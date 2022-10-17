It’s Going To Snow in Northeast Ohio This Week

Source: Ian Forsyth / Getty

While we don’t claim to be weather experts here at Radio-One Cleveland, we do rely on some pretty reliable sources. Today those sources are saying that that little white stuff from the sky that we all love to hate could be here a bit sooner than expected.

That’s right. Snow is coming to Northeast Ohio. But how much? Where!? Keep reading to find out.

According to FOX 8’s own weatherman Scott Sabol, snow could be dropping overnight within the next day or so.

Are you ready for snow? I guess we can all find comfort in the fact that they aren’t predicting heavy accumulation, but still, it just seems to me that it’s still a little early to be talking about…. snow!

For the full FOX 8 reports, [click here].