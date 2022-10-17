ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
csufresno.edu

OPINION: Fresno State football games are unwelcoming to new fans

This year’s football season was presented as “the season we would win it all.” I didn’t know how football worked until last month, but even I knew I wanted to be there to witness something special. Despite being a junior at Fresno State, I had never...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kyle Shanahan Unhappy News

Kyle Shanahan isn't a happy man this week. The San Francisco 49ers head coach had to watch his Super Bowl loss in preparation for this weekend's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shanahan had a blunt admission on what he took away from that game. "That we lost," he told...
KANSAS CITY, MO
piedmontexedra.com

Piedmont varsity football season all but officially over

Piedmont High School has officially canceled two more football games and will likely not play another game this year, according to coach Jordan Seiden. Seiden confirmed on October 18 that the October 21 game against St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo would not be played. Neither will the October 28 game scheduled against St. Mary’s-Albany. There had been some hope that a game scheduled for November 4 at Kennedy-Richmond might be played, but Seiden indicated it wouldn’t be.
PIEDMONT, CA
chicowildcats.com

Men’s Golf Scuffles in Seaside

SEASIDE—Coming off a Wildcat Classic tournament title and No. 11 national ranking, the Chico State men's golf team could not sustain its strong start to the season this week, finishing in a tie for 14th place out of the 18 teams competing at the Otter Invitational at Bayonet Golf Course in Seaside.
SEASIDE, CA
woodsidepawprint.com

Girls golf team remains undefeated in year two

The girl’s golf team, in year two, is currently the best golf team in the Peninsula Athletic League (PAL) Ocean Division. They finished their season 12-0 and are heading to the PAL playoffs this Tuesday. Their goal this season was to move up to the more competitive Bay Division....
SAN MATEO, CA
hoodline.com

Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers

Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA
thecomeback.com

San Francisco Giants owner donates to Herschel Walker

Charles B. Johnson, billionaire and largest shareholder of the San Francisco Giants, is a three-time donor to the Republican Senate campaign of Herschel Walker in Georgia. “Charles B. Johnson, the San Francisco Giants’ largest shareholder, has made a series of political donations in support of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, a candidate who has in the past made unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 election,” the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Californian

Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley

Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
BERKELEY, CA
Narcity USA

This Californian Revealed Where To Take Someone You Hate In San Francisco

A new TikTok trend has been making its rounds on the video-sharing platform, where locals in major U.S. cities explain where they would take someone they hate around town. One local from San Francisco chimed in, making an itinerary of places they would go to with someone that they didn't like if they were visiting the city. The video has amassed nearly 200,000 views since it was originally posted on October 10, 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
daytrippen.com

15 San Francisco Road Trip ideas

Here is an excellent list of road trip ideas within a four-hour drive of San Francisco. You will need to get an early start if you plan a day trip. Consider staying at least one night to explore these destinations fully. Travel time 2 hours, 77 miles. Whether you wish...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Food Beast

'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?

Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
SAN MATEO, CA
mvstampede.net

Monte Vista Community Rallies to Help Former Teacher

The week of September 5th was one for the record books. According to the National Weather Service, that week’s scorching heat wave was the most severe in California’s history. With temperatures in Danville ranged from 95 degrees to 113 degrees on Tuesday, September 6th. San Ramon Valley Unified...
DANVILLE, CA
californiaglobe.com

UC Berkeley Bucks Mob Demands to Fire Music Teacher

The University of California at Berkeley is bucking the demands of an online mob that a music teacher at the school be fired because of a sardonic post he wrote about another musician more than ten years ago. In a statement provided to the California Globe a school spokeswoman said...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Battle over pickleball court in Walnut Creek neighborhood

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Pickleball is America's fastest-growing sport since 2019. But the outdoors, court-based paddle game is garnering a fair amount of critics too. In Walnut Creek, this type of court battle is part of a national craze. "I discovered pickleball about four years ago, and a light went...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
