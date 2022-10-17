ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

63-year-old tangled in seat belt dragged 2 miles to death in carjacking, CA cops say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A 63-year-old man died after being dragged more than 2 miles in Inglewood by a carjacker fleeing police in an earlier slaying case, California cops reported.

Larry Walker died by homicide on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office reported.

The La Habra man became tangled in his seat belt as a man trying to escape police yanked him from his SUV and drove off, dragging him for more than 2 miles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“Never in a million years did I think something like this would happen to him,” Ed Walker, his son, told KNBC. His sister told the station her father’s death has “torn my family apart.”

The accused carjacker, Joshua Reneau, 31, faces charges including murder , Los Angeles police said in a news release.

Reneau and two others are accused of shooting and killing a man in a July 29 street robbery for jewelry in Reseda, northwest of downtown Los Angeles, police reported.

After arresting his two accused accomplices Oct. 13, police staking out Reneau’s home just north of Inglewood spotted him entering a car, police said.

The Toyota Prius, driven by a woman, sped off with police in pursuit before crashing into another vehicle, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Reneau jumped out of the disabled Prius and carjacked an SUV driven by Larry Walker, KNBC reported.

After Walker became tangled in his seat belt, Reneau drove off, dragging him more than 2 miles, police said. He crashed the SUV, which overturned, about 3 miles away.

“We just saw a car coming straight at us with a dead body hanging out of the bottom,” onlooker Tina Atkins told KNBC. “I hopped the curb with my kids in the car because I didn’t want them to hit me.”

Reneau barricaded himself inside the crashed vehicle but surrendered when SWAT officers responded, the release said. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Reneau will face additional charges in Walker’s death, police told the Los Angeles Times.

Inglewood is a city of 107,000 people about 12 miles southwest of Los Angeles.

Crash traps two inside car dangling over rushing canal, California firefighters say

Police chase horseback rider ‘galloping through traffic’ while intoxicated, CA cops say

Chainsaw accident traps worker on towering palm tree, California firefighters say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Man killed in Hawthorne shooting

A man was shot to death in Hawthorne Wednesday morning, authorities said. The incident was reported around 9:10 a.m. in the 11600 block of Van Ness Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial video from Sky5 showed a vehicle in an alleyway at the […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
insideedition.com

Mother of LAPD Officer Who Died in Training Claims He Was Beaten to Death

The mother of a deceased Los Angeles police officer has filed a wrongful death suit against the City of Los Angeles following the death of her son. Officer Houston Tipping, a 5-year veteran in the department, sustained injuries in a training exercise on May 26 earlier this year, according to a police inquiry report into the officer's death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars

SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

40K+
Followers
725
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy