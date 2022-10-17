ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson, NC

Early voting begins Thursday at Town Hall

Oct. 17. By Dave Vieser. Early voting begins this Thursday in North Carolina. Cornelius Town Hall will be open to voters on weekdays starting Oct. 20 from 8 am to 7:30 pm; Saturdays from 8 am to 3 pm, and Sundays from 1 pm to 4 pm. The last day...
CORNELIUS, NC
Cornelius home and property sales

Oct. 19. These recent property transactions in Cornelius were recorded by the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds Aug. 19-Sept. 16. 8/19/22 $369,000 Joan Brathwaite to James Squatriglia, 16331 Peachmont Drive. 8/18/2022 $476,000 Karen Ann Young to David Casavecchia & Christina Lord, 20312 Northport Drive. 8/18/2022 $635,000 Garrick & Dana Javidi...
CORNELIUS, NC
Be a Hunger Hero this holiday season

Oct. 19. FeedNC, the former Mooresville Soup Kitchen, is asking for donations of 350 turkeys to distribute to guests for Thanksgiving. Other items needed are gravy, canned or boxed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, cream of mushroom soup, box of french fried onions. Donations can be dropped off at 275 S....
MOORESVILLE, NC

