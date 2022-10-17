Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
Gloria Ann Hastings
Gloria Ann Hastings (Grant), 73, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, October 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Gloria was born December 24, 1948 in Enid, Oklahoma, the daughter of Ernest Sr. and Georganna (Kienholz) Grant. Gloria graduated from Moline High School in 1967. She then continued her education, earning a Bachelor of Science in Education from Emporia Kansas State Teachers College in 1970. After college, she began her storied teaching career at the two room Rinker School just north of Emporia. She taught all students in the 1st-3rd grades. She then spent 31 years teaching 3rd grade, with one year teaching Kindergarten, at Village Elementary School in Emporia. She later took her education further, earning the degree of Master of Science, specializing in counseling, in 1975 from the Emporia Kansas State College. Throughout her teaching career, Gloria touched the lives of countless young people in the Emporia community.
Shawn P. Gilligan
Shawn P. Gilligan, 36, died September 30, 2022, at his home in rural Chase County. He was born March 24, 1986, in Emporia, to Patrick B. and Jody (Lynn) Gilligan. Shawn attended Emporia High School and Flint Hills Technical College. Shawn was a free spirited man whose favorite hobby was...
EHS hazing complaint back in prosecutors' hands
A decision on possible legal action against members of the Emporia High School football team may come by the end of the month, the Lyon County Attorney said Wednesday. “By state law, we will not say anything unless there is a felony charge,” Marc Goodman noted.
Moran staffer to do casework in Emporia
An aide to Sen. Jerry Moran will hold an “open office” afternoon in downtown Emporia next week. Moran's office announced that the unnamed staff member will be at the Emporia Main Street Conference Room, 727 Commercial Street, next Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
Emporia Christian School celebrates 30 years
Emporia Christian School celebrated 30 years of educating with a community-wide festival on Saturday, Oct. 15. The ECS Fall Festival brought together former teachers, ECS alumni and current students as well as families looking for a fun outing. The day began with a ceremony rededicating the school for another 30...
Veterans share stories, memories at 1011th Reunion
Members of the 1011th Supply and Service Company gathered at the American Legion in Emporia for their bi-annual reunion on Saturday. The Emporia, Kans. Army Reserve Unit and the Independence, Kans. Army Reserve Unit were activated in 1968 and combined into the 1011th Supply and Service Company. They served in Vietnam from 1968-69 as part of the enormous effort needed to supply and service soldiers on the frontlines.
Old School Pumpkin Run
The Chase County Old School Development District invites the community to the 2nd annual Old School Pumpkin Run this weekend. The run supports the historic restoration of the historic Cottonwood Falls Grade School, located at 401 Maple St., Cottonwood Falls. Registion opens from 8 - 8:45 a.m., with the 1K...
The People Speak
The USD 253 Board of Education meets the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. Every parent that has children in the district should be there to find out why there is such a lackadaisical response from the board and county attorney concerning the hazing and bullying that transpired in the locker room of Emporia High School.
Winter coats can return to closets this weekend
Now that Emporia has seen its first freeze of the fall and its coldest mornings in months, how about a return to late summer heat?. In fact, the National Weather Service advised Wednesday that Chase and Greenwood Counties will have an elevated risk for grass fires Friday, perhaps stretching through Sunday.
Emporia boys soccer top St. Mary’s Academy on senior night
The Emporia High School boys soccer team rolled to a 9-1 win over St. Mary’s Academy on Tuesday night. Gio Garcilazo recorded a hat trick for the Spartans, who scored seven minutes into the game on a goal by Jefry Linares to open the scoring. Carter Granado made it 2-0 in the 20th minute and Garcilazo added a pair before the half to extend the Emporia lead to 4-0.
City commission suggests tweaks to logo redesign
The Emporia city commission is seeking a second draft of the proposed city logo redesign. Commissioners Susan Brinkman and Jamie Sauder were both in favor of moving forward with the logo design, stating that it was unlikely everyone would agree on a logo regardless of how much time is spent on it.
Ride Into History founders retire
Colleagues, students, mentees and friends gathered at the Admire Community Building on Sunday afternoon to honor Ann Birney and Joyce Thierer upon their retirement from Ride Into History. Birney and Thierer founded Ride Into History in 1999, bringing what they call “sneaky history” to audiences of all ages. Translating extensive...
Victim identified in last week's Amtrak accident
The woman struck by an Amtrak train last week has been identified as 33-year-old Rachel Nicole Raymond of Emporia, police captain Lisa Hayes said. "The accident occurred at the Whildin Street railroad crossing near E. 12th Ave. at 1:36am Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022," Hayes said in a statement. "The investigation is nearly complete pending the final autopsy report. Emporia Police believe the death to be accidental."
Local gas prices up a bit as election nears
As President Biden makes a new announcement about gas prices, the Emporia area shows a slight price increase during October. The daily price check by AAA showed Lyon County’s average price of regular unleaded at $3.51 a gallon Wednesday. Chase and Greenwood Counties had an average price of $3.50.
Question 2: Guaranteed right to elect sheriffs?
One constitutional amendment on the Kansas election ballot this fall was a top priority of one Lyon County lawmaker. Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington and Coffey County Undersheriff, persuaded lawmakers to put a question about sheriff’s offices before voters. Question 2 would require sheriffs to be elected every four years...
City commission discusses allowing chickens in city limits, vacant housing improvements
The Emporia city commission is moving forward with the drafting of an ordinance that would allow for chickens within the city limits. The city has had a moratorium on permits for chickens since 2012, with chickens allowed in agricultural-zoned districts but not within residential areas.
