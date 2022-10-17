Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
Meet The Cast Of “Luck”
Luck, Apple TV+’s latest offering, recently dropped on the streaming platform, and fans of animated movies can’t help but swoon over the movie’s wonderful storyline and magical visuals. Directed by Peggy Holmes, who previously worked on The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning, Luck is written by veteran writers Jonathan Abel, Glenn Berger, and Kiel Murray writing the screenplay. Berger and Abel previously worked on the Kung Fu Panda movies.
A Christmas Story Christmas release date, first look, and more
Anyone who celebrates the holiday season knows the 1983 film, A Christmas Story! The movie has become a staple in households and a tradition to watch each year. Now, an exciting sequel, A Christmas Story Christmas, is coming our way very soon!. The production was written by executive producer Nick...
Geena Davis 'Would of Course' Like to Star in 'Beetlejuice 2' — Although 'Ghosts Don't Age'
The Oscar winner discusses the making of Tim Burton's classic in her new book, Dying of Politeness: A Memoir Geena Davis is game to travel to the afterlife again. The Oscar winner, 66, and Alec Baldwin played a a lovable but dead married couple in Tim Burton's 1988 classic Beetlejuice. Rumors of a sequel have been bubbling for years; in February those dreams became a reality when it was reported that Brad Pitt's production company Plan B had boarded a second ghoulish installment. While Davis tells PEOPLE she...
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie
The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at. The original Ralphie, Peter Billingsley, returns to his iconic role now looking a lot more like “the old man” than the young little glasses-wearing kiddo who hungered for one thing, a Red Ryder air rifle. The 51-year-old actor joins past cast members as he returns to his hometown in...
‘American Movie’ Star Mike Schank Dies: Taika Waititi, Edgar Wright, and Patton Oswalt Pay Tribute
Mike Schank, best known for his role in the 1999 cult classic documentary American Movie, passed away Thursday morning (Oct. 13) at age 56. The Milwaukee Record reports that Schank was recently undergoing radiation and chemotherapy for Stage 4 cancer. The musician and actor was a member of the local...
Helen Hunt Now: An Update on the 'Twister' Actress's Life
Actress Helen Hunt is best known for starring in the NBC sitcom Mad About You, the cult-classic disaster film Twister, and of course, her Oscar-winning role in the film As Good as It Gets. However, following her rise to stardom, she appeared to retreat a bit from the spotlight. The actress has expressed multiple times not being interested in the press attention her As Good as It Gets co-star Jack Nicholson received.
Ralphie’s back! Watch the new trailer for the sequel to ‘A Christmas Story’
Did someone say Red Ryder carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle? Because the teaser trailer for the much-anticipated sequel to "A Christmas Story" just dropped today courtesy of HBO Max. While we don't know all the details yet, the teaser is just enough to ignite a swell of nostalgic...
TVLine Items: Thrones Vet Joins Dune Series, The L Word Trailer and More
Dune: The Sisterhood is expanding: Indira Varma (aka Game Of Thrones‘ Ellaria Sand) has joined HBO Max’s forthcoming prequel series, our sister site Deadline reports. The female-led spinoff of the film franchise is intended to act as a companion series to the new Dune films as it portrays the events of the Frank Herbert novels through the eyes of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious order of women. As previously reported, Emily Watson (Chernobyl) will play Valya Harkonnen, while Shirley Henderson (Happy Valley) will play Tula Harkonnen — two sisters who “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of...
IGN
The Last of Us: New HBO Max Footage Reveals More About the Show and the Star Cast
The Last of US HBO Max show has long been touted as the adaptation that will take live-action stories based on video games to the next level. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the titular characters in Joel and Ellie respectively, the series follows their lives as they embark on a journey across America following a deadly zombie virus outbreak that nearly wiped off the entire population.
Refinery29
Secondhand Cringe Makes Me Want To Die Inside
I suffer from a uniquely irritating affliction which constantly ruins movie nights. Whenever somebody on screen does something even slightly embarrassing, my stomach feels like it’s trying to evacuate my body and all my muscles tense up like I’ve been electrocuted. I just can’t handle the secondhand embarrassment (also known as vicarious embarrassment). I refuse to go to open-mic comedy in case the poor soul on stage forgets their set and I end up chewing my fingers off. If I'm watching a film on my own, I can skip past the painful moments but if I’m watching with friends or in the cinema, that’s just not possible.
ComicBook
The Winchesters: Gil McKinney Reprising Supernatural Role in Spinoff
Fans of Supernatural will be seeing a familiar face this season on The Winchesters. According to TVLine, Gil McKinney has joined the cast of the prequel spinoff, reprising his role as Henry Winchester. As fans of The CW's Supernatural may recall, McKinney first played the role of Sam and Dean Winchester's paternal grandfather in Season 8 of Supernatural where he met his future grandsons thanks to time travel — a mission that resulted in Henry's death and prompted John Winchester to believe his father had abandoned him. Henry later appeared again in a Season 9 flashback.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, October 18
What does one do when The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is over and you want something else to watch? Watch Amazon Prime Video's other epic fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, apparently. The Wheel of Time has rejoined Prime Video's Top 10 movies and shows just days after The Rings of Power wrapped up its first season, as those who got a Prime subscription tour the rest of what's available. (You could also check out our list of the best shows to watch on Prime Video!) The rest of the list is perfectly stable, with no changes.
Collider
How to Watch Harry Styles in 'My Policeman'
Even as Don’t Worry Darling continues to perform at the box office, Harry Styles’ next big film is about to release. In My Policeman, Harry Styles plays Police Constable Tom Burgess, a gay man in 1950s England who is torn between his wife Marion, played by Emma Corrin, and his lover Patrick, played by David Dawson.
6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
TV Fanatic
Fanatic Feed: Tony Danza Joins And Just Like That, Welcome to Chippendales Trailer, & More
Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, October 18, 2022. And Just Like That... is following through on one of its season finale's most pivotal lines. Deadline reported Tuesday that Tony Danza had joined the cast of the Sex and the City revival's second season.
ComicBook
American Horror Story: NYC Promises Season Like No Other in New Teaser
American Horror Story: NYC is set to premiere on FX next week and now, the network has released a bloody new teaser trailer for the upcoming 11th season of the long-running horror anthology series. In the new teaser, titled "Sanguine", there's plenty of imagery of blood, and needles, and bondage along with the promise that this will be a season like no other. A previously-released video teased that this season would be set in the "deadliest year" and had similar imagery. You can check out the new teaser for yourself below.
Collider
Sigourney Weaver "Excited" For Selena Gomez's 'Working Girl' Reboot
Sigourney Weaver has issued her seal of approval for Selena Gomez's Working Girl reboot. The original 1988 rom-com classic saw Weaver star as villainous boss Katharine Parker who selfishly steals a business idea from her secretary Tess McGill (Melanie Griffith). Drama ensues when Tess uses Katharine's absence from work - due to her broken leg - as an opportunity to impersonate her and pursue a major deal with investment banker Jack Trainer (Harrison Ford).
Collider
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Episode 9 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law returned for a final time(?) last week with its ninth episode. The finale, titled “Whose Show is This?” follows Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) as she seeks to answer that very question, though we all already know.
World Screen News
CBS Gives Full Season Orders for Three Series
CBS has greenlit full seasons of its three most-watched new series, including Fire Country. The series, inspired by star Max Thieriot’s experience growing up in Northern California, is the 2022-23 season’s number one series, averaging 8.26 million viewers. It originally debuted on October 7 on CBS. In addition...
Collider
'Halloween Ends': 10 Chilling Callbacks to John Carpenter's 'Halloween'
With Halloween Ends seemingly ending the four-decade-long franchise of Michael Myers slashers, it's only fitting the film starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Nick Castle in their original roles would pay homage to the original film. Curtis and Castle originated the roles of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers in the 1978...
