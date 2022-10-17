ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury trial begins for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Wednesday for two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase

PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase. Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city....
2 East Cleveland officers plead not guilty to assaults after traffic stops

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Brian Stoll, 31, and Tyler Mundson, 30, are facing multiple charges for alleged assaults after traffic stops. According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, on March 31,...
Cleveland cell phone store employee suspect in murder, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on Cleveland’s West Side Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem entered King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street around 3:40 p.m. According to officers, Qasem left the store with...
Customer dies after being shot in Akron store

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month. According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1. The store cashier told Akron police...
Cleveland cell phone store employee fatally shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on W. 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem worked at King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street. According to officers, Qasem was inside the business around...
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
