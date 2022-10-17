Read full article on original website
LSMSA displays Jonathan Clayton’s art, invites community to reception
Natchitoches artist Jonathan Clayton’s work will be available to view in the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) Art Gallery through Oct. 26. In addition, a reception with the NSU photography instructor will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. The reception and art gallery are free to visit.
Office of TRIO Student Support Services receives grant to increase awareness of program
The Office of TRIO Student Support Services at Northwestern State University has received a $500 First-Generation College Celebration grant from the Council for Opportunity in Education (COE) and the Center for First-Generation Student Success. Director of the Office of TRIO Student Support Services Frances I. Welch said NSU was one of just 50 recipients out of thousands of applicants nationwide and the only college or university in Louisiana to receive the grant.
Ben D. Johnson Educational Center hosting Resource Fair Oct. 19-22
This Wednesday, Oct. 19, there will be close to 20 vendors gathered at BDJ Center at 400 MLK to share information, resources and provide job opportunities to residents. Onsite will be Cane River Food Pantry, Bank of Montgomery, Engage Federal Credit Union, Natchitoches Parish Housing Authority, Louisiana Workforce Commission, Disabled Veterans, Women’s Resource Center, Natchitoches Parish Library, Shreveport Job Corps Center, Louisiana Rehabilitation Services, Boys & Girls Club, Save the Children, Community Counseling, Natchitoches Homeless Coalition and Gold Street Head Start. The Ben Johnson Educational Center will be taking applications for AmerCorps VISTA positions at the center, as well as the Legacy Cafe.
Leadership Conference
Natchitoches Jr. High JAG hosted their 27th Annual Student Leadership Conference at the Randolph Riverfront Center in Alexandria. Representing the club were President Jayna Curry, Vice-President Michael Brown, Secretary Ky’lia Miller, Treasurer Mackenzie White, Historian Shane’ Johnson and Representative Rihanna Allen. Officers had an opportunity to meet and collaborate with other statewide JAG officers about leadership and teamwork and to share ideas that their career association could implement.
FLOYD ANTLEY SR.
Floyd Antley Sr. was called home Oct. 15, 2022, surrounded by family in Natchitoches. Floyd was a veteran of WWII, serving in the US Navy. He was a retired employee of South-Central Bell. In his younger years he enjoyed hunting and taking his sons fishing at their camp at Sandy Point.
Workforce development a top concern in charting parish’s future
State Representative Rodney Schamerhorn expressed disappointment recently after hearing Shreveport was chosen to host an Amazon distribution center. “The way Natchitoches is located with the port, rail and I-49, (Hwy 6) east and west, it’s a shame nothing has landed here. It really is,” he says. “People come here and they do a survey and it’s the workforce. They have to have the right people.”
TIMOTHY JARRETT GOURDON
A celebration of life for Timothy Gourdon will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday. Timothy Jarrett Gourdon, 50, of Winnfield, passed away Oct. 11, 2022, in Natchitoches. He was born Feb. 19, 1972, in Baton Rouge to Dennis and Sharon (Jackson) Gourdon. He was raised in Port Vincent, La., and attended Denham Springs High School.
LILLIE MAE WALKER DURR
Lillie Mae (Walker) Durr, born Feb. 20, 1926, in Pleasant Hill, passed away peacefully at her home Oct. 13, 2022, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Thurman Coolidge Durr; one son, Dennis C. Durr of Clifton, Ariz.; and one granddaughter, Lori Durr of Prescott, Ariz.
Parish Council agenda for Oct. 17, 2022
PARISH OF NATCHITOCHES IN THE PARISH BOARD ROOM 211 2ND FLOOR. Interim Public Works` Director Mr. Dustin Hightower. 8. Adopt the minutes of the regular meeting of the Natchitoches Parish Council held Monday, August 15, 2022, and Special Meeting August 22, 2022. 9. Appointments of Boards and Commissions. Consider adopting...
Blood on the Leaves: The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Historians and victims’ rights advocates are working to shed a light on the dark, often unspoken history of Rapides Parish. The Cenla Memorial Lynching Project was founded by Michael Wynne, Stephanie Belgard and Amy Pillarisetti, who aim to memorialize the victims of lynchings that took place throughout Rapides Parish.
JOHN DELTON FOSTER JR.
John Delton Foster Jr., 71, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. He was a resident of Campti. Delton (to his friends and family) was born Jan. 28, 1951, to the late John D. Foster Sr. and Neoma Reine Foster. Delton was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ann Foster;...
Natchitoches streets to close for Christmas preparation
NATCHITOCHES, La. -- It soon will be looking like Christmas again in the City of Lights. Public street closures are planned this week to allow the utility department crews to start hanging Christmas lights. Road closures will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. each night on the following dates...
City of Natchitoches Announces Road Closures
Natchitoches, La - The City of Natchitoches would like to notify the public of street closures. The City’s Utility Department will be hanging Christmas lights on the below mention streets and there will be no thru traffic for the safety of the workers and motorists. Road closures will take...
Natchitoches Central volleyball earns District Championship
After a clean sweep against West Monroe on Tuesday, Oct. 11, Natchitoches Central officially claimed the title of Division 1 District 2 District Champions. With Ruston High School out of their way two weeks prior, the Chiefs were confident they could snag the title this year. The five set battle...
Is your name on list of those owed money?
Later this month, the Natchitoches Times will publish a list of parish residents owed money by the state of Louisiana. The state currently has millions of dollars it wants to return to its rightful owner, but first it has to locate those to whom money is owed, according to State Treasurer John M. Schroder Sr.
Authorities identify body discovered in LaSalle Parish
UPDATE (10/19/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identity of the body that was found in a wooded area near Olla, La. on July 27, 2022, to be 48-year-old Kevin Howell. According to officials, there was no foul play. LaSalle Parish, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, July […]
$25k reward remains for anyone who can help close 2007 Ruston, La. cold case
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to firefacts.org, 4,000 Americans die yearly in house fires and over 2,000 are severely injured. In 2007, a fatal fire took the life of a Bastrop woman. That fire turned into an arson/murder investigation and authorities say they’re still looking for new leads. Behind the trees and brush along Down Woods […]
Lucille’s Red Kettle shutting its doors
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After a 40-year run, Lucille’s Red Kettle in Alexandria is shutting its doors. After buying the restaurant from the previous owner, Tony Rizzo, in 1982, Lucille Campo moved the restaurant across the street. Inspired by home cooking and the food she grew up with, Campo created a restaurant that has been a staple in the Alexandria area for four decades.
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
