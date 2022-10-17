Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Network Champion Chef Restaurant in San Diego - Sugar and ScribeDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Authentic Chinese Hot Pot in San Diego - Liu Yi ShouDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich in Costa Mesa - Baba's ChickenDinh LeeCosta Mesa, CA
Classic, Quality Ramen in San Diego - Tajima RamenDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Related
News 8 KFMB
Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby
SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
Family of teen stabbed to death speaks
New information emerged about a teenager stabbed to death in Oceanside Tuesday night, as his family spoke about the tragedy.
Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Oceanside
A 16-year-old boy stabbed in the chest near Martin Luther King Jr. Park died after being taken to the hospital, Oceanside Police said.
Victim of fatal Del Cerro shooting identified
Patrol officers responding to reports of possible gunfire and an injured person lying in the street in the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road shortly before 1 a.m.
Victim identified in homicide in Del Cerro neighborhood
The victim of a homicide in the Del Cerro neighborhood has been identified, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Man killed in Escondido crash identified
A man killed in a collision in Escondido over the weekend has been publicly identified.
Suspect, 18, Jailed in Fatal Shooting of Teenager in El Cajon Parking Lot
An 18-year-old suspect was behind bars Tuesday in a shooting that left another young man fatally wounded last summer outside an El Cajon apartment building, authorities said. Obaida Saad Ramadhan of El Cajon was booked on suspicion of murder Saturday in the shooting death of Jasiah White, also 18, according to the El Cajon Police Department.
northcountydailystar.com
Case Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Arrested of a Stabbing Incident
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to the call of a stabbing incident and located a male juvenile victim who later died at the hospital. The victim has been. identified as 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, investigators identified and arrested a male juvenile...
sandiegocountynews.com
Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect
Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
Baby found dead at apartment; mother arrested
Detectives are investigating after a two-month-old girl was found dead Sunday at an apartment in Mission Valley, San Diego police said.
Man pleads guilty to killing ex-girlfriend's son in El Cajon
A man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend's 21-year- old son in El Cajon two years ago, then took part in a standoff with police at a La Mesa hotel, pleaded guilty this week.
Arrest made in connection to deadly shooting outside East County apartments
A man was arrested on suspicion of a deadly shooting outside an apartment complex in August, El Cajon Police Department said Tuesday.
San Diego County pays $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both eyes out while in jail
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The county of San Diego has agreed to pay $4.35 million to a woman who gouged both of her eyeballs out while in a methamphetamine-induced psychosis at Las Colinas Detention Facility in 2019. The multi-million dollar payout adds to the millions the county and...
Man sentenced for road rage killing
The sentencing phase of any trial is always very difficult and Monday was no different as the family of a road rage victim braved a courtroom to talk about a life cut way too short and the impossible void that they are forced to live with.
NBC San Diego
Coworkers, Friends Remember Mother of 4 Killed in Vista
Coworkers are trying to raise money for a Fallbrook mother of four stabbed and killed in Vista last week. “She was just so nice and hard-working. Her laugh really made you laugh.”. That’s how coworker Megan Harmon described Mayra Mejia Jimenez after working with Jimenez at Main Street Café in...
NBC San Diego
Infant Found Dead in Mission Valley Apartment, Mother Arrested on Murder Charge
A 35-year-old mother has been arrested on a murder charge after her 2-month-old daughter was found dead inside a Mission Valley apartment Sunday morning, San Diego police said. Police were alerted to the possible death at the IMT Mission Valley apartments at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and arrived to find...
Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex
Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
North County single mom killed while dining out
Popular North County restaurant worker, single mom of 4 killed while dining out last week; investigators zero in on suspect.
SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”
A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
northcountydailystar.com
Homicide Investigation – Vista Victim Identified
On October 13, 2022, an autopsy was completed. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia. The preliminary cause of death is pending and the manner of death is homicide. A suspect has been identified in this case, but that information is being withheld for investigative reasons at this...
Comments / 1