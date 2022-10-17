Read full article on original website
Complex
Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary, Faces Possible 26-Year Sentence
Ezra Miller entered a plea of not guilty on Monday in connection with an alleged liquor-stealing incident in Vermont. Per a report from regional outlet The Bennington Banner, Miller pleaded not guilty during a virtual court appearance on Monday led by Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady. Miller, whose list of recent controversies is quite extensive, is now barred from speaking with the owner of the residence at the heart of this case. Additionally, Miller is not allowed to enter the home.
The Flash star Ezra Miller facing 26 years in prison
Ezra Miller, the 30-year-old actor best known for their role as The Flash in the DCEU, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony burglary. As reported by Deadline, the actor faces up to 26 years in prison and over $2000 of fines if they’re found guilty - it’s alleged that they stole three bottles of alcohol from a neighbour’s pantry earlier this year.
Woman charged with sending bee swarm on deputies at eviction
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who released a swarm of bees on sheriff’s deputies as they tried to serve an eviction notice is facing multiple assault and battery charges, authorities said. Rorie S. Woods, 55, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Oct. 12 in Springfield District Court and was released without bail, Masslive.com, citing court records, reported on Wednesday. She and other protesters maintain that they were trying to prevent a wrongful eviction. The homeowner, Alton King, brought evidence of a bankruptcy stay to court the next day, at which point “everything should have stopped,” said Grace Ross of the Massachusetts Alliance Against Predatory Lending. Woods’ lawyer did not immediately respond to a voicemail left by The Associated Press on Wednesday.
Hangover Part II tattoo lawsuit ruling
The copyright lawsuit brought against Warner Bros. by S. Victor Whitmill, the tattooist who gave Mike Tyson his Maori-inspired facial tattoo and believed it was illegally reproduced on the face of Ed Helms in The Hangover Part II, will not delay the release of the film. Chief Judge Catherine D. Perry of the Eastern District of Missouri has denied the injunction that would keep the film out of theaters (and cost Warner Bros. millions in marketing). "We are very gratified by the Court's decision which will allow the highly anticipated film, The Hangover Part II, to be released on schedule this week around the world," the studio said in a statement. "Plaintiff's failed attempt to enjoin the film in order to try and extract a massive settlement payment from Warner Bros. was highly inappropriate and unwarranted." The case, however, will continue. UPDATE: Whitmill's attorney Pete Salsich III released the following statement to EW:
