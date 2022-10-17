State Representative Rodney Schamerhorn expressed disappointment recently after hearing Shreveport was chosen to host an Amazon distribution center. “The way Natchitoches is located with the port, rail and I-49, (Hwy 6) east and west, it’s a shame nothing has landed here. It really is,” he says. “People come here and they do a survey and it’s the workforce. They have to have the right people.”

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO