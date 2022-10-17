ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beech Island, SC

Aiken County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Beech Island

By Bianca Moorman bmoorman@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 2 days ago
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death a man found dead Monday morning. (Staff/Aiken Standard) Aiken Standard file photo

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found dead in the the road in Beech Island.

Investigators were called Monday morning to the 100 block of Spann Hammond Road for a death investigation, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police said around 8:08 a.m., a bicyclist called 911 to report a Black male lying on the ground near the 100 block of Spann Hammond Road, the release said.

Once deputies and Aiken County EMS arrived on scene, the victim appeared to have an apparent gunshot wound to his body, the release said.

According to the release, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and investigators with the Aiken County Coroner’s Office were called to the scene.

Police said information is limited at this time, and more information will be released once it becomes available, the report said.

Police are seeking assistance from the community in the investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.

Tips can be provided anonymously through Midlands CrimeStoppers and the tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s)responsible for any crime, the release said.

This is breaking news. Check back with Aiken Standard as this article may be updated as new information becomes available.

Comments / 1

 

