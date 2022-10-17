Read full article on original website
Mandela Barnes' Chances of Beating Ron Johnson With 1 Month Until Midterms
Two-term Republican incumbent Ron Johnson has achieved a small competitive edge over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, according to the latest polls on the Wisconsin Senate race. The latest poll by FiveThirtyEight found that, as of September 30, Johnson was expected to receive 48.6 percent of the vote against Barnes' 46.7...
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said. Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her...
Waukesha judge overruled Wisconsin Elections Commission on ballot spoiling
(The Center Square) – A judge says voters in Wisconsin don’t get a do-over once they’ve turned in their ballot. A judge in Waukesha on Thursday overruled the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s guidance that people can vote a second time if they change their mind. Wisconsin law...
Democrats hit Sen. Ron Johnson on Jan. 6 remarks in new Wisconsin Senate ad
Democrats are ramping up their attacks on Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin over his remarks downplaying the Jan. 6 riot with a new TV ad in the homestretch of the pivotal Senate race. The 30-second ad, first shared with NBC News, will hit airwaves in the battleground state Wednesday....
Iowa Rep. Hinson released from hospital; debate with Sen. Mathis scheduled for Tuesday canceled
(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson has been released from a Cedar Rapids hospital according to her official Twitter page. Hinson was admitted to UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Sunday and was treated for a kidney infection. Hinson, a Republican from Marion,...
US Rep. Ashley Hinson discharged from hospital after kidney infection
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson has been discharged from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she spent two nights being treated for a kidney infection. Hinson spent Sunday and Monday nights at UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. In a statement Tuesday, she thanked the doctors and nurses at the hospital for their care.
Vice President Harris to visit Minnesota this weekend, with abortion rights her focus
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Minnesota just days before the midterm election. Harris will be in St. Paul on Saturday for a "moderated conversation on protecting productive rights," according to her office. She will also speak at a finance event hosted by Gov. Tim...
Iowa 3rd Congressional District a toss-up
(The Center Square) – Incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA-3 and Iowa State Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, are in a heated race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. As of Oct. 18, according to Ballotpedia, the Cook Political Report and Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball consider the race as leaning Republican while Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales said it’s a toss-up. Axne narrowly defeated David Young, the Republican who faced her in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Republicans need to gain five districts to gain a majority in the House, where Democrats hold a 220-212 majority with three vacancies, Ballotpedia said.
Debate recap: Schultz, Stauber face off
The first debate between Minnesota 8th Congressional District candidates happened this evening. The debate between incumbent Congressman Pete Stauber, a Republican from Hermantown and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. Jen Schultz, of Duluth. The candidates spoke on many issues regarding a myriad of topics. The first of many was the topic of abortion. Since the ruling of Roe V Wade many are curious on the candidates’ positions on whether or not that was a setback for America.
