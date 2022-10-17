ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

See How a Stager Transformed Classic NYC Co-Op into a Fresh, Modern Space

Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. A two-bedroom Manhattan co-op in a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC Indian restaurant Semma gets Michelin star

WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — With Diwali coming up, a gem of a Manhattan restaurant is getting many blessings as the only Indian restaurant in the country with a Michelin star. Semma head chef Vijay Kumar said the south Indian cuisine is food from his childhood. The menu comes straight from his heart. By the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

New York or Nowhere is opening a flagship store

Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person. On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

What to know about buying in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where you can get more space and ocean views for less money

The southern Brooklyn community of Coney Island, which is famous for its amusement parks, beaches, and outrageously quirky contests and festivals, is a down-to-earth, immigrant-centric, working-class community. Its teeming boardwalk presents an ever-changing spectacle of people parading in eccentric or scanty costumes, and there’s always lots to do, even if...
BROOKLYN, NY
travelnoire.com

$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter

New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Best Halloween Houses in Dyker Heights 84th Street & 10th Avenue

The house that used to be Dyker Frights is no longer decorated. The hottest Halloween Homes are on 10th Avenue between 84th Street and 85th Street. This Halloween home has a lot of areas that were interactive. There was a lot of animatronics and sound effects. There was a six-year-old...
BROOKLYN, NY
Vogue Magazine

Inside the Frick Collection’s Elegant Autumn Dinner

Last night, The Frick Collection hosted its annual Autumn Dinner. While Henry Clay Frick’s mansion remains under construction, the Metropolitan Club served as a worthy surrogate. Many of the city’s most noted philanthropists and creatives descended on the private club. Towering flower arrangements in shades of red and orange transformed the space.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York’s Largest Jewish Instagram Page Sees Spike in Antisemitic Attacks

New York’s largest Jewish community online platform has been bombarded with concerned citizens over the last few days. The Instagram page Jews of New York is receiving dozens of messages and videos of anti-Semitic incidents occurring throughout New York City, all being sent since the Jewish High Holidays began and with an increase since Kanye West made his anti-Semitic remarks this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg

The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
BROOKLYN, NY
Secret NYC

A Massive Louis Vuitton Exhibition Has Opened In NYC’s Former Barney’s Location

NYC marks the fourth and final destination of Louis Vuitton’s 200 TRUNKS, 200 VISIONARIES: THE EXHIBITION, celebrating Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. The exhibition first launched at the Louis Vuitton family house in Asnières. It then traveled to Singapore and Los Angeles, before arriving on Madison Avenue in NYC’s former Barney’s location. It will be open from October 14th, 2022 – December 31st. Prior to the founding of his world-renowned company, 16-year-old Louis Vuitton was a trunk maker at Parisian atelier of Monsieur Maréchal in 1837. His success led him to opening his own workshop 17 years later, and by 1859 he opened his first atelier in Asnières. According to Louis Vuitton’s Instagram, the massive exhibition explores never-before-seen installations, interactive experiences (one of the sections in the exhibition is live streamed on the exterior of the building) and most notably, 200 trunks from visionaries such as Francky Zapata, Willo Perron, Francesca Sorrenti, Peter Marino, and Brooklyn Balloons to name a few. Figures were asked to “personalize a metaphorical blank canvas” similar to the dimensions of the original Louis Vuitton trunk from the 1850s. Each trunk stands “as an ongoing tribute to Louis Vuitton’s innovative legacy.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

