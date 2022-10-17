ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

News 8 KFMB

Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby

SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Case Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Arrested of a Stabbing Incident

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to the call of a stabbing incident and located a male juvenile victim who later died at the hospital. The victim has been. identified as 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, investigators identified and arrested a male juvenile...
OCEANSIDE, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect

Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man sentenced for road rage killing

The sentencing phase of any trial is always very difficult and Monday was no different as the family of a road rage victim braved a courtroom to talk about a life cut way too short and the impossible void that they are forced to live with.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Coworkers, Friends Remember Mother of 4 Killed in Vista

Coworkers are trying to raise money for a Fallbrook mother of four stabbed and killed in Vista last week. “She was just so nice and hard-working. Her laugh really made you laugh.”. That’s how coworker Megan Harmon described Mayra Mejia Jimenez after working with Jimenez at Main Street Café in...
VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Mother detained after 2-month-old found dead inside Mission Valley apartment complex

Homicide detectives are investigating Sunday the suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant in a Mission Valley apartment complex, according to the San Diego Police Department. Officers detained 35-year-old, Christine Mendoza, believed to be the mother of a 2-month-old infant that was found with serious traumatic injuries at IMT Apartments in Mission Valley early Sunday morning, investigators on scene confirmed to CBS 8.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”

A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Homicide Investigation – Vista Victim Identified

On October 13, 2022, an autopsy was completed. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia. The preliminary cause of death is pending and the manner of death is homicide. A suspect has been identified in this case, but that information is being withheld for investigative reasons at this...
FALLBROOK, CA

