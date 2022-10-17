ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4 Bills most responsible for Week 6 win vs. Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills finally got their revenge for the infamous 13-seconds game against the Kansas City Chiefs in last season’s playoffs. In the Bills Week 6 game, the team traveled to Arrowhead Stadium and beat their AFC Rival 24-20 to get a leg up in the 2022 AFC home-field advantage race. There were plenty of Bills players who stepped up big-time in the Bills-Chiefs game this week. Here are the four Buffalo players (and one coach) most responsible for the Week 6 win vs. the Chiefs.
Browns Bytes - Browns Drop to 2-4

Even though the Cleveland Browns had their opportunities to contend and potentially beat the New England Patriots, they suffered their most thorough defeat of the season, their third loss in a row. Bri and I discuss some of what went wrong and the overarching conversation about this team as they prepare for back to back divisional games.
Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft Had Tense Exchange in Owners Meeting, per Report

As all 32 NFL owners met and voted to open negotiations for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to obtain a new contract, the voting did not come without a wedge of controversy. Two of the NFL’s most influential owners—Cowboys’ Jerry Jones and Patriots’ Robert Kraft—were reportedly involved in a fiery verbal exchange during the owners’ meeting Tuesday after 31 of the league’s owners voted in support of Goodell securing a new contract, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
Titans’ Henry, Colts’ Pittman among best bets to score

The picks this week are a combination of the usual scoring suspects and new entrants to the ranks of the most likely to cross the end zone in Week 7. These are the best bets to score at the WR and RB positions. ___. Running Back. DERRICK HENRY, Titans. Henry...
Panthers sign linebacker off Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, make several practice squad moves

The Carolina Panthers have added a young defender to their 53-man roster ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Tuesday, the Panthers signed linebacker Chandler Wooten off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, the team announced. Ironically, the Panthers opened up a roster spot for Wooten by trading wideout Robbie Anderson to the Cardinals for a pair of draft picks.
NFL Draft Profile: Jaray Jenkins, Wide Receiver, LSU Tigers

A physical pass catcher who can be labeled as a big slot with the added ability to stretch a defense in favorable matchups. Thick build that is reminiscent of a slightly shorter tight end. Plays primarily as a Z and Zb receiver with some snaps in the backfield. Has been utilized on orbit motions and jet actions with intent, making him the primary read as opposed to eye candy. Uses his frame appropriately over the middle of the field. Will wall off smaller corners on slants and in-breakers, showing a considerable catch-in-traffic ability. Fairly sudden given his frame and will set defenders up with a slight hesitation at the top of his route to create separation. Mismatch when guarded by apex defenders or nickel players where switch releases let him expose single high coverages over the top. Shows a propensity to track the deep ball here, working over the shoulder in stride and finishing for touchdowns. Struggles arise when matched up with true outside corners. Can be clamped in press coverage and doesn't show elite short-area separation or nuanced releases. Mostly an underneath player and doesn't exactly break the defense with speed or verticality. Not much gained after the catch. Wish his physicality would carry over to run blocking and needs to clean up some mental errors including holding and false starts. Jenkins is a rocked-up pass catcher whose frame and strong hands allow him to work the middle of the field with ease. While he may not separate vertically against corners, he’s a mismatch against nickel players and can win over the top when aligned there.
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock

The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
Pass Rush a Primary Need in Too Early Texans Draft Talk

At 1-3-1 the Houston Texans aren't officially out of anything. Of course, this fact is as true about the playoffs as it is about owning the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If you flinched when you read the word 'playoffs' you aren't alone, which is why many Texans fans are already looking forward to what - or who - might be coming in the near future.
New Left Tackle Revealed On Colts’ Depth Chart

The Indianapolis Colts have struggled to find the correct starting-five combination along their offensive line this season. They've got the three veteran pillars in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith, but figuring out who should be the other two players and where they should line up has proven to be a challenge.
Well-Rested Titans Tough to Beat

NASHVILLE – Give Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans a little extra preparation for a regular-season game and they will produce a win – a decisive win in almost every case. That’s been the pattern so far, anyway. It’s encouraging news for the Titans as they come...
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams

The Detroit Lions' offense has been hampered with injuries throughout the opening weeks of the 2022 season. Wide receivers DJ Chark, Amon-Ra St. Brown and running back D’Andre Swift have each missed at least one game with an injury, leaving quarterback Jared Goff to adjust to the options that are available.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was...
