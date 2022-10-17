63-year-old tangled in seat belt dragged 2 miles to death in carjacking, CA cops say

A 63-year-old man died after being dragged more than 2 miles in Inglewood by a carjacker fleeing police in an earlier slaying case, California cops reported.

Larry Walker died by homicide on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office reported.

The La Habra man became tangled in his seat belt as a man trying to escape police yanked him from his SUV and drove off, dragging him for more than 2 miles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Never in a million years did I think something like this would happen to him,” Ed Walker, his son, told KNBC. His sister told the station her father’s death has “torn my family apart.”

The accused carjacker, Joshua Reneau, 31, faces charges including murder , Los Angeles police said in a news release.

Reneau and two others are accused of shooting and killing a man in a July 29 street robbery for jewelry in Reseda, northwest of downtown Los Angeles, police reported.

After arresting his two accused accomplices Oct. 13, police staking out Reneau’s home just north of Inglewood spotted him entering a car, police said.

The Toyota Prius, driven by a woman, sped off with police in pursuit before crashing into another vehicle, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Reneau jumped out of the disabled Prius and carjacked an SUV driven by Larry Walker, KNBC reported.

After Walker became tangled in his seat belt, Reneau drove off, dragging him more than 2 miles, police said. He crashed the SUV, which overturned, about 3 miles away.

“We just saw a car coming straight at us with a dead body hanging out of the bottom,” onlooker Tina Atkins told KNBC. “I hopped the curb with my kids in the car because I didn’t want them to hit me.”

Reneau barricaded himself inside the crashed vehicle but surrendered when SWAT officers responded, the release said. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reneau will face additional charges in Walker’s death, police told the Los Angeles Times.

Inglewood is a city of 107,000 people about 12 miles southwest of Los Angeles.

