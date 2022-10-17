Read full article on original website
See free Halloween movies at these NYC parks every weekend this month
As part of the city's Movies Under the Stars program, parks around town will be screening spooky Halloween films alongside family-friendly classics and newer productions throughout the month of October. In total, New Yorkers will get to catch over 150 flicks around all five boroughs—completely gratis. Standouts include Hocus Pocus...
Apartment Therapy
See How a Stager Transformed Classic NYC Co-Op into a Fresh, Modern Space
Heather Bien is a Washington, D.C.-based freelance writer whose work has appeared on MyDomaine, The Knot, Martha Stewart Weddings, HelloGiggles, and more. You'll often find her making pitstops for roadside antique shops, drooling over original hardwood floors, or perfecting her latte recipe. published Yesterday. A two-bedroom Manhattan co-op in a...
NYC Indian restaurant Semma gets Michelin star
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — With Diwali coming up, a gem of a Manhattan restaurant is getting many blessings as the only Indian restaurant in the country with a Michelin star. Semma head chef Vijay Kumar said the south Indian cuisine is food from his childhood. The menu comes straight from his heart. By the […]
New York or Nowhere is opening a flagship store
Beloved New York City pride brand New York or Nowhere is finally opening a brick-and-mortar shop this weekend, meaning we can finally pick up its classy NYC merch in person. On October 22, NYON’s 1,000-square-foot flagship store will open in downtown Manhattan at 250 Lafayette Street. Inside, the architecture will draw inspiration from the city itself with a tin ceiling, brick walls, mosaic borders reminiscent of the iconic Greek coffee cup, a marble checkout counter in the colors of the Statue of Liberty and green leather banquettes that honor Central Park’s benches.
A running list of the best fall dishes to try in NYC this year
The hint of a chill in the air, the crunch of a single leaf under your cute fall boot, hot cocktails replacing frozens, autumn in New York is the seasonal equivalent of a heart-quickening flirtation. And, unlike an early infatuation, it just keeps getting more delicious as the days go on.
Pick from 4,000 pumpkins at this magical pop-up patch in Brooklyn
Picking the perfect pumpkin is a rite of passage for many New Yorkers every autumn, but this year, you don't have to go far to to get into the fall spirit. For the first time, Greg's Great Pumpkin Patch is popping up in Domino Park with some 4,000 pumpkins in all shapes and sizes, plus lots of fall festivities.
People are just realizing the very rude hidden phrase in this mural – it only takes one change to spot it immediately
A MURAL in Brooklyn has caused a stir among residents who have spotted its very rude hidden meaning. The artwork is located in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood, a southern area of the New York borough, and spans the length of an entire building. The mural reads "Gowanus" over a brick surface...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Coney Island, Brooklyn, where you can get more space and ocean views for less money
The southern Brooklyn community of Coney Island, which is famous for its amusement parks, beaches, and outrageously quirky contests and festivals, is a down-to-earth, immigrant-centric, working-class community. Its teeming boardwalk presents an ever-changing spectacle of people parading in eccentric or scanty costumes, and there’s always lots to do, even if...
travelnoire.com
$400-A-Night Times Square NYC Hotel Rooms To Be Used As Migrant Shelter
New York’s latest migrant shelter will take the shape of midtown Manhattan hotel, Row NYC. The decision was announced on Wednesday by Mayor Eric Adams. Row NYC, a swanky four-star hotel in Times Square is said to initially home 200 migrant families. The hotel is being turned into the city’s latest “humanitarian relief center” as the influx of asylum seekers increases.
queenoftheclick.com
Best Halloween Houses in Dyker Heights 84th Street & 10th Avenue
The house that used to be Dyker Frights is no longer decorated. The hottest Halloween Homes are on 10th Avenue between 84th Street and 85th Street. This Halloween home has a lot of areas that were interactive. There was a lot of animatronics and sound effects. There was a six-year-old...
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
Inside the Frick Collection’s Elegant Autumn Dinner
Last night, The Frick Collection hosted its annual Autumn Dinner. While Henry Clay Frick’s mansion remains under construction, the Metropolitan Club served as a worthy surrogate. Many of the city’s most noted philanthropists and creatives descended on the private club. Towering flower arrangements in shades of red and orange transformed the space.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People
Carlos lived in a sewer in the Freedom Tunnel in New York City. He is what many consider one of the mole people - a name given to the homeless who live in the tunnels beneath New York. via Erik K Swanson. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with...
The Jewish Press
New York’s Largest Jewish Instagram Page Sees Spike in Antisemitic Attacks
New York’s largest Jewish community online platform has been bombarded with concerned citizens over the last few days. The Instagram page Jews of New York is receiving dozens of messages and videos of anti-Semitic incidents occurring throughout New York City, all being sent since the Jewish High Holidays began and with an increase since Kanye West made his anti-Semitic remarks this weekend.
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg
The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
A new announcement in the subway is made to make riders feel more at ease
A new MTA initiative directing conductors to announce when police officers are aboard trains or platforms to help riders feel safer on the subway was launched this month.
vinepair.com
Applebee’s in Times Square To Be Evicted After Reportedly Owing $7 Million in Rent
Sorry, Times Square tourists: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar might not be a dinner option for much longer. The chain restaurant’s Manhattan location on 42nd Street was given an eviction notice after missing quite a few rent payments. The location’s franchisee, Apple-Metro, reportedly owes $7 million in back...
A Massive Louis Vuitton Exhibition Has Opened In NYC’s Former Barney’s Location
NYC marks the fourth and final destination of Louis Vuitton’s 200 TRUNKS, 200 VISIONARIES: THE EXHIBITION, celebrating Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. The exhibition first launched at the Louis Vuitton family house in Asnières. It then traveled to Singapore and Los Angeles, before arriving on Madison Avenue in NYC’s former Barney’s location. It will be open from October 14th, 2022 – December 31st. Prior to the founding of his world-renowned company, 16-year-old Louis Vuitton was a trunk maker at Parisian atelier of Monsieur Maréchal in 1837. His success led him to opening his own workshop 17 years later, and by 1859 he opened his first atelier in Asnières. According to Louis Vuitton’s Instagram, the massive exhibition explores never-before-seen installations, interactive experiences (one of the sections in the exhibition is live streamed on the exterior of the building) and most notably, 200 trunks from visionaries such as Francky Zapata, Willo Perron, Francesca Sorrenti, Peter Marino, and Brooklyn Balloons to name a few. Figures were asked to “personalize a metaphorical blank canvas” similar to the dimensions of the original Louis Vuitton trunk from the 1850s. Each trunk stands “as an ongoing tribute to Louis Vuitton’s innovative legacy.”
NYC’s first fungus festival welcomes mushroom-curious amateurs
Sixty years ago, famed avant-garde composer John Cage (he’s the one who created the controversial experimental piece “4′33″) founded a club with his friends called The New York Mycological Society—the city’s very own mushroom club. Decades later, the club numbers 1,500 fungi fans, including...
