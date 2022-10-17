ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wbaltv.com

Hearing aids now accessible over the counter. See how to purchase them

Close to 30 million adults in the United States could benefit from using a hearing aid. Many don't because it involves time consuming doctor's appointments, and the devices themselves can cost thousands. The process is changing beginning Monday. Back in August, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a ruling...
khn.org

Say What? Hearing Aids Available Over-the-Counter for as Low as $199, and Without a Prescription

Starting Monday, consumers will be able to buy hearing aids directly off store shelves and at dramatically lower prices as a 2017 federal law finally takes effect. Where for decades it cost thousands of dollars to get a device that could be purchased only with a prescription from an audiologist or other hearing professional, now a new category of over-the-counter aids are selling for hundreds of dollars. Walmart says it will sell a hearing aid for as little as $199.
COLORADO STATE
marketplace.org

Over-the-counter hearing aids bring savings and convenience

Starting Monday, you can buy hearing aids over the counter for the first time. They’re in stores and online at places like Walmart, CVS, even Best Buy. No appointments or prescriptions necessary. They’re also cheaper than the custom-made ones. Until Monday, getting a hearing aid required seeing a...
CNN

What to know about buying hearing aids over the counter

The FDA's new rule means people with mild to moderate hearing loss will be able to buy hearing aids online or in stores without a prescription -- and for a lower price -- starting Monday. Here's what to know and how to do it.
insideedition.com

Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids Will Likely Save Americans $3,000 Per Pair

For the first time, hearing aids are available over the counter in the United States. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has ruled adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss can now buy these medical devices online or in stores without a prescription from their doctor. Hearing loss is so prevalent, it’s believed 30 million Americans could benefit from hearing aids. The FDA estimates over the-counter hearing devices could help tens of millions of Americans save around $3,000 per pair.
CBS News

How to choose the best over-the-counter hearing aids

It's not easy choosing a hearing aid, especially if your options are limited by product type or price. Fortunately, a new federal law recently took effect that may expand the options available to you. Americans with mild to moderate hearing impairment are now able to buy hearing aids over the...
CBS San Francisco

A new law takes effect today making hearing aids available over the counter for as little as $200

Thanks to a new law that takes effect today, you can now buy hearing aids over-the-counter (and online) without a prescription. This new law expands access to hearing devices for those with low-to-moderate hearing loss. Many of these over-the-counter hearing devices are significantly more affordable than prescription hearing aids. In fact, we've found some for as low as $199. If you've been putting off getting one due to cost, check out these budget-friendly hearing aids.Top products in this article Lexie Lumen hearing aids for seniors and adults, $799Go Hearing Go Lite OTC hearing aids, $199Hearing Assist ReCharge behind the ear...

