Fayette County K9 Java retired after Bridge Day

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – After the Bridge Day festivities ended on Saturday, October 15, 2022, a loyal Fayette County K9 said her goodbyes.

K9 Java was congratulated by many on her retirement!

Java ended her service being partnered with Corporal Korey Spears. Both deputies obtaining certification from the West Virginia Police Canine Association for Explosive Detection.

K-9 Java and Corporal Spears also have conducted hundreds of public demonstrations throughout Fayette County. They have had the pleasure of representing the Department at many events and meeting thousands of people in the process.

Everyone including Fayette County Sheriff’s Department wished Java a happy retirement on Bridge Day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.