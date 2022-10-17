Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Reward possible in deadly shooting case; victim found in car on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred late Tuesday night on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police were dispatched for shots fired shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of East 91st Street and Wade Park Avenue. A 34-year-old male victim...
cleveland19.com
Jury trial begins for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Wednesday for two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
Teens arrested for armed carjacking in Barberton
Three teens including a 16-year-old and 17-year-old who reportedly assaulted and carjacked a motorist at gunpoint in Barberton were arrested after a chase Tuesday night, according to an Akron police report.
cleveland19.com
Crime Stoppers offer reward for information in unsolved Garfield Heights murder
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for the July murder of a man in Garfield Heights. Officials said Armand Coleman and several acquaintances went out on July 23 and then returned to a home on Sladden Avenue. Coleman and another man...
Deadly shooting outside CLE wireless store
Cleveland Police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot to death while leaving a wireless store.
cleveland19.com
Akron police arrest 2 teens for armed carjacking, chase
PORTAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were arrested Tuesday evening in Portage County, after allegedly committing a carjacking Barberton and then leading Akron police on a chase. Around 6:30 p.m., Barberton police sent out alerts about an armed carjacking which had happened in their city....
Blunt force head injuries declared cause of death in homicide case of 17-year-old Ethan Liming in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — New details have been released in the case of 17-year-old Ethan Liming who died after an alleged altercation outside of the I PROMISE School in Akron back in June. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has listed Ethan's cause of death as follows:. Cause of...
cleveland19.com
2 East Cleveland officers plead not guilty to assaults after traffic stops
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two East Cleveland police officers pleaded not guilty at their arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday. Brian Stoll, 31, and Tyler Mundson, 30, are facing multiple charges for alleged assaults after traffic stops. According to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, on March 31,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Principals let armed, masked teens into school to protect from ‘unsafe’ cops outside
Two school assistant principals let a group of armed and masked teens into a Cleveland, Ohio high school to protect the gunmen from the police outside, even though a security officer yelled at them not to open the door, Fox 8 reported. One witness told police he let the teens...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cell phone store employee suspect in murder, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on Cleveland’s West Side Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem entered King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street around 3:40 p.m. According to officers, Qasem left the store with...
'Somebody's going to get killed in that place': Summit County family demands answers after juvenile corrections officer was brutally attacked
MASSILLON, Ohio — A Summit County family is searching for answers after a corrections officer was assaulted on the job at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon. "Something needs to be done, and if its not done soon somebody's going to get killed in that place," said...
42-year-old Cleveland man shot and killed outside Cleveland business
CLEVELAND — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Officers and medical professionals responded to a call of a man shot in a vehicle on the street. EMS attempted to provide aid to the victim while he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Details released on apparent murder-suicide in Elyria
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
cleveland19.com
Teen accused of touching 13-year-old girl at Solon playground; mother under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a 17-year-old boy is under investigation after he has been accused of touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately on at least two separate occasions. On the evening of Oct. 12, officers responded to Orchard Middle School playground after receiving a report that a 17-year-old...
cleveland19.com
Customer dies after being shot in Akron store
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 48-year-old man died Tuesday, after being shot inside an Akron convenience store last month. According to Akron police, the shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the store located in the 800 block of Lovers Lane on Sept. 1. The store cashier told Akron police...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cell phone store employee fatally shot
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on W. 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem worked at King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street. According to officers, Qasem was inside the business around...
Elyria police release identity of teen male found dead in street
ELYRIA, Ohio — The investigation continues after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday and a 19-year-old woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound in what police believe are related incidents. Donovan Meinke, 19, was found just after 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Denison Street...
cleveland19.com
Akron man speaks out after violent carjacking in Barberton
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Akron man said an armed carjacker put a gun to his head, before hitting his neck and face and stealing his car. Tyler Elliott shared his story with 19 News after a simple trip on Tuesday to visit his sister in Barberton turned into a nightmare.
Elyria mayor calls for change after 2 teens charged for 14-year-old boy's death
More than a month after a 14-year-old boy was shot to death in his own bed, Elyria Police announced the arrests of 2 young people in the case, and the mayor has called for change amid the violence.
Woman shot, man found dead on Elyria street
ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) – Sunday afternoon, a 911 call to Elyria police reported a man laying in the roadway. When officers arrived in the 100 block of Denison Avenue, they say they found a man dead in the street with a firearm next to him. At the same time, police say, a 19-year-old female arrived […]
