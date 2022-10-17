Scientists have been able to direct a swarm of microscopic swimming robots to clear out pneumonia microbes in the lungs of mice, raising hopes that a similar treatment could be developed to treat deadly bacterial pneumonia in humans. The microbots are made from algae cells and covered with a layer of antibiotic nanoparticles. The algae provide movement through the lungs, which is key to the treatment being targeted and effective. In experiments, the infections in the mice treated with the algae bots all cleared up, whereas the mice that weren't treated all died within three days. The technology is still at a proof-of-concept...

