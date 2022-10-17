Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwestiowa.com
Bernie Bergdale, 94, formerly of Alcester, SD
SIOUX CITY—Bernard L. “Bernie” Bergdale, 94, of Sioux City, IA, formerly of Alcester, SD, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Alcester Baptist Church in Alcester, SD. Burial will follow at...
nwestiowa.com
Wilbur Vos, 100, Sheldon, formerly of Sioux Center
SHELDON—Wilbur Vos, 100, Sheldon, formerly of Sioux Center, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Sioux Center.
nwestiowa.com
Duane Riepma, 73, Le Mars
LE MARS—Duane Bernard Riepma, 73, of Le Mars, IA, died Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Mauer–Johnson Funeral Home in Le Mars. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Sioux Center, IA.
nwestiowa.com
Hull gets new economic development head
HULL—Promoting human flourishing is what Doug Anderson is all about. That’s why the 49-year-old professor at Northwestern College in Orange City applied to become the city of Hull’s new economic development director, a role he assumed on Sept. 28. “What I’ve really loved has been this idea...
nwestiowa.com
Klein joins Hawarden's police force
HAWARDEN—For five years, Gage Klein has called Ireton his home, and now protecting it and neighboring Hawarden is part of his job after joining the Hawarden Police Department on Sept. 6. Klein, 21, and Meghan Danielson were hired into the police department recently after the departures of Lt. John...
nwestiowa.com
Hull woman hurt in rollover near Sheldon
SHELDON—A 21-year-old Hull woman was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 9:50 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on the 4800 mile of 400th Street about seven miles south of Sheldon. Jewell Lara Flores was driving a 2004 Honda Civic west, following her ex-boyfriend, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
One dead, three hurt in crash by Sheldon
SHELDON—A Worthington, MN, man was killed and three Worthington teenagers were injured when their car struck a semi about 6:20 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, west of Sheldon. Seventeen-year-old Manuel Garcia Calachij of Worthington was driving west on Highway 18 when his 2000 Ford Focus crossed the centerline and struck an eastbound 2016 Peterbilt semi with a grain trailer near the Marsh Avenue intersection, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man charged for hitting woman
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
nwestiowa.com
Editorial: Finally, an answer
We got an answer on when the Rock Valley School District can next hold a bond election. The school district sought approval of a $21 million general obligation bond to add 24 classrooms and a gym, along with other additions and improvements. Most voters — 57.6 percent — favored it on Sept. 13, but it needed 60 percent approval to pass. This was the second time this year such a bond failed.
nwestiowa.com
Link leads tour of expanded facilities
SIOUX CENTER—Link Manufacturing in Sioux Center led public tours of its facility, highlighting the recent addition of Plant 4, as part of a chamber coffee and open house event Oct. 14. The company, which develops and manufactures a variety of suspension systems engineered for commercial vehicles and equipment, is...
nwestiowa.com
RiseFest 2023 announces first two artists
SHELDON—RiseFest 2023 may be eight months away, the annual two-day festival in Sheldon has announced its first two musical acts including its Friday night headliner. Rise Ministries, the organization behind RiseFest, on Monday announced We The Kingdom and CAIN will be part of the Christian music festival on June 9-10. We The Kingdom will be the first day headliner.
nwestiowa.com
Woman charged for pushing in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 59-year-old Rock Valley woman was cited about 5:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Brenda Mae Doppenberg stemmed from her pushing another woman in the back while she was walking in the front doors of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Primghar to host pair of spooky spectacles
PRIMGHAR—A horde of hair-raising horrors await all who dare visit Primghar’s Heritage Park on three upcoming nights this month. The masterminds behind the historic site’s annual transmogrification into Scaritage Park welcome people of all ages to brave the haunted destination 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22, and Friday, Oct. 28.
nwestiowa.com
Man charged for throwing gloves at woman
ROCK VALLEY—A 39-year-old rural George man was cited Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The citing of Patrick James Boddie stemmed from him throwing gloves at a woman while he was walking out of Dollar General in Rock Valley about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon driver arrested for second OWI
SHELDON—A 32-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Seth Willis Woelber stemmed from the stop of a 1996 Mercury Grand Marquis for an equipment violation on Sixth Avenue near the Highway 18 intersection, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County votes down stop sign plan
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors halted a move Tuesday, Oct. 11, to install a fourth stop sign at an intersection on the southern end of Sanborn’s city limits. County engineer Scott Rinehart presented a resolution to the board to place the eight-sided traffic device on the...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for marijuana again
SHELDON—A 27-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance — marijuana — third or subsequent offense. The arrest of Wesley Alexander Daniel stemmed from the stop of a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee for traveling without...
Comments / 0