westernkansasnews.com
Scott City Coaches Show October 19, 2022
Scott City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–As the fall sports season winds down, student-athletes and coaches made their way to Scott City Ace Hardware on Wednesday evening for the Scott City Coaches Show. We heard from the cross country, football, girls tennis and volleyball programs on their seasons. Thanks again to the...
adastraradio.com
Proposal Aims to Slow Depletion of the Ogallala Aquifer in Western Kansas
HAYS, Kan. (KNS) – A new proposal in western Kansas could slow the depletion of the declining Ogallala Aquifer by limiting irrigation. Under the plan, four counties in western Kansas might soon limit the amount of water farmers can use to irrigate crops. The Kansas News Service reports that...
KBI seeks info on missing western Kansas man
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn't been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.
KWCH.com
Card skimmers found at gas pumps in Kansas
GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Gray County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday following the discovery of fuel card skimmers in gasoline pumps at Pride Ag Resources, in Ingalls. The sheriff’s office advised anyone who recently paid with a credit card or debit card to fill up at...
Former Kansas police officer of year facing rape charges
A onetime Kansas law enforcement officer of the year is accused of raping a woman who could not provide consent because she was drunk.
KAKE TV
Decorated ex-Kansas police officer charged with rape
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - A former southwest Kansas police officer who was chosen as the state's Law Enforcement Officer of the Year in 2021 now faces charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery. The Ford County attorney's office said a grand jury returned the indictment against Guillermo Gutierrez on...
KWCH.com
Crime Stoppers offering reward of up to $11K in 2019 murder of Garden City business owner
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City/Finney County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $11,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of Ernie Ortiz. On September 12, 2019, Ortiz was found shot outside his business, the El Conquistador restaurant, in Garden City. He was...
westernkansasnews.com
Garden City man allegedly strangles woman, arrested on domestic battery
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On October 16, 2022, at 9:05 P.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the north part of Garden City for unknown problems. Communications received an inaudible 911 call from a woman, who then texted 911 stating she needed help. Upon arrival, Officers observed a woman in distress and learned she had been in a physical altercation with a man known to her.
