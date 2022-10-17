ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pray For Him: YK Osiris Goes On Troubling Rant About ‘No Longer Wanting To Live’—‘I Don’t Have No Friends’

By bignoah256
 2 days ago

In a disturbing Instagram live YK Osiris revealed that he feels alienated by some of his celebrity friends and sadly told his followers that he’s lost his will to live.

Source: Gabe Ginsberg / Getty

YK Osiris has two platinum singles off his 2019 debut album Golden Child which shows his talent is undeniable when in action. Since making his debut he’s mostly been seen in hilarious Instagram videos showcasing his sense of humor while making himself the butt of jokes.

A viral video of him showing off his Gucci two-piece suit to 21 Savage is a classic that will go down in the hall of fame of YouTube reaction videos. In more recent times we’ve seen YK Osiris with Lil Baby and Drake gambling much to the delight of fans who find the rapper’s actions hilarious.

YK Osiris Reveals Drake & Lil Baby No Longer Speak To Him, Says He No Longer Wants To Live

On Sunday, things were no laughing matter, however. YK Osiris went on Instagram and revealed that someone stole $40K from him. According to his words, it sounded like he knew the culprit and he initially laughed it off by saying that the person will just “blow” the large amount of cash.

After that post, YK went on a disturbing Instagram rant about how nobody “f****s” with him. He started off by claiming that Drake and Lil Baby don’t talk to him anymore before asking why he should keep living.

It’s unclear what may have transpired between the rappers but Osiris was most recently with Drake for his OVO fest weekend a little over a month ago, and Lil Baby was tucked away preparing to drop his new album.

“Drake don’t f***k with me either. Me and Drake don’t talk,” said Osiris. “Me and Lil Baby don’t talk. Nobody in the industry f***s with Osiris. Nobody. So don’t keep using that s***t people. We don’t talk. Lil Baby don’t f***k with me no more. Drake don’t f***k with me no more. Nobody f***ks with Osiris. So why the f*** do I keep living?

Y’all no tgetting it. So you tell me why should I keep living? I don’t get it. Y’all tell me all types of s***, but I’m giving you explanations, why should I keep living?”

After the troubling statements, YK Osiris revealed he is going to the Beverly Center in Los Angeles and urged someone to “come get him” and rob him because he no longer wants to live.

“Everybody looks at Osiris like a clown,” added the rapper.

Hopefully, the rapper is now surrounded by family and friends and getting the help that he needs.

Tukesha Elliott
2d ago

Devil get yal hyped with fame n wealth just to steal your joy 🥲 Turn to God young brother while you still can he is the Only PEACE you can get !!DESTINATION for SUICIDE is Hell you surely will burn 🔥 🔥🔥🔥🥲

2d ago

Don’t believe the Hype !!, because if anyone wanted to not live any longer wouldn’t talk about it they would just end it !!

Bambi Bristow
2d ago

I feel like that to about tha friends part but why end your life cause of that god is all you need baby don’t think that way

