county is combating shortages of poll workers
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office says 131,000 Georgians cast ballots on Monday in the midterm election, setting a record. This comes as many voting precincts are dealing with shortages of poll workers. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston went inside one of Cobb County’s training...
Georgia Government 101: What does the state Attorney General do?
In November, Georgians will elect a state attorney general. If you don’t know what the attorney general does, you certainly aren’t alone. Here is everything you need to know about this vital position in state government. What is the role of the Attorney General?: The attorney general is...
Georgia Labor Commissioner candidates clash in debate
Candidates to lead the state Department of Labor pledged to make the agency more efficient while tarring each other with either personal or political bad judgment.
cobbcountycourier.com
Sparks fly in state school superintendent candidate debate in clashes over past governance
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. The two candidates hoping to head Georgia’s public schools traded barbs on the debate stage Monday, each accusing the other of not doing enough to help the state’s 1.8 million public school students.
Campaign cash follows Kemp veto of oversight bill
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign has loaded up on money given by a company under state scrutiny for Medicaid overbilling. And Kemp vetoed a bill that would have added state oversight for such companies. Georgia law allows politicians to take campaign money from folks who do business...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
wgxa.tv
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test of election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
Cobb school board race: Candidate says incumbent violated state law
A complaint to state officials alleges David Chastain violated campaign finance laws in multiple ways.
EXPLAINER: How Georgia’s midterm runoff elections work
ATLANTA — Two years ago, control of the U.S. Senate came down to Georgia, with two pivotal runoff election wins tipping the chamber’s favor into Democratic hands. This fall, it's possible the newly minted battleground state could again play a major role in how the Senate shakes out, with a marquee contest that, thanks to a third-party candidate, may not be decided until a runoff election a month after Nov. 8.
Fulton’s open race pits election skeptic against policy wonk
The race for a North Fulton seat on the Fulton County Commission has been boring for nearly 30 years....
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 14