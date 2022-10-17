Read full article on original website
Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: BJ Young, Natchitoches Central Chiefs
NATCHITOCHES, La (KMSS/KTAL) – One of the driving forces behind Natchitoches Central’s incredible run in 2021 was quarterback BJ Young. “We literally changed the offense up from the option to something that better suited his talents,” said head coach James Wilkerson. With Young returning for his senior season, expectations were high. During the team’s scrimmage against Loyola, the season’s outlook changed dramatically.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Meet the 2022 RHS Homecoming Court
The 2022 Ruston High Homecoming Court will be recognized at Friday night’s homecoming game against West Ouachita at Hoss Garrett Stadium. Here is a little info about each one of these young ladies. Freshman maid Frances Jane Preaus — Her parents are Morgan and Jake Preaus. Frances’ mom is...
Natchitoches Times
Workforce development a top concern in charting parish’s future
State Representative Rodney Schamerhorn expressed disappointment recently after hearing Shreveport was chosen to host an Amazon distribution center. “The way Natchitoches is located with the port, rail and I-49, (Hwy 6) east and west, it’s a shame nothing has landed here. It really is,” he says. “People come here and they do a survey and it’s the workforce. They have to have the right people.”
Natchitoches Times
Just Talkin’ Lagniappe for Oct. 10, 2022
We all like to brag about our Christmas season…but JT thinks the Fall in Natchitoches is just as beautiful. Just take a drive around the downtown area and see how the city crews have transformed our community with floral displays. It’s really beautiful. It just doesn’t last long enough because Christmas is right around the corner. Already some of those displays are up…but because they are on the Williams Avenue side of Cane River they don’t distract from the downtown displays.
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
Natchitoches Times
LILLIE MAE WALKER DURR
Lillie Mae (Walker) Durr, born Feb. 20, 1926, in Pleasant Hill, passed away peacefully at her home Oct. 13, 2022, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thurman Coolidge Durr; one son, Dennis C. Durr of Clifton, Ariz.; and one granddaughter, Lori Durr of Prescott, Ariz.
Shreveport man charged in Texas, Louisiana jewelry store heists
Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish.
Natchitoches Times
Tradition bearers speak to District Rotary Conference
The Louisiana Folklife Center at Northwestern State University presented the program at the District 6190 Rotary Conference held this past weekend at the Chateau Saint Denis Hotel in downtown Natchitoches. Dr. Shane Rasmussen, director of the Louisiana Folklife Center and professor of English and Folklore at NSU, brought together four tradition bearers to discuss North Louisiana folkways. Cultural authorities Elvin Shields, Rhonda Gauthier, F.J. Delphin and Nicole Delphin discussed traditional folkways such as canning and preserving, hunting, fishing, butchering, gardening, herb healing, quilting, embroidery and wire toy and doll making. The tradition bearers displayed their crafts and demonstrated their usage. Feico Kempff, Governor of Rotary District 6190, made this opportunity for the sharing of cultures possible. District 6190 comprises Rotary members from 29 parishes in north Louisiana. Shown are, left to right, Rasmussen, Shields, Gauthier, Nicole Delphin, and F.J. Delphin.
kalb.com
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
Natchitoches Times
Office of TRIO Student Support Services receives grant to increase awareness of program
The Office of TRIO Student Support Services at Northwestern State University has received a $500 First-Generation College Celebration grant from the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and the Center for First-Generation Student Success. Director of the Office of TRIO Student Support Services Frances I. Welch said NSU was one of just 50 recipients out of thousands of applicants nationwide and the only college or university in Louisiana to receive the grant.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
westcentralsbest.com
City of Natchitoches Announces Road Closures
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of street closures. The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on the below mention streets and there will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. Road closures will take...
Natchitoches Times
Harbor Freight unveiled as new River South Commons business
Bealls Outlet, Big Lots, and Harbor Freight Brought by Collective Efforts and Competitive Tax Incentive. River South Commons Shopping Center has experienced a $4,000,000 redevelopment of approximately 73,000 square feet of lease space with the announcement of three new national tenants. As previously announced, Big Lots will occupy slightly under 36,000 square feet of the space that was previously occupied by Steele’s and Hair Beauty and More. Bealls Outlet will occupy 21,000 square feet of the former Stage space. Harbor Freight Tools is the newly announced third business to join the shopping center, and will occupy the remaining 16,000 square feet of the former Stage space. With the arrival of the three new national tenants, the 140,000 square feet of rental space in the shopping center will be 100% occupied.
NOLA.com
Six north Louisiana health systems to get federal funds for upgrades
Seven rural health care systems in north Louisiana will split approximately $4 million in federal grants aimed at upgrading facilities, according to a news release from Sen. Bill Cassidy's office. The funds come from the U.S Department of Agriculture and were announced Wednesday as part of more than 200 grants...
westcentralsbest.com
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s administrative offices moving to new location
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury announced that the administrative offices are moving to 100 Bry Street in Monroe, La. on October 24, 2022. According to officials, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury will be closed to the public starting October 24, 2022, and will reopen approximately October […]
Golden Corral in West Monroe looking to fill 150 positions
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– The Golden Corral in West Monroe is reopening on November 15th. It has been closed for two years because of COVID, and many thought it was closed forever. With the restaurant reopening, they are hiring. They are looking to fill 150 positions at the restaurant. Jeremy Lewis, the general manager, told […]
Natchitoches Times
CrimeStoppers pays out on five tips
CrimeStoppers is functioning and effective according to Dr. Carmella Parker who spoke at the City Council meeting Monday. Parker chairs the committee that organized the program. Natchitoches Police Dept. Cpl. John Greely is the liaison between NPD and CrimeStoppers. He said 86 tips have led to five warrants and arrests....
KNOE TV8
Morning fire destroys south Monroe home
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Fire Department is investigating what caused a home on South 12th St. in Monroe to catch fire. MFD responded to the scene after a neighbor called in a house fire shortly before noon. MFD Chief of Investigations ShaBrodrick Jones says nobody was home during...
KNOE TV8
La Tech Students alerted about armed robbery suspect possibly near campus
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech Police confirmed to KNOE that a “tech alert” went out Saturday evening, alerting students of a possible armed robbery suspect. Campus police said an armed robbery is believed to have occurred off-campus in Ruston on Saturday, October 15. Police say to be aware of a possible armed robbery suspect on Louisiana Tech’s campus, wearing all black. As we get more information, we will update this article.
