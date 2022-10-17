More than 33 years after his sudden passing, Keith Whitley is set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this weekend. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame website, Keith Whitley will be honored at the Medallion Ceremony. Joe Galente and Jerry Lee Lewis will also be honored during the ceremony. Country Music Hall of Fame Museum took to Twitter to announce the exciting news about Keith Whitley’s induction. “Keith Whitley was an enormously influential vocalist in country music and bluegrass, helping spearhead the New Traditionalist revival of classic country music in the 1980s. He will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 16.”

ALASKA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO