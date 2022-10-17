EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO