Redford Charter Township, MI

CBS Detroit

Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -  Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI
The Flint Journal

Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
MLive

Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
CBS Minnesota

1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Detroit Free Press

Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11

It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Haunted car wash coming to Metro Detroit for the next two weekends

LAKE ORION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Michigan-based car wash company is offering a frighteningly good time for Halloween. Tommy's Express Car Wash will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends. The company has 131 locations across the country and almost half of those locations will be filled this year with Halloween decorations, strobe lights, and employees dressed in scary costumes messing with visitors as they go through the car wash. In Metro Detroit, there is only one location that will have the Tunnel of Terror. It's the Lake Orion location at 861 Brown Rd. It's happening Oct. 21-22 and 28-29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.You can view other Michigan locations on the Tommy's Express Car Wash website. 
LAKE ORION, MI

