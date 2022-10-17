Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Hearing aids now accessible over the counter. See how to purchase them
Close to 30 million adults in the United States could benefit from using a hearing aid. Many don't because it involves time consuming doctor's appointments, and the devices themselves can cost thousands. The process is changing beginning Monday. Back in August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a ruling...
Walmart is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids after FDA rule change
New York CNN Business — Walmart announced Monday that its customers can for the first time buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription and medical exam by a doctor. The move comes shortly after the US Food and Drug Administration announced a long-awaited rule change in August pertaining to...
khn.org
Say What? Hearing Aids Available Over-the-Counter for as Low as $199, and Without a Prescription
Starting Monday, consumers will be able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect. Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.
marketplace.org
Over-the-counter hearing aids bring savings and convenience
Starting Monday, you can buy hearing aids over the counter for the first time. They’re in stores and online at places like Walmart, CVS, even Best Buy. No appointments or prescriptions necessary. They’re also cheaper than the custom-made ones. Until Monday, getting a hearing aid required seeing a...
What to know about buying hearing aids over the counter
The FDA's new rule means people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online or in stores without a prescription -- and for a lower price -- starting Monday. Here's what to know and how to do it.
Opinion: FDA's new hearing aid rules help some but leave others behind
Sara Novic writes that the FDA's rule change creating a class of over-the-counter hearing aids is being hailed as progress, but for those like her, "who have experience with hearing aids, this shift is more complicated.
insideedition.com
Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Will Likely Save Americans $3,000 Per Pair
For the first time, hearing aids are available over the counter in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ruled adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy these medical devices online or in stores without a prescription from their doctor. Hearing loss is so prevalent, it’s believed 30 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids. The FDA estimates over the-counter hearing devices could help tens of millions of Americans save around $3,000 per pair.
Hearing aids now on store shelves at lower cost with no prescription needed
Hearing aids are now available in stores across the United States and will cost thousands of dollars less following President Joe Biden's executive order on promoting competition in the economy.
How to choose the best over-the-counter hearing aids
It's not easy choosing a hearing aid, especially if your options are limited by product type or price. Fortunately, a new federal law recently took effect that may expand the options available to you. Americans with mild to moderate hearing impairment are now able to buy hearing aids over the...
Good News Network
The Biden Move to Allow Hearing Aids to Be Sold Over-the-Counter is Now Saving Americans Thousands
Four years after Congress passed bipartisan legislation requiring the FDA to allow over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids, President Biden issued an Executive kick-in-the-butt Order that gave them 120 days to act. Now, this new category of OTC hearing aids, are enabling consumers with mild to moderate hearing impairment to purchase them...
Americans Can Now Buy Low-Cost Hearing Aids Without a Prescription
Adults can now purchase hearing aids made for mild to moderate hearing loss without a prescription or exam.
A new law takes effect today making hearing aids available over the counter for as little as $200
Thanks to a new law that takes effect today, you can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter (and online) without a prescription. This new law expands access to hearing devices for those with low-to-moderate hearing loss. Many of these over-the-counter hearing devices are significantly more affordable than prescription hearing aids. In fact, we've found some for as low as $199. If you've been putting off getting one due to cost, check out these budget-friendly hearing aids.Top products in this article Lexie Lumen hearing aids for seniors and adults, $799Go Hearing Go Lite OTC hearing aids, $199Hearing Assist ReCharge behind the ear...
Industry, medical experts weigh in opportunities, challenges now that hearing aids available over-the-counter
Monday is the first day Americans can purchase hearing aids over-the-counter at stores, without a prescription. White House officials say this opens access to hearing aids for millions of Americans, while bringing down the cost by thousands of dollars. “The vast majority of adults who could benefit from a hearing...
