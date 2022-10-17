ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

By Matty Willz
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcD5B_0icHVfAK00
Source: Ian Forsyth / Getty

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected.

That’s right. Snow is coming to Northeast Ohio. But how much? Where!? Keep reading to find out.

According to FOX 8’s own weatherman Scott Sabol, snow could be dropping overnight within the next day or so.

Are you ready for snow? I guess we can all find comfort in the fact that they aren’t predicting heavy accumulation, but still, it just seems to me that it’s still a little early to be talking about…. snow!

For the full FOX 8 reports, [click here].

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

It's back! First snow of the season in Northeast Ohio

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — It's baaaaaacccck!. Although Halloween hasn't even arrived yet, Mother Nature is delivering a quick taste of winter weather. We've had some snowflakes flying throughout Northeast Ohio this week as abnormally cold temperatures have settled into the region. Video from Painesville captured the moment some of the...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Lake-effect snow expected overnight in Geauga, Ashtabula counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s only mid-October, but portions of the snow belt could get their first good dose of snow early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service issued an alert late Monday night warning of “lake-enhanced precipitation” in Geauga and Ashtabula counties. What is starting out as rain is expected to change over to snow as temperatures drop to the mid-30s.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
CLEVELAND, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Missing Solon boy last seen on Cleveland’s East Side

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon Police asked the community on Oct. 18 to help find missing juvenile, Jeffery Lewis. Lewis was last seen in the area of East 124th Street in Cleveland, according to police. It is unknown what he was wearing. Call police at 440-248-1234 if you see him...
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy