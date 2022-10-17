ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 16

George Dragich
2d ago

what we actually need is a law that states that you have to take a test so that you understand the laws that are being changed and the platforms of the politicians. too many people are out there just voting just to vote and nothing is going to get done that way. I drive an Uber and I'll ask sometimes who they are voting for just in general and then I'll ask them why are they voting for them and their answers 90% of the time are I'm not really political my parents vote for this person or my friends told me that he was a good person or something like that that is ridiculous and that is how this country will fail. we want everyone to vote because everyone has a word but an uneducated voter is just as dangerous as a terrorist.

Reply
3
Related
Ohio Capital Journal

“Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud

Ohio Auditor Keith Faber last Tuesday told members of the Westerville Tea Party that it was unlikely that widespread fraud occurs in Ohio elections. But that didn’t stop him from holding out a sinister possibility: that the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections might be diverting special voting-machine paper to other states where unscrupulous elements might […] The post “Special paper.” Ohio Auditor floats theory of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Despite reports of harm, DeWine refuses comment on abortion ban law

With Gov. Mike DeWine’s blessing, Ohio is in court, fighting to reimpose strict abortion regulations under a law he signed in 2019. But he’s refusing to publicly comment on the numerous stories of suffering it caused during the 11 weeks it was enforced. The law DeWine signed, Senate Bill 23, bans abortion after fetal cardiac […] The post Despite reports of harm, DeWine refuses comment on abortion ban law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
cleveland19.com

What is Issue 2? Proposal seeks to limit who can vote in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio voters have many important items on the ballot this election, one being Issue 2, a proposal to restrict who can vote in state and local elections. Here are the requirements for voters if the issue passes:. Person must be a citizen of the United States.
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Ohio's governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights

Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in the city’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Alleging continual pollution, advocates ask U.S. EPA to take over Ohio injection well permitting

Appalachian Ohio is a primary dumping ground for natural gas fracking waste. Nearly half of it is coming from neighboring states. A battle is underway to try to strip the Ohio Department of Natural Resources from its hold on the permitting process for these injection wells. A coalition of environmental activists and community groups in […] The post Alleging continual pollution, advocates ask U.S. EPA to take over Ohio injection well permitting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio legislative committee passes rule defining fetal heartbeat

An Ohio legislative committee passed a rule on methods of identifying a fetal heartbeat that matched language in a previously passed abortion law, despite the fact that the law can’t currently be enforced. The Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review passed an administration rule from the Ohio Department of Health entitled “appropriate methods for determining […] The post Ohio legislative committee passes rule defining fetal heartbeat appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy