ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel speaks after historic Vols’ win over Alabama

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RaGZM_0icHZN2q00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel and players addressed the media on Monday following the Vols’ historic win over Alabama on Saturday.

VIDEO: Tennessee goal posts torn down in win over Alabama

In just his second year on Rocky Top, Heupel has Tennessee up to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 College Football Poll and No. 4 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll after a 6-0 start.

They’re the first team in college football history to start a season 6-0, beat four opponents ranked in the AP Top 25 at the time of the meeting and score at least 30 points in all six games. The last-second win over Alabama snapped a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide .

The Latest: Tennessee Football Coverage

Tennessee earned 15 first-place votes in the AP poll, marking the first time since 1999 that the Vols have received such votes. The No. 3 ranking is their highest since opening the 2005 season with the same rank.

SEC fines Tennessee for fans rushing the field

Next up on the schedule are back-to-back home games against UT-Martin and Kentucky before a trip to Athens for a clash with top-ranked Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
95.3 The Bear

Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes

Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Goalposts replaced at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The goalposts at Neyland Stadium have been replaced with the spares Tuesday after fans carried them out in celebration of the Vols’ win over Alabama on Saturday night. The goalposts were torn down after fans rushed the field of play amid the excitement and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee

UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year

Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Fans looking back to 1998 as Tennessee continues winning streak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols’ win against Alabama is what everyone has been talking about the past few days. Tennessee snapped a losing streak against Alabama, breaking the curse, and defeating the Crimson Tide for the first time in 15 years. The fans showed their excitement by rushing to the field after the game and […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
95.3 The Bear

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
landgrantholyland.com

Assessing the Carnell Tate situation and the continued pursuit by Tennessee

It wouldn’t be recruiting if there wasn’t some sort of drama. Dealing with teenagers is unpredicatable, and in the recruiting world that sometimes can be even more of the case as they make their way through one of the biggest decisions in their lives. Every school at some point has to deal with recruiting drama around their prospective players or even commits, and Ohio State isn’t removed from that list.
COLUMBUS, OH
dawgnation.com

Why Georgia football-Tennessee game isn’t likely to be a night game

ATHENS — Georgia fans have taken notice. For every home game that’s taken place this season, not a one has started under the Sanford Stadium floodlights. Samford started at 4 p.m. Auburn and Vanderbilt were 3:30 kickoffs. Kent State drew the dreaded noon start. Four home games, no night kickoffs.
ATHENS, GA
WATE

WATE

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy