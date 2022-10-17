ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecentersquare.com

Iowa 3rd Congressional District a toss-up

(The Center Square) – Incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA-3 and Iowa State Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, are in a heated race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. As of Oct. 18, according to Ballotpedia, the Cook Political Report and Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball consider the race as leaning Republican while Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales said it’s a toss-up. Axne narrowly defeated David Young, the Republican who faced her in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Republicans need to gain five districts to gain a majority in the House, where Democrats hold a 220-212 majority with three vacancies, Ballotpedia said.
IOWA STATE
WDIO-TV

Debate recap: Schultz, Stauber face off

The first debate between Minnesota 8th Congressional District candidates happened this evening. The debate between incumbent Congressman Pete Stauber, a Republican from Hermantown and his Democratic challenger, state Rep. Jen Schultz, of Duluth. The candidates spoke on many issues regarding a myriad of topics. The first of many was the topic of abortion. Since the ruling of Roe V Wade many are curious on the candidates’ positions on whether or not that was a setback for America.
MINNESOTA STATE

