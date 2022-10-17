MMQB Week 6: Bills, Burrow, Jets All Rolling
Links to all our coverage of an exciting NFL Sunday, including Albert Breer’s conversations with Von Miller, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, C.J. Mosley and more.
Welcome to Week 6 of the NFL season here at The MMQB . We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 6, plus more from our staff.
For the Bills, It’s All Going According to Plan
This time in Kansas City the Bills got the stops and a victory behind a great team defense, a ‘creature’ of a QB and a veteran pass rusher who’s getting everything he wants. Albert Breer speaks to Von Miller about the biggest win of the season.
Three Deep: Jets Rolling After Robert Saleh Follows Rex Ryan’s Advice
With imports from the 49ers, the head coach has his team riding a three-game winning streak . Plus, another new hero for the Giants, and the Colts—believe it or not—are tied for first in the AFC South.
Ten Takeaways: Joe Burrow Dressed for Success Thanks to Ja’Marr Chase
Albert Breer speaks to the former LSU stars about their return to New Orleans. Plus, Falcons coach Arthur Smith chugs beers with his offensive line, a quarterback controversy could be brewing in New England, trouble in Tampa and much more.
Six From Saturday: NFL Execs Have Eyes on Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker
Plus more notes on Week 7 of the college football season , including a note on older prospects, a receiver at Boston College and more.
More From The MMQB Staff
Conor Orr: If Any Coach Would Stick With Bailey Zappe Over Mac Jones, It’s Bill Belichick
Conor Orr: The Bills Are Set Up to Beat the Chiefs Again When It Matters
Week 6 Game Balls: Recognizing the week’s top performers
