ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Zac Brown Band to Headline 10th Annual C2C Festival

In honor of its 10th anniversary, C2C Music Festival is rolling out a powerful concert lineup for its stages in England, Scotland and Ireland. C2C means Country to Country. And country music uses this series to help promote its music to worldwide markets. The slate of concerts is set for March 10-12, 2023. The biggest names in the lineup include Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and Lady A.
CMT

Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover

Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
GREENVILLE, SC
Outsider.com

Keith Whitley to Be Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame This Weekend

More than 33 years after his sudden passing, Keith Whitley is set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this weekend. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame website, Keith Whitley will be honored at the Medallion Ceremony. Joe Galente and Jerry Lee Lewis will also be honored during the ceremony. Country Music Hall of Fame Museum took to Twitter to announce the exciting news about Keith Whitley’s induction. “Keith Whitley was an enormously influential vocalist in country music and bluegrass, helping spearhead the New Traditionalist revival of classic country music in the 1980s. He will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 16.”
ALASKA STATE
American Songwriter

Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again

Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...

Comments / 0

Community Policy