ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 14

Related
Atlanta Daily World

Thousands Show Up To Georgia Polls Breaking Records For Early Voting

The midterm elections has inspired Georgians to get out in vote. On Oct. 17, early voting began in the state leading to record turnouts. Over 134,000 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting, smashing previous records. On Tuesday, more voters let their voices be heard pushing the two-day voting total to 268,000. Over 40 percent of early voters came from the metro Atlanta area.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia sets early voting record for midterm elections

ATLANTA — Georgia is already shattering the state record when it comes to early voting this election cycle. The Secretary of State's office said more than 125,000 people have already cast their ballot in the 2022 midterm race. That's a more than 70% increase from the previous midterm record...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Ga. Secretary of State’s Office launches new poll worker security tool

ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is taking extra precautions to make sure the election and poll workers are safe and secure. Monday marked the busiest first day of early voting that the state of Georgia has ever seen. More than 133,000 ballots were cast in-person across the state, smashing the previous record of 71,000 from the 2018 midterm elections.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Georgia smashes record for early voting

Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms. On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Georgia Voters Have Already Smashed Turnout Records on Day One of Early Voting

Georgia voters will determine the fate of two hotly contested races: a U.S. Senate seat and governor Monday marked day one of early voting in Georgia, where two hotly contested races for governor and for a Senate seat will be decided next month. Already, voter turnout in the state has smashed previous records. Georgia's WSV-TV reports that, according to the the Georgia Secretary of State's office, more than 100,000 Georgians had cast their ballots early as of 4:15 p.m. on Monday. "This blows away the previous midterm first-day record...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Campaign cash follows Kemp veto of oversight bill

ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp’s campaign has loaded up on money given by a company under state scrutiny for Medicaid overbilling. And Kemp vetoed a bill that would have added state oversight for such companies. Georgia law allows politicians to take campaign money from folks who do business...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

EXPLAINER: How Georgia’s midterm runoff elections work

ATLANTA — Two years ago, control of the U.S. Senate came down to Georgia, with two pivotal runoff election wins tipping the chamber’s favor into Democratic hands. This fall, it's possible the newly minted battleground state could again play a major role in how the Senate shakes out, with a marquee contest that, thanks to a third-party candidate, may not be decided until a runoff election a month after Nov. 8.
GEORGIA STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

11Alive

Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta local news

 https://www.11alive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy