Hugoton, KS

westernkansasnews.com

Scott City Coaches Show October 19, 2022

Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–As the fall sports season winds down, student-athletes and coaches made their way to Scott City Ace Hardware on Wednesday evening for the Scott City Coaches Show. We heard from the cross country, football, girls tennis and volleyball programs on their seasons. Thanks again to the...
SCOTT CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday following the discovery of fuel card skimmers in gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, in Ingalls. The sheriff’s office advised anyone who recently paid with a credit card or debit card to fill up at...
INGALLS, KS
KAKE TV

Decorated ex-Kansas police officer charged with rape

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A former southwest Kansas police officer who was chosen as the state's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2021 now faces charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Ford County attorney's office said a grand jury returned the indictment against Guillermo Gutierrez on...
DODGE CITY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Garden City man allegedly strangles woman, arrested on domestic battery

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On October 16, 2022, at 9:05 P.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the north part of Garden City for unknown problems. Communications received an inaudible 911 call from a woman, who then texted 911 stating she needed help. Upon arrival, Officers observed a woman in distress and learned she had been in a physical altercation with a man known to her.
GARDEN CITY, KS

