Summer air fades and is replaced with the nip of autumn wind. Golden light bounces from the yellow and orange leaves which sway in the breeze. One by one each leaf loses grip and gently swirls to the ground. A balletic waltz repeated each year, ultimately accumulating acres of fallen foliage. Though many people find this ancient dance to be little more than another yard chore to add to the list, the natural function of fallen leaves is critical to the health of a forest. A balance that can be too easily disrupted.

