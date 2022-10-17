Greetings! With the start of the 2022-23 season upon us, we're rolling out a new podcast here at Trailblazers.com hosted by me, Casey Holdahl, called The Brief Case. A couple of times a week, I'll be posting some of the most pertinent information about the goings on in Rip City, from game previews and reports and audio from practice to interviews and behind-the-scenes observations. Episodes are about 15 minutes, so you can find out what you need to know and then get on with the rest of your day. Or listen to it over and over again, that's fine by me.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO