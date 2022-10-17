Read full article on original website
Aspiring Memphis rapper "Lil Q" on the rise
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This October we are celebrating local musicians in the Memphis area. LaQuinceya "Lil Q" Wilson is a 17 year old basketball player from Kirby High School. She won the Mic Drop Talent Showcase back in May, that was hosted by Stax Music Academy. Her reward for winning that showcase was $500, studio time with Young Avenue Sound, digital distribution, and a professionally written artist bio by Jared Jay Boyd of WYXR radio station.
Kait 8
City unveils $684M plan to renovate sports stadiums, build new 901 FC home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis is looking to invest big money into its local sports teams. The total cost of the project is an estimated $684 million. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is asking the state of Tennessee to foot $350 million of that bill. Strickland says he...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee, is a vibrant and exciting city. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. The famous Beale Street, Memphis, TN.Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.
tmpresale.com
Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell at The Orpheum Theatre Memphis in Memphis Mar 14th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell presale password has just been published! While this special presale opportunity is in progress, you have the chance to order Buddy Guy – Damn Right Farewell event tickets before anyone else!!!. If you can’t buy your tickets to Buddy Guy...
wknofm.org
Civil Wrongs, Episode 1: A Lynching in Memphis
This report is a collaboration between WKNO and the Institute for Public Service Reporting at the University of Memphis. 105 years ago, on a Tuesday morning, thousands of people headed to the outskirts of Memphis to watch a man be burned alive. It was just one of many brutal lynchings of the era, but also one covered in great detail by the media.
Kait 8
Gosnell wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (10/14/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on October 14th, 2022. 3,729 votes were cast on the kait8.com Sports page. Gosnell (2,886) dominates the ballot, they beat Valley View (496) by 2,390 votes, Searcy (347) was 3rd. Floyd Williams scores the game winning touchdown with 9 seconds left. The Pirates beat Blytheville 26-20 in the FFN Game of the Week.
tri-statedefender.com
U of M students give mixed reviews to revamped basketball season rollout
Student reaction was mixed about the University of Memphis’ basketball programs replacing Memphis Madness with a Memphis Basketball Block Party this year. On Saturday (Oct. 15) afternoon, U of M students and fans gathered outside the on-campus University Center to celebrate the beginning of the men’s and women’s basketball seasons.
Kait 8
Miss. River at lowest point ever in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi River in Memphis is at its lowest point ever. The National Weather service reports the river stage at -10.75 on Monday. The previous record is -10.70 in 1988. This means the level is below the agreed-upon zero level; it doesn’t mean the river is empty or below ground.
tri-statedefender.com
At LeMoyne-Owen, sports ‘madness’ celebration fuels desire for success
A version of Memphis’ love of basketball was on display as LeMoyne-Owen College held Midnight Madness at Bruce-Johnson Gym last Friday (October 14). The annual event was the first held since the pandemic. While basketball season looms, the Midnight Madness celebration was a time to honor all the sports...
actionnews5.com
Vehicle overturned on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There is a crash on Interstate 40 and Canada Road. At 3:37 p.m. a vehicle was reported overturned on the highway. Eastbound lanes are blocked. The entry ramp is closed and the right shoulder is blocked.
Frost and Freeze Warnings continue for another chilly night in the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tonight another frost and freeze is on the way for the Mid-South. Lows will get down into the 30s under mostly clear skies. Warming up Thursday with the upper 60s and sunshine. Continue the warm-up Friday into the weekend with the upper 70s and low 80s.
‘Kia Boys’ driving auto thefts, Memphis chief says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis has seen an increase in crime from this time last year, according to numbers from September. Auto thefts are one of the biggest drivers of crime in Memphis. That’s the word from Memphis Police as they presented their monthly crime update to council members Tuesday. “If we could […]
Man injured after shooting in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in East Memphis Tuesday evening. Police say officers are responding to a shooting in the 1500 block of South Highland. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at […]
Downtown high-rise has no heat, hot water, residents say
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Some Downtown Memphis residents say they are finding it tough to warm up from the cold temps we’ve seen this week. Residents at Indigo Riverview Apartments, formerly known as Renew Riverset Apartments, said Wednesday was day five with no heat, hot water, or stove. It’s been going on since Friday when residents said […]
MPD finds body in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train early Friday morning.
Man shot at South Perkins motel, suspect detained
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting Wednesday at a motel on South Perkins in Parkway Village, police said. Officers responded to a shooting at the Express Inn around 10:48 a.m. The victim was transported to Regional One. A suspect is detained on the scene. The investigation is ongoing. WREG will […]
Chemical found in hair relaxers linked to uterine cancer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new study links the chemicals found in certain hair straighteners to an increased risk of uterine cancer in women. “It’s surprising,” said J. Wise, a barber at Starz in Southaven. “We’ve heard of some forms of cancer, but that’s one that you just don’t hear of.”
localmemphis.com
What would recreational marijuana mean for West Memphis dispensaries?
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — With 900,000 people living across the river from West Memphis in Shelby County, medical marijuana dispensaries are bracing for a boom in business. If Issue 4 passes, then dispensaries across Arkansas, like Greenlight in West Memphis, will see an uptick in sales. General Manager Tim Moore said they're ready.
Men smash City Gear window with sledgehammer, steal over $5K in clothes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men used a sledgehammer to smash their way into a Memphis City Gear and ran off with more than $5,000 in clothing, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the break-in happened around 1 a.m. on Monday, October 17 at a City Gear...
