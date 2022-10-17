Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On October 16, 2022, at 9:05 P.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the north part of Garden City for unknown problems. Communications received an inaudible 911 call from a woman, who then texted 911 stating she needed help. Upon arrival, Officers observed a woman in distress and learned she had been in a physical altercation with a man known to her.

GARDEN CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO