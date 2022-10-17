Read full article on original website
Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Zac Brown Band to Headline 10th Annual C2C Festival
In honor of its 10th anniversary, C2C Music Festival is rolling out a powerful concert lineup for its stages in England, Scotland and Ireland. C2C means Country to Country. And country music uses this series to help promote its music to worldwide markets. The slate of concerts is set for March 10-12, 2023. The biggest names in the lineup include Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and Lady A.
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Stevie Nicks Said She Would Have Left Fleetwood Mac to Join This Band
Stevie Nicks once said she would have quit Fleetwood Mac to join another rock and roll band.
Carrie Underwood Kicks off Denim & Rhinestones Tour With Guns N’ Roses Cover
Carrie Underwood’s highly anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour is officially in full swing. The eight-time GRAMMY Award winner embarked on her 43-city trek over the weekend (Oct. 15) in Greenville, South Carolina. The sold-out show at Bon Secours Wellness Arena was jammed packed with new material and fan favorites from her impressive catalog.
Kenny Chesney Makes Unexpected Appearance At Kelsea Ballerini's Los Angeles Show
Country-pop powerhouse Kelsea Ballerini received a surprise of a lifetime at her recent show in Los Angeles, California. The singer-songwriter is currently on her 10-night-only headlining HEARTFIRST Tour, and during her stop at the Greek Theatre, Chesney made a guest appearance to perform their No. 1 duet "Half of My Hometown."
Keith Whitley to Be Inducted Into Country Music Hall of Fame This Weekend
More than 33 years after his sudden passing, Keith Whitley is set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this weekend. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame website, Keith Whitley will be honored at the Medallion Ceremony. Joe Galente and Jerry Lee Lewis will also be honored during the ceremony. Country Music Hall of Fame Museum took to Twitter to announce the exciting news about Keith Whitley’s induction. “Keith Whitley was an enormously influential vocalist in country music and bluegrass, helping spearhead the New Traditionalist revival of classic country music in the 1980s. He will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday, Oct. 16.”
Original Alice Cooper Group Members Making Music Again
Alice Cooper and members of his original band—guitarist Michael Bruce, bassist Dennis Dunaway, and drummer Neal Smith—are working on new music together, a follow-up to Cooper’s 21st album, Detroit Stories. Along with Cooper, the original members have been working together, without original guitarist Glen Buxton who died...
Alana Springsteen Makes Opry Debut, Reveals Record Deal Columbia NY/Sony Music Nashville
Alana Springsteen just had one dramatic 22nd birthday. The young country singer made her Grand Ole Opry debut on her 22nd birthday and revealed that she had signed a record deal with Columbia NY/Sony Music Nashville. Springsteen’s family and friends got in on her birthday surprises. Her father presented her...
Rolling Stones Album 2023 Details: Surprise Album Is The Band's First Original Material In 18 Years
The Rolling Stones are ready to release an album, their first release of original material in 18 years. According to The Sun, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood have been recording in New York with other world-class musicians on a future album to finish the basic tracks for their first release in over two decades.
