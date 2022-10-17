Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
License plate reader alert leads to arrest of wanted OC man
OCEAN CITY, Md. – An Ocean City man has been arrested on numerous charges following an incident in Salisbury over the weekend. We’re told OCPD received a license plate reader alert during the early evening hours of October 18th regarding a vehicle traveling southbound at 140th Street. The alert notified officers that the vehicle was associated with a person that had an outstanding warrant for their arrest.
WMDT.com
One arrested in Dover restaurant shooting, second suspect sought
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Roma’s Pizza last weekend. At around 4:40 p.m. on October 9th, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Officers located one .22 caliber shell casing inside of the restaurant and five 9mm casings outside. Further investigation revealed that someone had fired the .22 caliber gun inside of the store, hitting the victim. After this shot was fired, several people reportedly ran from the store, and another individual fired five shots from the 9mm outside of the store.
WBOC
Suspected Cocaine Dealer Arrested in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been caught allegedly selling cocaine out of his home, authorities said. According to the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office, a two-week investigation has led to the arrest of Willie Balam, of Salisbury. The sheriff's office said that on Oct. 11, deputies set up surveillance on Balam's home on the 1000 block of Marine Road, where they observed Balam selling cocaine from the front door of his home. Investigators said people were seen coming and going into Balam's home for short periods of time before leaving. A search and seizure warrant was obtained for his home. The Sheriffs Office Emergency Response Team approached to serve Balam's warrant while he was in the doorway.
WMDT.com
Lincoln Dollar General robbery under investigation
LINCOLN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night in Lincoln. Shortly before 10 p.m., troopers responded to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road for a reported robbery. On arrival, troopers learned that two male suspects walked into the store displaying handguns, approached a female employee, and escorted them toward the cash register while demanding money. The employees reportedly complied, and the suspects fled the store with an unknown amount of cash.
WBOC
DSP Looking for Two Men Wanted in Lincoln Store Robbery
LINCOLN, Del.- Police are looking for two men wanted for holding up the Dollar General store in Lincoln on Monday night. Delaware State Police said that at around 10 p.m., two men with handguns demanded two employees to give them money from the cash register at the Dollar General, located at 18380 Johnson Road.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Two Gunmen Rob Dollar Store Clerk Monday
The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General located in Lincoln, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred on Monday, October 17, 2022, at approximately 9:55 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to the Dollar General located at 18380 Johnson Road in Lincoln, for a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, it was learned that two male suspects both displaying handguns approached a male and a female employee and escorted them towards the cash register while demanding money. The employees complied and the suspects fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen entering a white sedan and fleeing the scene.
Ocean City man charged with attempted murder in Salisbury
An Ocean City man has been charged with attempted murder in a Salisbury case from earlier this week.
Bay Net
Police Investigate Shooting At Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center; One Transported To Hospital
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 18, 2022 at approximately 1:00 p.m., police responded to shots fired at the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center located on MacArthur Boulevard in California, MD. Police first on the scene found no subjects with injuries. Shortly after at 1:09 p.m., emergency units reported...
WBOC
Hebron Man Sentenced to Prison for First-degree Murder
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - A Hebron man has been sentenced to life plus 40 years for the murder of his estranged wife as well as the attempted murder of a man who was with her at the time. According to the State's Attorney of Somerset County, on Oct. 17, 2020,...
Police: Man injured after bullets fired into St. Mary's County business
CALIFORNIA, Md. — Officers from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that left one person injured after bullets were sprayed near a shopping center. Deputies responded to the 22500 block of MacArthur Boulevard in California, Maryland after they received a report that shots were fired...
Bay Net
Maryland State Police Seek Identity Of Theft Suspect At Walmart In California
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is investigating a theft that occurred at the Walmart in California, MD on Monday, October 17, 2022. If you recognize the person in this photo, please contact the Duty Officer at the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955 x0 and reference 22-MSP-040438.
WMDT.com
Suspect at large as Maryland State Police investigate Pittsville road rage hit and run
PITTSVILLE, Md. – Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a hit and run crash that happened Friday night in Wicomico County. Police say just before 8:00 p.m. on October 14th, MSP Salisbury Barrack troopers responded to the area of Old Ocean City Road and Main Street in Pittsville for a hit and run crash. Witnesses told police a two-door Chevrolet Chevelle SS was traveling west of Old Ocean City Road. At the same time, a Ford pickup truck began tailgating the Chevrolet, police say.
WDEL 1150AM
Sussex Co. prison inmate, New Castle woman charged following prison contraband investigation
An inmate at the Sussex Correctional Institution and a New Castle woman are facing charges following a contraband investigation. According to the Delaware Department of Correction, investigators learned of a possible conspiracy to have illegal narcotics mailed to the inmate. A package was intercepted in the mailroom. The DOC said paper contents inside the package that were analyzed in cooperation with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science tested positive for fentanyl and methamphetamine.
WGMD Radio
Newark, MD Man Charged with Murder
A Newark, Maryland man has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a man in Worcester County Saturday afternoon. Worcester County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Basket Switch Road in Newark where they found the body of 34 year old Kamron Lucas. A Deputy and State Trooper arrested 18 year old Boris Wade Connor during a traffic stop – its believed the two Newark men were acquainted and argued when Connor pulled a handgun and shot Lewis. Maryland State Police were asked by the Sheriff’s Department to investigate.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: PA Man Dies in Ellendale Area Crash
UPDATED – 10/15/22 – 2pm – Delaware State Police have identified the victim in the crash as 75 year old Scott Adams of Hamburg, Pennsylvania. ==============================================================. One man is dead after a crash on Route 113 near Ellendale. Delaware State Police say a Kia rear-ended a tractor...
WGMD Radio
Dover Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Sunday Morning
Dover Police were called for a shooting on South Bradford Street just after one Sunday morning. A 29 year old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body was located. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus where he later died from his injuries. Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation Following Home Invasion
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Seaford area that began on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford, for a reported home invasion with a shooting where two residents were located struck by gunfire. The male victim, a 19-year-old of Seaford, was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
WBOC
Sunfest Brings Potential for Increased Weekend Traffic at Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md. - Due to Sunfest in Ocean City, Md., motorists should expect higher than normal traffic volumes at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. Weather and traffic volumes permitting, the MDTA will implement two-way operations (when one lane of...
31 arrested in Ocean City during Endless Summer Cruisin' week
Ocean City police arrested 31 people this past week, mostly on driving-related charges and drinking/drugs, during a time when the town instituted special speed limits and increased penalties
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 34-year-old Rachel Franks. Franks was last seen on October 13, 2022, in the Delmar area. Attempts to contact or locate Franks have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Franks is described as a...
