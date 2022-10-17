ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Yardbarker

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles: Tom Brady didn't get preferential treatment for skipping walk-through

It was reported over the weekend that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding on Friday night, along with a host of other celebrities and former Patriots players. "TB12" then skipped out on the Bucs' Saturday walk-through one day ahead of their Week 6 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which Tampa Bay lost, 20-18.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Ravens sign DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson is heading to Baltimore. The Ravens are signing Jackson, the veteran wide receiver’s agent told Adam Schefter of ESPN. In Baltimore he’ll join an offense that could use another deep threat at wide receiver. Through six games their passing game has run primarily through tight end Mark Andrews, and Jackson will help a young receiving corps led by Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.
BALTIMORE, MD
SkySports

Tom Brady: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback not receiving special treatment, says head coach Todd Bowles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has defended his management of quarterback Tom Brady, saying the seven-time Super Bowl winner does not receive special treatment. Brady missed the team's walk-through practice on Saturday, prior to their 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, as he was allowed to attend New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York on Friday.
TAMPA, FL
Augusta Free Press

Game Preview: Steelers set to face Dolphins, look to build on win over Bucs

Coming off of its first victory in over a month, Pittsburgh will try to make it two in a row down in South Florida Sunday night against the Dolphins. The Steelers (2-4) snapped a four-game losing streak in improbable fashion over the weekend, holding on — behind backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky — for a 20-18 upset win over Tom Brady and Tampa Bay, which provided a much-needed lift in terms of confidence and positivity around the locker room.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Browns Bytes - Browns Drop to 2-4

Even though the Cleveland Browns had their opportunities to contend and potentially beat the New England Patriots, they suffered their most thorough defeat of the season, their third loss in a row. Bri and I discuss some of what went wrong and the overarching conversation about this team as they prepare for back to back divisional games.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Well-Rested Titans Tough to Beat

NASHVILLE – Give Mike Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans a little extra preparation for a regular-season game and they will produce a win – a decisive win in almost every case. That’s been the pattern so far, anyway. It’s encouraging news for the Titans as they come...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Ravens First Injury Report Ahead of Week 7 Game Vs, Browns

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had 13 players miss practice Wednesday ahead of their Week 7 game against the Cleveland Browns, including quarterback Lamar Jackson who was limited with a hip injury. Jackson met with the media after the session and will play Sunday. Several of those player...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dies at 100

Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy at Georgia who went on to lead the Cardinals to their most recent NFL championship in 1947, died Wednesday. He was 100. The University of Georgia announced that Trippi died peacefully at his Athens home. Trippi was...
ATHENS, GA

