4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
Would you visit the (maybe) haunted New River Inn in Fort Lauderdale, Florida?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Is Florida's Best Deli
Eat This, Not That! has the scoop on the most amazing delis across the country.
Florida Mentioned in List of States Where Renters are Most Behind on Rent. One City in Florida is Among the Worst.
It's no secret that the cost of rent has rapidly risen across the United States. Generally speaking, rent in the United States rose about 15% from 2021 to 2022. However, in some areas of Florida, rent rose much more aggressively.
Macallan Dinner at Okeechobee Steakhouse
This West Palm Beach institution will host an exclusive pairing dinner October 27. The post Macallan Dinner at Okeechobee Steakhouse appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
Great Greek Mediterranean Grill Planned for Boca Raton
The Mediterranean chain's tenth Florida location will open in the beginning of next year
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
Here are the best taco spots in Florida
Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
Pelican’s SnoBalls Coming to Coral Springs
New Orleans-style snowballs are on their way to Magnolia Shoppes
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
Neither hurricane, nor recession, nor housing crisis stays South Florida real estate
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Despite Hurricane Ian's devastating blow to the southwest coast of Florida, developers have no fear that people will shy away from the Sunshine State. It seems the allure of saltwater and warm winters is more powerful than...
A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?
South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County
Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
Public ‘Should Not Be Tricked’: Judge Bars Margate Carnival Operator From Using Broward County Fair Name
A Broward County judge issued an injunction this month barring a Margate carnival operator from using the name of the long-running, nonprofit Broward County Fair, court records show. The Margate fair’s operator, Harlan Bast, used the name of the official Broward County Fair without the nonprofit fair’s permission, wrote Circuit...
Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun
The twenty-first annual celebration of Italian-American heritage returns to Abacoa in Jupiter November 4-6 The post Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
‘A Child Needs a Home': South Florida Dad Shares Importance of Fostering, Adoption
To Sarah, Deana and James, Joe Rogers is like any other dad. “I drop them off to school every day, work with them on homework. Get them to dinner,” said Rogers, a foster and adoptive parent. Rogers does his regular parent duties, but he went above and beyond when...
1 arrested after businessman robbed of Rolex, gold chain in Miami
MIAMI – One of four suspects has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a businessman in Miami, authorities confirmed. Jorge Echevarria, 55, of Miami, was arrested Friday on a charge of armed robbery. The robbery occurred Sept. 27. According to the suspect’s arrest report, he had texted...
New Chicken Restaurant Planned for Lake Worth
Jackson’s Chicken Shack looks to be opening in a retail center near Jog Road and Lantana Road
Breaking News: West Boca High School’s Band Accepts Their Invitation to Play in Rome, Italy
West Boca High School band students are about to have the trip of their life!. West Boca has accepted their invitation to play in Rome, Italy at the 2024 New Year’s celebration/parade in front of a quarter of a million people. In addition to performing at the celebration, students...
New York woman back in Broward to face charge in murder of Tamarac woman
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities extradited a New York woman back to Broward County to face a first-degree murder charge in the July killing of Kayla Hodgson. The 23-year-old was slain in her Tamarac apartment in the afternoon hours of July 13, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.
Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Greenacres
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Greenacres. The ticket was sold at the Greenacres Discount Food on 10th Avenue North. The winning numbers were 11-17-19-27-36. The winners will split a jackpot of $32,007.19.
