insideevs.com
Fully Electric McLaren SUV Reportedly In Development
McLaren is officially working on "a car for family use". In a recent interview with UK outlet Car, McLaren Automotive's new CEO Michael Leiters confirmed the brand was looking to expand its portfolio into new areas as it aims to generate more revenue. Leiters also strongly hinted that McLaren's 'family car' would be fully electric.
EVs, hybrids to make up 40% of Renault brand 2022 Europe sales - executive
PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Fully electric and hybrid vehicles in 2022 have almost doubled as a percentage of the Renault (RENA.PA) brand's European sales over the last two years, an executive said ahead of the Paris Motor Show.
New Mini Moke Goes On Sale In The USA As Upmarket Electric Car
Moke International (MI) arrived on the scene in 2013, breathing new life into Sir Alec Issigonis' Mini-based military vehicle. The first batch was launched in Australia, and in later years, MI started targeting the ultra-rich in Europe. Now it's returning to the USA, 40 years after the original Moke was...
Cadillac's new $300,000 electric car comes with 5 screens, futuristic looks, and 300 miles of range — see the Celestiq
Cadillac's ultra-luxury EV will be hand-built to customer specifications in extremely low volumes. Production starts in 2023.
New $2.2MM Pininfarina Battista hypercar with four liquid-cooled motors & 1,900 horsepower reaches first U.S. customers
THE first US deliveries for the shockingly fast $2.2M Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar have been made. Both models, a built-to-order Battista and an ultra-rare Battista Anniversario, were shipped from Italy to a single wealthy owner. Eye-popping specs defining the Pininfarina Battista’s performance include 1,900 horsepower, a 210mph top speed, and...
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
BMW Reusing Old Engine Names, M50, M60, And M70 For Its Electric Future
We can't be the only automotive enthusiasts to have noticed it: BMW is using old engine designations for new electric powertrains. We first caught wind of it through trademark filings, wondering whether the brand was merely keeping the old name alive or trying to do something new. The answer, it turned out, was the latter.
Volvo's Vision Of Future Luxury Includes Recycled Materials And PET Bottles
"What does luxury mean in the world of today?" This is the question Volvo is asking in the build-up to the long-running unveiling of its all-new EX90 all-electric flagship SUV. To us, luxury has very little to do with technology. It's interior light, quality materials, and just a general sense...
New CLE63 Coupe To Replace Mercedes-AMG C63 And AMG E53 Spied For The First Time
In case you missed it, Mercedes-Benz has decided that it offers too many products. Thus, it is getting rid of some unnecessary niche fillers and presenting a new lineup of luxury cars that should be more distinguishable from one another. This decision is most evident in the coupes that Mercedes offers, with the C-Class and E-Class coupes set to be replaced by one model that will bridge the gap between the two.
New GMC Jimmy Headed To SEMA 2022 Thanks To Flat Out Autos
The world of small, 2-door SUVs and trucks is small here in America. The market for them just doesn't exist, but that hasn't stopped somebody from building the revamped GMC Jimmy of their dreams. If you are at SEMA this year, you'll be able to get a peek at this one, created by Flat Out Autos and based on a GMC Sierra.
This 650-HP Nissan Patrol Will Put A GT-R To Shame
Normally, we associate German tuner Manhart with the cars of its home country. With 800-hp Mercedes and totally custom BMW M cars, there's no shortage of high-horsepower tuned German machinery from the firm. This Nissan Patrol, the overseas cousin to the Nissan Armada we get here in the States, is...
2023 BMW M2 Manual Gearbox Is Standard In The US But Optional In Germany
The 2023 BMW M2 just debuted as the brand's compact sports coupe with 453 horsepower (333 kilowatts) on tap from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six. The configurator for the new model is already available for the German market, and there's something enthusiasts might find fascinating. In the US, the six-speed manual gearbox is the standard transmission. Meanwhile, Germans have to pay €500 for it, but the eight-speed M Steptronic system is standard in that country.
2023 Toyota And Lexus Cars Coming With Speech Services Powered By Google
Toyota and Google Cloud have announced a new partnership surrounding Toyota's recently-updated infotainment systems. After years of waiting for a refresh, new infotainment is finally available for Toyota and Lexus models. Models equipped with the new system will have AI-based speech services thanks to Google. Some 2023 models will already...
Donkervoort Teases New Supercar Inspired By The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
The Dutch aren't generally associated with fast cars, but they've given us some bonkers stuff over the past few years. The main supercars to come out of the Netherlands include Spyker, Donkervoort, and Vencer. Of the three, only one has stood the test of time, primarily for being zanier than the rest. Spyker recently found a new investor, so it might be coming back too.
Watch A Tuned 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Clock A Quarter-Mile In 13.6 Seconds
Trucks going fast down the strip is not a new occurrence, but it is always fun to see. The latest example of this is an all-new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro with a stage two tune running a quarter-mile in just 13.6 seconds at 98 mph. This particular model was reworked by Ebrahim Kanoo, who runs the Ekanoo tuning firm with his father in Bahrain. You may recall his astonishing little GR Yaris that we reported on a few months ago.
Tesla Infotainment Update Adds Video Games Back Into The Model 3
Teslas are known for poor build quality, but few customers complain about a lack of connectivity features. Still, for those who want more, the aftermarket is booming. People have figured out how to run Apple CarPlay in Teslas, and the company itself is still working on ways to integrate Steam into its models. Well, as soon as it figures out how to incorporate games without upsetting the NHTSA.
BMW Invests $1.7 Billion In American Manufacturing
The 2023 BMW iX and 2023 BMW i4 arrived on the market just before the Inflation Reduction Act took away the company's federal tax credits. Since the i4 and iX are both built in Germany, they no longer qualify for the $7,500 credit, which now requires North American assembly. Earlier rumors suggest that BMW would move some EV production to Mexico to circumvent the new legislation, but the German automaker has a much bigger plan.
BMW M Boss Says New BMW 3.0 CSL Will "Look Like Nothing Else"
While sitting down with BMW M CEO Frank van Meel at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in South Africa last week, CarBuzz asked the big boss about a number of M products, ranging from the XM and M2 to the 3.0 CSL Homage that we've seen but officially know quite little about.
Watch The Fascinating Build Process Of The FL5 Honda Civic Type R In Japan
While Honda has plenty of production plants in the USA to build cars like the CR-V, with more plans to expand its facilities for EV production, one car that retains its Japanese-only production is the upcoming Honda Civic Type R. For those who have a passion for one of the brand's most desired monikers over the past 25 years, Honda has treated us to a short video showing us intricate details of the production line that will be putting Honda's latest hot hatch together.
2023 Honda Civic Sedan Updated Pricing Does Away With Base LX Trim
Pricing for the 2023 Honda Civic Sedan range has now been revealed, and it appears that a slight shift in strategy has been implemented to mimic other models from the Honda lineup. As spotted by Car and Driver, for the new model year, Honda has decided to drop the base LX trim and only offer the Sprot, EX, and Touring with prices starting at $24,650 MSRP.
