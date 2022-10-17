Read full article on original website
D'Legacy
1d ago
Roadways are in deplorable conditions regarding how much they making in high Taxes in this Town. What's going On? 🎅 What's the needs to neglected these city roadways for years? 💵 This is another cause of high mechanical shops bills and accidents due suspensions breakdowns unexpectably cars getting destroyed way ahead of their serviceable manufacturing life expectancy. It's Nuts! 😳
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
wiltonbulletin.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
New Britain Herald
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
Hungry For Connecticut Beef? UConn Beef Cattle Being Auctioned Off
Hey ranchers of Connecticut, here's your chance to show off your Husky pride. Stock your farm with UConn beef cattle, a whole bunch are going to be auctioned off next week. Are you the John Dutton of Pomfret? The Rip Wheeler of Southbury? We're all eagerly awaiting the 5th season of Yellowstone, it premiers in just a few weeks on November 13, 2022. If you have room on your ranch, the University of Connecticut - Department of Animal Science is going to auction off 27 UConn beef cattle at the Middlesex Livestock Auction on Cherry Hill Road in Middlefield on Monday, October 24.
9 hurt in train, tractor-trailer collision in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Nine people aboard a Metro-North train were injured after the train collided with a tractor-trailer on Monday. Metro-North said that the train traveling from Waterbury to Bridgeport struck a tractor-trailer at the Eagle Street railroad crossing just before 11 a.m. According to officials, the driver of the tractor-trailer noticed the crossing […]
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
Eyewitness News
Bristol officers fondly remembered for their once-viral lip sync video
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - The lip sync challenge on social media was all the rage back in 2018, and the Bristol Police Department took part. The department’s video recently resurfaced as the city continued to grieve the loss of two participants, Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin DeMonte. Four...
Eyewitness News
Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87. Traffic was slowed in the area. It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said no one...
Over Fifty Years Ago The Doors Made Rock N’ Roll History in Danbury, CT
If you're a fan of rock music,or you grew up in Danbury or the surrounding areas, you know the legend. On October 11, 1967, Jim Morrison and The Doors played the Danbury High School auditorium. This was the music set that evening:. 01.Introduction 0:00. 02.Moonlight Drive 1:05 Horse Latitudes 4:38.
Still Prefer Westchester, Danbury? Bradley Airport Announces New Routes
Bradley International Airport is after you again Western Connecticut air travelers, especially if you're a Florida, Arizona, California, or Utah transplant. I recently asked 'Which airport is more convenient to Danbury, Bradley or Westchester?', and man, there was a clear cut winner in the social media comments - Westchester. Most mentioned that they choose the 80 MPH average of 684, compared to the crawl of 84 through Waterbury and Hartford. I've always preferred Bradley, but that's because of the unpredictability of NY traffic.
Popular Family-Run Supermarket Opens New Location In Danbury
A family-run supermarket has expanded to a new location in Fairfield County. Caraluzzi’s Markets opened its new Danbury location at 102 Mill Plain Road earlier this month. The owners also operate locations in Bethel, Wilton, and Newtown, along with numerous wine and spirits stores. The owners said the Danbury...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy
Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
NBC Connecticut
Technology Unveiled to Deter Wrong Way Drivers in Connecticut
State transportation officials showed off new technology meant to deter wrong way drivers from getting on the highway. This comes as the state sees a big spike in the number of deaths caused by wrong way crashes. Police gave us a demonstration of how the new technology works. As a...
Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
NBC Connecticut
Journey Coming to Connecticut With Toto for 50th Anniversary Tour
Journey is going on tour in 2023 and the band that brought us hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’” along with “Faithfully,” Separate Ways” and so many others will be coming to Connecticut with Toto. Journey’s 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023 will be...
Tenacious New Milford Pooch Scares Black Bear Off His Property
Nicole and Anthony Baruffo live in New Milford with their beautiful children Camden and Logan. They also have a 9 year-old French Bulldog named Jax that Nicole describes as "an absolute clown" who is fiercely protective, which would come in handy after a few recent incidents. Nicole told us the...
Bristol Press
Officer Alex Hamzy
Alex Hamzy, loving son, brother, husband, and friend was taken from us on Oct. 12, 2022. Alex was born Dec. 16, 1987, in Bristol where he attended Bristol Eastern High School, and before his untimely death, he served his beloved community for eight years (2014-2022) as a member of the Bristol Police Department. Alex was incredibly proud of his profession and served his hometown with conviction and integrity.
darientimes.com
This Connecticut corn maze is ranked one of the "biggest and best" in the U.S. by TimeOut
If you're looking to get lost in a corn maze that was recently named one of the nation's best, head to Moosup. TimeOut, a popular website that covers food, arts, culture and things to do, ranked Ekonk Hill Turkey Farm's corn maze in Moosup as one of the "biggest and best corn mazes" in the U.S. The site compiled its roundup of the best mazes by looking at a variety of factors like number of acres as well as intricacy of maze design.
Number Of Bears Breaking Into CT Homes Soars Amid New Concerns After Attack On Morris Boy
State wildlife officials are urging residents to take care when it comes to black bears with more home entries on the rise and on the heels of the attack of a 10-year-old boy. So far this year, there have been 65 entries into homes -- the highest since 2004 -- with damage done to 286 structures, including homes, said officials with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
