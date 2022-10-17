Read full article on original website
3 Fantasy Football Defensive Streamer Options for Week 7
As I get older, and more responsibilities in my daily life pile up, I have less and less time available for hobbies. I can barely look at my queues in multiple streaming services now, because the number of TV shows and movies I hoped to someday get to is grotesque. So many video games reside in storage, waiting for the day that a few straight hours of availability fall into my lap, and I can embark on a new digital journey. The number of unread books on my shelf that are yearning to have their pages turned is absurd.
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Week 6
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
PODCAST » The Brief Case, Episode 1
Greetings! With the start of the 2022-23 season upon us, we're rolling out a new podcast here at Trailblazers.com hosted by me, Casey Holdahl, called The Brief Case. A couple of times a week, I'll be posting some of the most pertinent information about the goings on in Rip City, from game previews and reports and audio from practice to interviews and behind-the-scenes observations. Episodes are about 15 minutes, so you can find out what you need to know and then get on with the rest of your day. Or listen to it over and over again, that's fine by me.
Week 7 NFL Power Rankings, Presented by GMC
Everyone has their own set of NFL power rankings, but not all of them take computer-driven, algorithmically-derived approaches that look at underlying data to figure out true team strength. But numberFire's power rankings do just that. Throughout the entire NFL season as teams ebb and flow, GMC will offer stability....
