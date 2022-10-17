ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Charlotte Stories

How to Choose the Right Dining Chairs for Your House

Those who enjoy hosting dinner parties are likely to take pride in their dining area. Dining rooms come in a wide range of styles and sizes, each with its layout and furnishings. However, a good dining room must feature comfortable seating for every diner. If you have a beautiful dining...
Men's Health

Jonathan Adler Fall Sale: Shop Our Picks and Get 20% Off Sitewide

Everything Jonathan Adler touches—from the Parker Palm Springs hotel to some of the swankiest private residences in the world—boasts the designer’s signature style: colorful maximalism with a hint of cheekiness. And in a rare move of generosity for his fellow design enthusiasts, Adler is hosting a 20% off sitewide sale with free shipping on orders over $250 until November 1st. So if you needed an excuse to snag yourself a marble and brass tic-tac-toe or a midnight blue velvet sectional, you finally have one.
Business Insider

This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare

Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

This $13 Million Japanese-Inspired House in Beverly Hills Has a Floating Tea Room

This mid-century home is grounded in Japanese design. A minimalist residence in Beverly Hills has just hit the market and for a cool $12.9 million, it could very well be your new Zen-like sanctuary. The modular abode integrates minka architecture, and the design echoes many of the same details found in this traditional style of Japanese housing. Think clean lines, lots of natural wood and period hardware. There’s also a koi pond, massive shoji screen walls and a floating chashitsu—or tearoom—across its 7,500 square feet.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
intheknow.com

This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home

When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
HAWAII STATE
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Japanese-inspired designs to add a hint of minimalism to your everyday life

The Japanese design philosophy has slowly but surely taken over the world by storm – ever since it was discovered by the rest of us! There’s something surreal and relaxing about Japanese-inspired products, that just makes you want to introduce some minimalism into your life. Whether it is furniture designs, stationery items, or even kitchen appliances, we’ve got you covered with a collection of innovative Japanese designs. From Japanese geometry scissors that double up as quirky templates to high-quality Japanese towels – these surreal and soothing product designs are all you need to introduce into your day-to-day life, to experience some Japanese zen and peace.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Fresh Paint Takes This Kitchen from Cookie-Cutter to Custom in a $500 Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, if you’re looking to make major change in the kitchen without spending major money or doing any major heavy-lifting, paint is the answer. Painting your cabinets can make appliances and counters and floors look completely new again, as was the case for Shweta Pathak’s (@houseofsuris) kitchen.

