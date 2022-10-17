The copyright lawsuit brought against Warner Bros. by S. Victor Whitmill, the tattooist who gave Mike Tyson his Maori-inspired facial tattoo and believed it was illegally reproduced on the face of Ed Helms in The Hangover Part II, will not delay the release of the film. Chief Judge Catherine D. Perry of the Eastern District of Missouri has denied the injunction that would keep the film out of theaters (and cost Warner Bros. millions in marketing). "We are very gratified by the Court's decision which will allow the highly anticipated film, The Hangover Part II, to be released on schedule this week around the world," the studio said in a statement. "Plaintiff's failed attempt to enjoin the film in order to try and extract a massive settlement payment from Warner Bros. was highly inappropriate and unwarranted." The case, however, will continue. UPDATE: Whitmill's attorney Pete Salsich III released the following statement to EW:

MISSOURI STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO