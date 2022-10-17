ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan Wilson, Jeff Gunter injury concerns for Bengals

By Chris Roling
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson suffered an injury late in his team’s win over the New Orleans Saints and it has cast immediate doubt about his status for the coming weeks.

Wilson missed a chunk of the fourth quarter after the injury. And while he was able to walk off under his own power, he hit the blue medical tent and didn’t return.

More concerning was the fact it appeared to be on the same shoulder he had surgery on this past summer.

The Bengals also lost promising seventh-round pass-rusher Jeff Gunter to an injury, as he was carted off during warmups.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters there aren’t major updates just yet: “Don’t know about Logan (Wilson). That happened so late in the game. We will get some information on that. Jeff (Gunter) was a knee in pregame just walking out. I don’t know exactly how it happened or what it looked like when he fell.”

Losing one of the best linebackers in the NFL would obviously be a major blow to the defense, especially with DJ Reader already missing from the defensive line in front of him.

Don’t sleep on the loss of Gunter either given the flashes he’s shown and the fact pass-rushing depth has already been an issue.

Expect more updates on both guys soon.

