Who should start at QB for the Steelers vs the Dolphins?
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a quarterback problem. May be a good problem to have but this remains to be seen. Pittsburgh was struggling on Sunday to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers thanks to a floundering offense. But when quarterback Kenny Pickett went down with a concussion, Mitch Trubisky...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Slams Players After Tough Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers
After a third disappointing loss in the last four weeks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles slammed his team during Sunday’s postgame press conference. While speaking to reporters, the 58-year-old criticized his players saying they’re “living off” of the team’s Super Bowl win from two seasons ago.
Look: Steelers Release Quarterback Depth Chart For This Week's Game
Kenny Pickett still must clear the NFL's concussion protocols before returning to the field, but it appears he'll remain the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback if available. Ahead of Week 7's game against the Miami Dolphins, the Steelers kept Pickett ahead of Mitch Trubisky on their depth chart. Since replacing Trubisky...
Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through
It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
NBC Sports
Ravens sign DeSean Jackson
DeSean Jackson is heading to Baltimore. The Ravens are signing Jackson, the veteran wide receiver’s agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN. In Baltimore he’ll join an offense that could use another deep threat at wide receiver. Through six games their passing game has run primarily through tight end Mark Andrews, and Jackson will help a young receiving corps led by Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles gives update on Cameron Brate's neck injury
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate left the field on a stretcher during Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, after taking a scary hit at the end of a reception. Brate was taken to the hospital, but was released in time to fly back to Tampa with the...
SkySports
Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback not receiving special treatment, says head coach Todd Bowles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has defended his management of quarterback Tom Brady, saying the seven-time Super Bowl winner does not receive special treatment. Brady missed the team's walk-through practice on Saturday, prior to their 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, as he was allowed to attend New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York on Friday.
Augusta Free Press
Game Preview: Steelers set to face Dolphins, look to build on win over Bucs
Coming off of its first victory in over a month, Pittsburgh will try to make it two in a row down in South Florida Sunday night against the Dolphins. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak in improbable fashion over the weekend, holding on — behind backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky — for a 20-18 upset win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, which provided a much-needed lift in terms of confidence and positivity around the locker room.
Raleigh News & Observer
Browns Bytes - Browns Drop to 2-4
Even though the Cleveland Browns had their opportunities to contend and potentially beat the New England Patriots, they suffered their most thorough defeat of the season, their third loss in a row. Bri and I discuss some of what went wrong and the overarching conversation about this team as they prepare for back to back divisional games.
Raleigh News & Observer
Well-Rested Titans Tough to Beat
NASHVILLE – Give Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans a little extra preparation for a regular-season game and they will produce a win – a decisive win in almost every case. That’s been the pattern so far, anyway. It’s encouraging news for the Titans as they come...
Raleigh News & Observer
Ravens First Injury Report Ahead of Week 7 Game Vs, Browns
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had 13 players miss practice Wednesday ahead of their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns, including quarterback Lamar Jackson who was limited with a hip injury. Jackson met with the media after the session and will play Sunday. Several of those player...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers fans dish on Rhule’s firing, Tepper’s ownership, tanking and trades
It’s a Saturday night on the Santa Monica Pier, and in the back of Rusty’s Surf Ranch, there’s a party going on. The Los Angeles Dodgers are battling the San Diego Padres on the TV in the beach-side karaoke bar, but Carolina Panthers blue and black has chewed up most of the scenery on the patio.
Raleigh News & Observer
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100
Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was...
FOX Sports
Buccaneers' offensive issues; Patriots' surging defense: NFL Week 6 analysis
On first down in the first three quarters, the Bucs dropped back to pass the ball on just 39% of their offensive plays. These runs gained 3.6 yards per carry, -0.05 expected points added/attempt and a 43% success rate. This is why, on second downs, they averaged 8.2 yards to...
