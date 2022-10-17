ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Here are the best taco spots in Florida

Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant

Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
MIAMI, FL
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami

MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Greenacres

GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Greenacres. The ticket was sold at the Greenacres Discount Food on 10th Avenue North. The winning numbers were 11-17-19-27-36. The winners will split a jackpot of $32,007.19.
GREENACRES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy