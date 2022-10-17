ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

What time is Pritzker-Bailey debate?

By Janye Killelea
 2 days ago

CHICAGO – With only three weeks to go before Illinois voters head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 General Election Governor J.B. Pritzer (D) and Republican State Senator Darren Bailey will square off for their second and final debate.

The two are set to meet face to face at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Oct. 18 for a televised debate inside WGN Studios in Chicago.

WGN’s Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley will moderate the one-hour event and present each with questions on key issues on the minds of Illinois voters.

What you need to know for early voting & vote by mail

Tuesday’s debate will air live on eight local Nexstar television stations in Illinois, be streamed on this website and our app, plus radio stations across the state will carry it.

Illinois governor debate: Pritzker, Bailey spar on SAFE-T Act, economy, abortion

A digital-only debate pre-show will be streamed prior to the event on this website at 6:30 p.m. followed by a digital-only post-show immediately after at 8 p.m.

Their first debate was held on Oct. 6.

Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 8 and if you are not registered to vote yet, you have until Oct. 23 to do so online .

