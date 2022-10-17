Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wevv.com
Burglary investigation underway at Evansville church
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a burglary report at the Saint Mary's Catholic Church. According to police, the caller stated they woke up and noticed several items were missing. Officers say a downstairs window was broken, and multiple rooms on the first floor were ransacked. The total estimated loss...
EPD: 19-year-old arrested for firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a 19-year-old man was arrested after admitting to firing an assault rifle in a northside neighborhood. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Asbury Drive on Monday night for a shots fired call. After arrival, officers say they spoke with Collin M. […]
wevv.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
Henderson Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident on South Green Street. Dispatch confirms the call came in around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, after a car hit a woman. The road was shut down for an hour, but it's back open now. Police shared more information with us on Thursday, and said...
14news.com
VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
14news.com
Update: Henderson woman hit by car dies, name released
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Police say a woman was hit by a car Wednesday night in front of the Dodge store on South Green Street. It happened around 9:15 p.m. Police say witnesses spotted the woman trying to cross the cross the street, but then it looked like she had a medical issue and fell forward into the road.
14news.com
EPD investigating after man shot in leg, no arrest made
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department was called to Gateway Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. They say it happened Monday around 3:15 a.m. According to a police report, the victim told officers he was shot in the leg near his knee. He said he was outside of his home, heard something behind him, and was then shot.
wevv.com
Madisonville man with ghillie suit and pellet rifle arrested for public intoxication, police say
A man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky on Tuesday after police said they were called to a neighborhood about someone armed with a rifle, wearing a ghillie suit. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to an area of Oak Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after someone reported a man wearing a ghillie suit and armed with a rifle was knocking on their door.
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Four Over The Weekend
Late Friday morning, 20 year old Vanessa South, and a passenger in her vehicle, 20 year old Nocona Horseworthy, both of 801 Summit Street in Carmi, were stopped on Fifth Street in Carmi. South was arrested for driving on a suspended license, Horseworthy for illegally possessing cannabis in a motor vehicle. They were both also charged with possession of stolen property. Bond for Horseworthy was set at $250. South bonded out to $250 cash plus a $20 booking fee that afternoon.
14news.com
Warrick County Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam footage of juvenile arrest
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In early October, a Warrick County mother shared video that she believed showcased Warrick County Sheriff Deputies using excessive force when they arrested her 14-year-old son. Tuesday, Warrick County Sheriff Michael Wilder released body camera footage from the incident, and gave comments on the content...
wevv.com
EPD Detectives asking the public to submit video footage prior to the Morton Avenue fire
Following Monday's massive fire at the Morton Warehouse, EPD Detectives are requesting help from the public. The Evansville Police Department is now asking anyone with video footage around the area, to submit those files to detectives as they continue investigating the cause. The videos can be sent to whunt@evansvillepolice.com. The...
vincennespbs.org
Monday Fire on 15th Street being investigated
Vincennes Township Firefighters responded to 57 West 15th on Monday night. The department says the cause of the fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center is under investigation. The call went out at 11:55-pm and there no injuries. Vincennes Township was assisted by several other agencies including; The Johnson Township and Harrison...
Madisonville man charged for 1994 murder of Gary woman
MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lake County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Gerald Lynn Smith, 60, of Madisonville, Kentucky with murder, murder while committing or attempting to commit rape, and rape in connection with the death of Gloria Hansell, 69. Officials say Hansell was found strangled inside her Gary, Indiana home on June 17, 1994. Officials […]
14news.com
Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. According to an affidavit, the driver has been arrested. Authorities say they found a syringe on 36-year-old Wesley Nicholson’s lap. According to an affidavit, a witness...
wevv.com
Henderson Police Department swears in new school resource officer
A familiar face swears back into the Henderson Police Force. On Wednesday, Mayor Steve Austin swore in Officer Jermaine Poynter as a school resource officer for the City of Henderson. HPD says Poynter retired from the department in March 2021 with the rank of Major.
wevv.com
Trial underway in Daviess County for man charged with murder and DUI
A trial is underway in Daviess County, Kentucky, for a man who was charged with murder and DUI after a fatal crash that happened in 2017. Robert Garner is on trial in connection to that crash, which killed his passenger Cody Glover. The trial is actually a re-trial. That's after...
OPD: Felon arrested after trying to illegally buy handgun
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say an Owensboro man was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail after he tried to make an illegal purchase. According to OPD, detectives learned on Friday that a convicted felon tried to buy a handgun at a local firearms dealer. Investigators revealed that Kenneth W. Givens had falsified […]
104.1 WIKY
Re-Trial Is Underway For Murder Suspect
After several delays the re-trial for Robert Garner of Owensboro started on Monday. Garner is accused in the murder of 21 year old Cody Glover. Glover was a passenger in Garner’s vehicle when he crashed into a lake on U.S. 60 East and U.S. 231 North. Garner, 18 at...
wevv.com
ATF National Response Team deploys to Evansville to investigate massive warehouse fire
More resources are being brought in to investigate the massive warehouse fire that broke out in Evansville, Indiana on Monday. Authorities said Wednesday that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) had deployed to Evansville to join the investigation into the fire at the historic warehouse on North Morton Avenue.
14news.com
Myers Grade School principal facing charges for drunk driving, police say
CANNELTON, Ind. (WFIE) - An elementary school principal is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated. According to Spencer County Jail officials, Joseph Sibbett was arrested and booked into the jail on operating while intoxicated charges. Sibbett has since bonded out. Sibbett is the principal of Myers...
14news.com
Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) -After a change of venue over the summer, the re-trial for a man accused of an Owensboro murder has begun. Robert Garner is on trial in connection to a deadly 2017 crash. Authorities say Garner was under the influence when he crashed into a lake on U.S....
Comments / 0