Troy Messenger
Zay Williams earns preseason All-Sun Belt
On Tuesday, the Sun Belt Conference released its preseason awards ahead of the men’s basketball season and Troy senior Zay Williams earned All-Sun Belt honors. Williams is coming off a 2021-2022 season in which he averaged 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and one assist per game. The 6-foot-9-inch forward led Troy in three-point shooting, as well, knocking down 41.5 percent of his attempts. Williams goes into the 2022-2023 season ranked fifth all time in rebounds and seventh in blocked shots, and was named Preseason Third-Team All-Sun Belt.
Troy Messenger
Goshen travels to Horseshoe Bend for regular season finale
The Goshen Eagles (5-4, 2-4) close out the 2022 regular season this Friday night with a road matchup against the Horseshoe Bend Generals (3-5, 1-5). Goshen is currently on a two-game losing streak and will look to end the regular season on a high note by snapping that streak. Horseshoe Bend picked up its only region win of the season against Barbour County last week by a score of 57-8. Before that, Horseshoe Bend dropped two straight region games to Reeltown and LaFayette. Goshen defeated LaFayette 60-28 back on Sept. 16.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson cracks the ASWA Top 10
For the first time in nearly a decade, the Charles Henderson Trojans earned a Top 10 ranking in the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) Class 5A Top 10 poll. In this week’s ranking, released on Wednesday, the Trojans (7-1) came in at No. 10 in the poll, which was the first time CHHS has cracked the Top 10 this season. Charles Henderson has been on the verge of entering the Top 10 for the past several weeks but until now had not managed to break into the weekly high school football poll.
Troy Messenger
PLAS hosts 3D archery tournament
A 3-D Archery Tournament is set for November 4 and 5 at the Pike Liberal Arts Cafeteria. The entry fee is $10. The Flight times are 4, 5, 6 and 7 p.m. on Friday and 9, 10 and 11 a.m. on Saturday. Forrest Lee, tournament director, said the 3-D Archery...
Troy Messenger
Jasmine Jackson assumes command of Troy’s 117th FSC
The Alabama Nation Guard 117th Forward Support Company in Troy held a Change of Command Ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Troy National Guard Armory with 1st Lt. Jasmine Jackson of Troy assuming command. Jackson said she is honored to have been selected and to be in command of such an...
Troy Messenger
Troy students take flight as study abroad opportunities resume
Nearly 250 Troy University students took to the skies and traveled to 15 different countries during the 2021-2022 academic year, after the resurgence of study abroad opportunities, thanks in large part to the Chancellor’s Award for Global Competitiveness (CAGC). The Chancellor’s Award aims to foster international awareness and better...
Troy Messenger
Pride of Pike Band awarded ‘superior’ ratings
The Pride of Pike Marching Band recently traveled to Rehobeth High School, to compete in the annual Rehobeth Marching Band Festival. Pike County High School Band Director Jonathan Chance said this was the Pride of Pike’s first marching band contest in several years. “When the band took the field,...
Troy Messenger
Swapping seeds, sowing roots
The Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge hosted a front porch seed swap on Saturday morning. “The seed swap was so much fun and we learned a lot” said Theresa Trawick, library director. “We had a good group of gardeners and a lot of seeds to swap and we all took home seeds to plant and nurture.”
Troy Messenger
Pike County Fair opens tonight
The Pike County Fair opens tonight at the Pike County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 231 south of Troy and will run through Saturday. The Pike County Fairgrounds were a-buzz Monday with early morning activity. Carnival rides were arriving and workers were getting the rides and amusements in place for opening night.
Troy Messenger
Brundidge Rotarians gift third graders with dictionaries
Brundidge Rotarian Jimmy Ramage, laughingly, said it seems as though the Brundidge Rotary Club has been gifting local third-grade students with dictionaries each year for “decades.”. Actually, it’s two and counting. The Brundidge Rotarians have been handing out dictionaries to third graders at Pike County Elementary, Banks, Goshen...
Troy Messenger
Haunted Library Thursday night at Brundidge library
Tonight is the night that all ghosts and goblins gather at the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge and it becomes …….” the Haunted Library!”. According to the rattling of bones, the haunting of the Library will be from 6 until 8 p.m. and all the town’s brave youngsters will be welcomed by a wide range of creepy and ghostly beings.
