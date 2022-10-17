Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Ernest Brooks II resigns from Jackson City Council, joins Shelby Co. DA Office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ernest Brooks II has resigned from Jackson City Council to accept a position with the Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office. One of six new hires announced for the office, Brooks will now serve as the Associate Deputy District Attorney/Senior Policy Advisor for the 30th Judicial District at Memphis.
WBBJ
City hosts first Neighborhood Academy meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson held the first meeting for its new Neighborhood Academy. The Neighborhood Academy meeting is held once a month for six months. The goal is to educate the public about the city’s various departments, how they work, and how local government operates.
WBBJ
Bubble-sized universe stops at Jackson school
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Portable Planetarium made a visit to the Early Learning Village on Wednesday. Jackson Christian School students were taken on a journey through the solar system and universe from a former NASA researcher, Billy Hix. The 30-foot wide, 15-feet tall planetarium gives students an inside look...
WBBJ
City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade
JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event. According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.
WBBJ
Two annual events to honor veterans in November
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two annual events are honoring veterans in early November. A news release says that the 10th Celebrating Our Veterans Program is set for Friday, Nov. 11, and will feature the 129th Army Band as special guests. It is being held at Englewood Baptist Church on North...
WBBJ
Union University’s class of 1963 holds reunion
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local university holds a class reunion marking more than half a century. Forty to 50 members of the Union University graduating class of 1963 held a reunion Tuesday evening on campus and celebrated with an alumni dinner. Former Union President Dr. Hyran Barefoot was one...
WBBJ
Aspell’s free ‘Soberstock’ event to celebrate freedom from addiction
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local addiction recovery center is holding a special event this weekend. The Aspell Alumni Association will host “Soberstock” this Saturday, October 22 on Aspell’s campus in Jackson, located at 331 North Highland Avenue. A family-focused event, Soberstock aims to give people in...
WBBJ
Princess Kennedy “Bubbles” Clay
Services for Princess Kennedy “Bubbles” Clay, age 8 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, 11:00 A.M., at the New St. Luke Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Johnson Grove Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M.,...
Lexington Progress
Beecham Offered Position of Director of Henderson County Schools
Lexington High School Counselor Danny Beecham will be offered the position of Director of Henderson County Schools. Beecham was one of five candidates being considered after County School District Director Steve Wilkinson announced his planned retirement at last month’s board meeting. Wilkinson’s last day will be January 15, 2023. Since his announcement, the board has been advertising the future vacancy.
wnbjtv.com
Gary Levox of Raschal Flatts meets and blesses fans at Lexington Save A Lot
LEXINGTON, TENN (WNBJ)- “3, 2, 1, got it.”. Imagine shopping with a celebrity- that’s what customers at Save A Lot in Lexington got to do when Gary Levox lead singer of Raschal Flatts made a stop at the store. Levox met with fans, took pictures, signed autographs. “I...
WBBJ
Walk event remembers beloved Jackson resident
JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual Prayer Walk honors Clark Shaw and inspires a Jackson neighborhood. The Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village held its second annual Prayer Walk in partnership with the Jackson Police Department and Garry Martin, pastor of Jackson First Assembly of God. The walk is in...
WBBJ
Mr. Adrian Venolyd Jarrett
Mr. Adrian Venolyd Jarrett, 60, died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11:00 A. M. at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Brownsville. Interment will be in Woodlawn Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Wednesday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Woodlawn Baptist Church.
WBBJ
Passport available for downtown Jackson businesses
JACKSON, Tenn. — Downtown Jackson is giving you the chance to fill your “passport” by shopping local. Starting on Nov. 1, many downtown businesses will be giving out stamps for the city’s Downtown Jackson Passport. “There are so many new businesses that are here and that...
Chester County Independent
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on October 20, 2022
LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA. In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is Sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, LARISSA FERNANDES DE PAULA, are unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. IT IS THEREFORE, ORDERED that Publication Notice issue...
WBBJ
Campaign launched to help those with hearing loss enjoy the holidays
JACKSON, Tenn. — A hearing care company is finding ways too help people with hearing loss enjoy the holidays. HearingLife is celebrating the holiday season with the “Love Your Ears. Hear the Magic” campaign. A recent FDA policy change will make hearing aids more accessible to the...
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 10/18/22 – 10/19/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/18/22 and 7 a.m. on 10/19/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Train hits pickup truck hauling equipment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — First responders rushed to the scene of a crash of a train versus pick-up truck on Wednesday. Our crews found the crash at the intersection of Old Medina Road and Bakers Chapel Road after the train collided with a Silverado hauling a trailer full of lawn maintenance equipment.
WBBJ
DeLorean soars over Jackson attraction in time for ‘Back to the Future’ Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… time machine?. Rusty’s TV and Movie Car Museum is welcoming a new addition in time for “Back to the Future” Day. “Back to the Future” Day is recognized annually by fans...
radionwtn.com
Free Airplane Rides For Kids Saturday
McKenzie, TN – EAA Chapter 734 will be offering FREE airplane rides to area youth ages 8-17 Saturday, October 22 at the Carroll County Airport. The kids will see McKenzie or Huntingdon from the sky. These free flights are part of the EAA’s Young Eagles program designed to interest young people in aviation.
