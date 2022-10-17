ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling

By Albert Breer
 2 days ago

Links to all our coverage of an exciting NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Von Miller, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, C.J. Mosley and more.

Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB . We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff.

For the Bills, It’s All Going According to Plan

The Bills and Chiefs delivered another great game Sunday, with Buffalo getting at least some measure of revenge.

Denny Medley/USA Today Sports

This time in Kansas City the Bills got the stops and a victory behind a great team defense, a ‘creature’ of a QB and a veteran pass rusher who’s getting everything he wants. Albert Breer speaks to Von Miller about the biggest win of the season.

Three Deep: Jets Rolling After Robert Saleh Follows Rex Ryan’s Advice

The Jets are officially on a roll, coming off three straight wins.

Dan Powers/USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin/USA TODAY Network

With imports from the 49ers, the head coach has his team riding a three-game winning streak . Plus, another new hero for the Giants, and the Colts—believe it or not—are tied for first in the AFC South.

Ten Takeaways: Joe Burrow Dressed for Success Thanks to Ja’Marr Chase

The Bengals lost their first two games of the year, but Burrow & Co. have righted the ship.

Cara Owsley/The Enquirer/USA TODAY NETWORK

Albert Breer speaks to the former LSU stars about their return to New Orleans. Plus, Falcons coach Arthur Smith chugs beers with his offensive line, a quarterback controversy could be brewing in New England, trouble in Tampa and much more.

Six From Saturday: NFL Execs Have Eyes on Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

How high is Hooker’s ceiling as a draft prospect? One NFL evaluator weighs in.

Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports

Plus more notes on Week 7 of the college football season , including a note on older prospects, a receiver at Boston College and more.

More From The MMQB Staff

Conor Orr: If Any Coach Would Stick With Bailey Zappe Over Mac Jones, It’s Bill Belichick

Conor Orr: The Bills Are Set Up to Beat the Chiefs Again When It Matters

Week 6 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers

MMQB Podcast

Listen to Gary Gramling and Conor Orr break down all the games and every major story line on The MMQB Podcast , in your feed every Monday morning.

Watch NFL games live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!

