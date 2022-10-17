ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KC pedestrian critically injured in morning hit-and-run crash

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v62sU_0icHV6YG00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the driver of a truck that hit a pedestrian and just kept driving.

Kansas City police responded to a call near East 23rd and Topping shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Officers determined the pedestrian, wrapped in a blanket, walked in the westbound lanes of 23rd Street. Officers said the pedestrian either fell down or laid down in the middle of 23rd Street.

Death investigation underway after Kansas City apartment fire displaces 27

Investigators said the driver of a gray Ford F150 hit the victim and continued driving.

Police said these are pictures of the truck they are working to locate.

The pedestrian is hospitalized with critical injuries.

If you know anything about the person driving the F150, call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

Fatal crash in Bolivar kills Kansas City woman

BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 79-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road. According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14. Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KCTV 5

Crash at West 87th Street and Hauser Court kills 1

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) - A fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon left one person dead in Lenexa. Lenexa Police are investigating a crash near the intersection of West 87th Street and Hauser Court that took place shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. The neighborhood is a few blocks east of Pflumm Road....
LENEXA, KS
kttn.com

One person injured in Wednesday morning crash on Interstate 35

A Bonner Springs, Kansas resident sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned two miles south of Cameron on Wednesday morning, October 19th. An ambulance transported 20-year-old Dustin Cox to Liberty Hospital. The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before running off the road at the 50-mile...
CAMERON, MO
KCTV 5

4 taken into custody after pursuit ends in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Four people were taken into custody after a pursuit ended in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday afternoon. The high-speed chase ended with a crash in the area of E. 41st Terrace and Blue Ridge Cutoff around 1:45 p.m. The area is just south of I-70.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Serious injuries reported in double shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A double shooting has been reported in Kansas City, Missouri, Monday afternoon. KC police say two people sustained serious injuries in a shooting near I-435 and Sni-A-Bar. Authorities are investigating after a shooting call came into officers just after 1:20 p.m. Police have not yet...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy