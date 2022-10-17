We got an answer on when the Rock Valley School District can next hold a bond election. The school district sought approval of a $21 million general obligation bond to add 24 classrooms and a gym, along with other additions and improvements. Most voters — 57.6 percent — favored it on Sept. 13, but it needed 60 percent approval to pass. This was the second time this year such a bond failed.

ROCK VALLEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO