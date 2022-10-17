Celtics unveil City Edition uniforms that pay homage to Bill Russell

The Celtics on Monday unveiled their 2022-23 City Edition uniforms that pay homage to the great Bill Russell, who passed away in July.

The Celtics wordmark on the front of the jersey is written in a script inspired by Slade's Bar & Grill, the famous Boston establishment that was owned by Russell in the 1960s.

Russell's retired No. 6 is featured on the belt buckle of the shorts, while his record 11 NBA titles are commemorated with multiple sets of 11 gold diamonds -- two running down each side of the jersey and another around the belt buckle.

The Celtics will wear the uniforms 11 times this season in honor of Russell's 11 championships, beginning with Tuesday's season-opener against the 76ers at TD Garden. Tuesday will also be the first of two dedicated Bill Russell tribute games this season.

Check out the Celtics' video unveil as well as some photos of the new uniforms below.