Evansville, IN

wevv.com

Burglary investigation underway at Evansville church

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a burglary report at the Saint Mary's Catholic Church. According to police, the caller stated they woke up and noticed several items were missing. Officers say a downstairs window was broken, and multiple rooms on the first floor were ransacked. The total estimated loss...
WEHT/WTVW

EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

Henderson Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident on South Green Street. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, after a car hit a woman. The road was shut down for an hour, but it's back open now. Police shared more information with us on Thursday, and said...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Police say witnesses spotted the woman trying to cross the cross the street, but then it looked like she had a medical issue and fell forward into the road.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD investigating after man shot in leg, no arrest made

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say

A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
MADISONVILLE, KY
wrul.com

Carmi Police Department Arrests Four Over The Weekend

Late Friday morning, 20 year old Vanessa South, and a passenger in her vehicle, 20 year old Nocona Horseworthy, both of 801 Summit Street in Carmi, were stopped on Fifth Street in Carmi. South was arrested for driving on a suspended license, Horseworthy for illegally possessing cannabis in a motor vehicle. They were both also charged with possession of stolen property. Bond for Horseworthy was set at $250. South bonded out to $250 cash plus a $20 booking fee that afternoon.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Warrick County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage of juvenile arrest

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In early October, a Warrick County mother shared video that she believed showcased Warrick County Sheriff Deputies using excessive force when they arrested her 14-year-old son. Tuesday, Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder released body camera footage from the incident, and gave comments on the content...
wevv.com

EPD Detectives asking the public to submit video footage prior to the Morton Avenue fire

Following Monday's massive fire at the Morton Warehouse, EPD Detectives are requesting help from the public. The Evansville Police Department is now asking anyone with video footage around the area, to submit those files to detectives as they continue investigating the cause. The videos can be sent to whunt@evansvillepolice.com. The...
vincennespbs.org

Monday Fire on 15th Street being investigated

Vincennes Township Firefighters responded to 57 West 15th on Monday night. The department says the cause of the fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center is under investigation. The call went out at 11:55-pm and there no injuries. Vincennes Township was assisted by several other agencies including; The Johnson Township and Harrison...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary woman

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Gerald Lynn Smith, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the death of Gloria Hansell, 69. Officials say Hansell was found strangled inside her Gary, Indiana home on June 17, 1994. Officials […]
GARY, IN
14news.com

Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. According to an affidavit, the driver has been arrested. Authorities say they found a syringe on 36-year-old Wesley Nicholson’s lap. According to an affidavit, a witness...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Felon arrested after trying to illegally buy handgun

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail after he tried to make an illegal purchase. According to OPD, detectives learned on Friday that a convicted felon tried to buy a handgun at a local firearms dealer. Investigators revealed that Kenneth W. Givens had falsified […]
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Re-Trial Is Underway For Murder Suspect

After several delays the re-trial for Robert Garner of Owensboro started on Monday. Garner is accused in the murder of 21 year old Cody Glover. Glover was a passenger in Garner’s vehicle when he crashed into a lake on U.S. 60 East and U.S. 231 North. Garner, 18 at...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say

CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out. Sibbett is the principal of Myers...
CANNELTON, IN
14news.com

Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -After a change of venue over the summer, the re-trial for a man accused of an Owensboro murder has begun. Robert Garner is on trial in connection to a deadly 2017 crash. Authorities say Garner was under the influence when he crashed into a lake on U.S....
OWENSBORO, KY

