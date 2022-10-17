KC pedestrian critically injured in morning hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are looking for the driver of a truck that hit a pedestrian and just kept driving.

Kansas City police responded to a call near East 23rd and Topping shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Officers determined the pedestrian, wrapped in a blanket, walked in the westbound lanes of 23rd Street. Officers said the pedestrian either fell down or laid down in the middle of 23rd Street.

Investigators said the driver of a gray Ford F150 hit the victim and continued driving.

Police said these are pictures of the truck they are working to locate.

The pedestrian is hospitalized with critical injuries.

If you know anything about the person driving the F150, call the Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

