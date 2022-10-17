Read full article on original website
Tiny Robots Have Successfully Cleared Pneumonia From The Lungs of Mice
Scientists have been able to direct a swarm of microscopic swimming robots to clear out pneumonia microbes in the lungs of mice, raising hopes that a similar treatment could be developed to treat deadly bacterial pneumonia in humans. The microbots are made from algae cells and covered with a layer of antibiotic nanoparticles. The algae provide movement through the lungs, which is key to the treatment being targeted and effective. In experiments, the infections in the mice treated with the algae bots all cleared up, whereas the mice that weren't treated all died within three days. The technology is still at a proof-of-concept...
News-Medical.net
Gut-innervating nociceptors found to regulate the intestinal microbiota and promote tissue protection
According to a recent study published in Cell Reports, substance P produced by the nociceptors in the gut lining confers protection against inflammation and tissue damage by increasing the number of beneficial microbes. The findings also highlighted the presence of reduced numbers of nociceptors in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients,...
MedicalXpress
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumor develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The...
cohaitungchi.com
What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?
You are reading: Symptoms of narrow arteries | What Are the Signs and Symptoms of Clogged or Blocked Arteries?. Arteries carry oxygen-rich blood and nutrients from the heart throughout the body. Healthy arteries are smooth and blood passes through them easily. But a buildup of cholesterol, fat, and calcium, called plaque, in the inner walls of the arteries can slow down blood flow, sometimes blocking it altogether.
sciencealert.com
Traces of Fungi Found Growing Inside Tumors Could Be Linked With Patient Outcomes
Scientists discovered traces of fungi lurking in the tumors of people with different types of cancer, including breast, colon, pancreatic, and lung cancers. However, it's still not clear that these fungi play any role in the development or progression of cancer. Two new studies, both published Sept. 29 in the...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
Spooky artificial intelligence ‘can accurately predict the future’ – and it’s about to be asked more questions
ARTIFICIAL intelligence was asked to predict the future and was right over 99 per cent of the time, according to new research. Fortunately, the AI didn't predict a deadly apocalypse or a robot takeover. Instead, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Light in Germany asked the...
MedicalXpress
Scientists illuminate how virus attacks cat kidney, could jump to humans
In a study published this week in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, virologists from the University of Pittsburgh Center for Vaccine Research reverse-engineered an elusive virus linked to chronic kidney disease in cats and described its mechanism of infection, outlining its potential to infect people. The research...
nypressnews.com
Spider veins in five areas may signal liver ‘scarring’
In fact, the report states that the prevalence of spider angiomas in cirrhosis patients is around 33 percent. This high number can be put down to the inability of the liver to metabolise circulating oestrogen during cirrhosis. At this stage of the disease, known as end-stage liver disease, normal liver...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
MedicalXpress
The U curve: Children born to younger or older parents have an increased risk of bipolar disorder
Children of either younger or older parents carry an increased risk of bipolar disorder. This risk is greater if you were born to a mother or father younger than 20 years old, if your mother was older than 35, or your father was older than 45. This tendency produces a U-shaped curve showing increased risks for younger and older parents. This work is presented at the ECNP Congress in Vienna, after recent publication in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacology.
Scientists successfully graft human brain cells into rats for first time
SCIENTISTS have successfully grafted human brain cells into rats — a move that could help to better understand conditions such as epilepsy. Lab-grown nerves were implanted in rats two or three days old. Unlike past attempts in adult rats, the cells were absorbed quickly and made up a third...
scitechdaily.com
Psychedelic Sorcery: How Do Mushrooms Become Magic?
New research examines why some fungi evolve psychedelic properties. Psychedelic compounds found in ‘magic mushrooms’ are increasingly being recognized for their potential to treat important mental health conditions. These include depression, anxiety, compulsive disorders, and addiction. Psilocybin mushrooms are commonly known as magic mushrooms or shrooms. They are...
MedicalXpress
Cannabis users could be candidates for heart transplants, according to new research from cardiologists
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have concluded the medical and scientific establishment should expand and re-contextualize its understanding of cannabis use and heart transplantation, suggesting the potential for a completely new approach to determining transplant candidacy. Their findings were recently published in the journal Circulation: Heart Failure. Lead...
msn.com
How Dehydration Can Affect Your Symptoms Of Rheumatoid Arthritis
When you have rheumatoid arthritis (RA), it's important to stay hydrated. Dehydration can make your symptoms worse and can even lead to hospitalization. Symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, having a dry mouth, urinating less often, having dark yellow urine, and feeling tired, dizzy, or lightheaded (via Mayo Clinic). If you experience any of these symptoms, it's important to drink more fluids and see your doctor.
Scientists Spliced Human Brain Tissue Into The Brains of Baby Rats
Self-organizing lumps of human brain tissue grown in the laboratory have been successfully transplanted into the nervous systems of newborn rats in a step towards finding new ways to treat neuropsychiatric disorders. The 3D organoids, developed from stem cells to resemble a simplified model of the human cortex, connected and integrated with the surrounding tissue in each rat's cortex to form a functional part of the rodent's own brain, displaying activity related to sensory perception. This, according to a team of researchers led by neuroscientist Sergiu Pașca of Stanford University, overcomes the limitations of dish-grown organoids, and gives us a new platform...
daystech.org
Researchers Say There’s a Good Chance AI Will Destroy Humanity
A new paper explains that we’ll must watch out and thorough when programming future AI, or it may have dire penalties for humanity. The paper lays out the particular risks and the “assumptions” we will definitively make a couple of sure sort of self-learning, reward-oriented AI. We...
MedicalXpress
COVID study shows children's mental health tied to mothers'
Parenting is hard, and COVID-19 added many new layers of difficulty to an already herculean job. A new study highlights how maternal mental health—and a mother's own adverse childhood experiences—impacted children's mental health during the pandemic. The findings were published in the Journal of Affective Disorders. "As COVID...
