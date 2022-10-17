Read full article on original website
Police: Arrest made in death of 17-year-old found on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say arrests have been made in connection with the death of a 17-year-old girl found dead last week on Interstate 94 in St. Clair Shores.In an update on Wednesday, Michigan State Police say authorities executed two search warrants in Southfield as part of the investigation. MSP says the "suspect(s) were taken into custody" but did not release any further details on the arrest. The teen's body was found at about 7:50 a.m. on Oct. 14 in the area of I-94 and Eight Mile Road. Police say she suffered a gunshot wound and was identified as a Detroit resident.On Friday, police were investigating whether the teen was shot in the area where she was found or somewhere else. In an update on Monday, police say they believe the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. that morning when they received a call about shots fired.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 248-584-5740 or submit an anonymous tip by calling 800-Speak Up.
Police take at least one suspect into custody after teen found dead on I-94
Michigan State Police say they have taken at least one person into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week.
Police investigating after man shot during road rage incident in Waterford
A man was shot and injured during a road rage incident in Waterford on Tuesday evening, police say. Officials are currently investigating.
Arrest made in 17-year-old found shot in the head on I-94 in St. Clair Shores
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police confirm that two suspects were arrested in connection to the homicide of 17-year-old Taya Land who was found on I-94 Friday morning. Taya had a lot of life ahead of her; she has a one-year-old baby girl who will never...
Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
'I broke out': Documents detail what led up to WWJ anchor Jim Matthews' murder, aftermath
Documents: Man killed Jim Matthews because he was mad he was coming home. When Arthur Williamson was told that Jim Matthews would soon be home from his job at WWJ, he allegedly became angry, killed the news anchor, and attacked his family. Williamson was visiting with Matthews' girlfriend just before the attack.
Jim Matthews' killer said he planned horrific attack — Case file reveals new details of events leading up to murder of WWJ news anchor
A police case file has revealed new details about the brutal murder of WWJ Newsradio 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews, and the attack on his family in their Macomb County home.
Police: Woman found dead on EB I-94 Friday is a 17-year-old girl from Detroit
Michigan State Police have identified the woman found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores Friday morning as a 17-year-old girl from Detroit.
Man dead after crashing car into 2 FedEx trucks in Deptford Township, police say
DEPTFORD TWP, N.J. - Deptford Township Police Department are investigating a car crash that left a man dead on Tuesday morning. Just before 9 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Clements Bridge Road, right along the Camden County border, for reports of a vehicle collision. Police say after...
Inmate stabbed, another found dead inside Macomb Correctional Facility
After an inmate was stabbed at the Macomb Correctional Facility on Tuesday morning, his cellmate was found dead. Prison officials aren't yet sure how the cellmate was killed, but they say he had serious injuries.
Fatal crash causing traffic backups on U.S. 131
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A person was killed in a two-car crash Wednesday. The fatal two-car crash happened Oct. 19, on U.S. 131 near Dickenson Road, in St. Joseph County’s Constantine Township, Michigan State Police said. Traffic is backed up from U.S. 12 to Riverside Drive, just...
1 hurt in 6-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A stretch of Interstate 94 in St. Paul is closed Tuesday evening following a six-vehicle crash.The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened in the 7 p.m. hour in the westbound lanes between Highway 61 and White Bear Avenue. One vehicle rolled from the impact. One person suffered minor injuries, and the state patrol says a driver was "issued a citation."The crash is still under investigation.
Teenager’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has been identified
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A 17-year-old girl’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report. According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Oct. 14, the body of a 17-year-old teenager from Detroit was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road.
Brothers to stand trial in 2013 cold case slayings of Macomb mom, daughter, 11
It’s been nearly a decade since Tina Geiger and her 11-year-old daughter Kristina were found stabbed multiple times in their apartment in a crime that shocked those who knew and loved the pair. This week — two years after they were charged in the cold case — two Detroit brothers are to stand trial in the 2013 killings of the mother and her daughter in Macomb County. ...
NJ man, 40, killed in fatal Aberdeen dirt bike crash
ABERDEEN — The victim of a fatal crash involving an SUV and a dirt bike has been identified as a man from the Cliffwood Beach section of the township. Clifford Walton, 40, was fatally injured in the crash shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.
Haunted car wash coming to Metro Detroit for the next two weekends
LAKE ORION, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A West Michigan-based car wash company is offering a frighteningly good time for Halloween. Tommy's Express Car Wash will have its Tunnel of Terror car wash return the next couple of weekends. The company has 131 locations across the country and almost half of those locations will be filled this year with Halloween decorations, strobe lights, and employees dressed in scary costumes messing with visitors as they go through the car wash. In Metro Detroit, there is only one location that will have the Tunnel of Terror. It's the Lake Orion location at 861 Brown Rd. It's happening Oct. 21-22 and 28-29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.You can view other Michigan locations on the Tommy's Express Car Wash website.
St. Clair Shores high school senior vanished 7 years ago
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – An 18-year-old Lake Shore High School senior vanished seven years ago and he is still missing. Jared William Bruwier-Dinco was last seen at 10 Mile Road and Harper Avenue in St. Clair Shores on Oct. 18, 2015. He would be 25 years old now.
Judge cautions prosecutor about bad mouthing Crumbleys: Don't taint jury pool
When it comes to how many victims were harmed in the deadly Oxford High school shooting, the judge agrees with the prosecution. "There are certainly far more than four," the judge wrote in a court order Tuesday, referring to the number of students killed in the massacre. But then the judge showed some deference...
Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94
Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Friday morning.
