Who should be the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal's Athlete of the Week?

The fall season is in full effect as athletes from volleyball and football turned in stellar performances from last week and are are among the finalists for the Lone Star Varsity Athlete of the Week.

Coaches can nominate student-athletes in all varsity sports by sending an email by noon Sunday to sports@lubbockonline.com. Please include: name, grade, pertinent stats and use the subject head: Athlete of the Week nomination to ensure it's seen.

The poll opens Monday morning and will close at noon Thursday, with the winners announced Friday each week.

Take a moment to look at some of the top performances in the last week and vote at www.lubbockonline.com.

Female athletes

Zaiah Buchanan, Sr., Frenship — Recorded 38 kills and added three blocks and 14 digs in pair of district victories.

Suzanna Conner, Sr., Trinity Christian — Totaled 31 kills in a pair of weekend matches.

Makki Hart, Jr., Shallowater — Won her third straight district cross country title to help the Fillies win the 2-3A team championship.

Male athletes

Tate Beeles, Sr., Frenship — Set team records for receptions (16) and receiving yards (246) in a game in the victory over Midland High.

Drew Carr, Sr., Sudan — Came up with 20 total tackles, three for a loss of yards, and forced a fumble against Lockney.

Karomo Collins, Sr., Plainview — Totaled 424 yards and six touchdowns against Lubbock High, catching nine passes for 255 yards and running for 169 yards on 13 attempts.