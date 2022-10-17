For the first time in nearly a decade, the Charles Henderson Trojans earned a Top 10 ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 5A Top 10 poll. In this week’s ranking, released on Wednesday, the Trojans (7-1) came in at No. 10 in the poll, which was the first time CHHS has cracked the Top 10 this season. Charles Henderson has been on the verge of entering the Top 10 for the past several weeks but until now had not managed to break into the weekly high school football poll.

TROY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO