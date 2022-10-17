DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say an arrest has been made in connection to a shooting at Roma’s Pizza last weekend. At around 4:40 p.m. on October 9th, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the restaurant. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition. Officers located one .22 caliber shell casing inside of the restaurant and five 9mm casings outside. Further investigation revealed that someone had fired the .22 caliber gun inside of the store, hitting the victim. After this shot was fired, several people reportedly ran from the store, and another individual fired five shots from the 9mm outside of the store.

